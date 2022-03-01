Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 01, 2022 Arts & Culture » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Tall Ships Festival Returns to Cleveland in July 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Photo by Emanuel Wallace

There will be ships, and they will indeed be tall, when the Tall Ships Festival returns to Cleveland July 7 - 10.

Usually dropping anchor in Cleveland every three years, except for 2016 due to the RNC's invasion of the city, the festival kicks off with a parade of sail with eight traditional boats.



The event not only includes boarding time, but also waterfront activities, fireworks, live music and plenty of opportunities to learn about Cleveland maritime history.

Tickets start at $17 and are on sale now. Of course, you can catch some of the action for free from Wendy Park and Voinovich Park at North Coast Harbor.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)

More Things to Do »

Trending

Latest in Things to Do

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: I Think My Nephew is a Budding Gay Sub Read More

  2. Black Art Matters Pop-Up Exhibition Opens This Saturday at The Cleveland Gallery Read More

  3. Newly Opened Screw Factory Gallery To Host Monthly Drink and Draw Events Read More

  4. 15+ Things To Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Feb. 24-27) Read More

  5. Chris Rock Coming to Playhouse Square in June Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Tablao Flamenco @ Music Box Supper Club

    • Sun., March 20
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation