Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 02, 2022 News & Views » Ohio News

Email
Print
Share

Temporary Spending Bill Helping Struggling Ohioans Ends in March; Groups Want Real Funding 

By
"People struggling with food insecurity are really uncertain about what the future looks like." - PHOTO: ARTEM BELIAIKIN, PEXELS
  • Photo: Artem Beliaikin, Pexels
  • "People struggling with food insecurity are really uncertain about what the future looks like."

Federal programs that help struggling Ohioans are running on a temporary spending bill that expires in 10 days, on March 11, and hundreds of groups say it's time for Congress to stop "stopgap" funding.

Out of nearly 200 federal programs tracked by the Coalition on Human Needs between fiscal years 2010 and 2021, nearly two-thirds have not kept pace with inflation. Without an updated omnibus spending bill, said Joree Novotny, director of external affairs for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, there isn't enough assistance to meet the need. For example, she explained, monthly WIC benefits for fresh produce for children would decrease from $24 to $9.



"People struggling with food insecurity are really uncertain about what the future looks like," she said, "and we want public policy that provides them with more certainty, more dignity, so that they'll be able to meet the needs of themselves and their kids."

Eleven percent of Ohio adults with children report sometimes not having enough to eat in the past week, and nutrition funding for the elderly has dropped nearly 5% in the past decade.

When it comes to assistance for housing, child care, mental health, nutrition and other programs, Novotny said, there isn't enough to go around.

"In addition to these programs being funded at inadequate levels," she said, "it also creates a lot of uncertainty for providers, for states, for localities, for nonprofits like ours and many others that interact with these programs and services, and help deliver them to people in need."

With rising prices, Novotny said foodbanks and food pantries have to raise more funds than ever to keep shelves stocked.

"Not only because of the supply chain issues and different pressure on household budgets, and larger macroeconomics," she said, "but also because we're not even accounting for basic inflation adjustments."

More than 350 organizations have signed a letter to Congress asking that a full-year Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill be passed.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Ohio News »

Trending

Latest in Ohio News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Former Mobster Who Scammed Flats East Bank With Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith Restaurants Sentenced to Five Years in Prison Read More

  2. Bond Set, FBI Investigating Possible Hate Crime Charge for Akron Proud Boys Member Who Punched Black Woman While Using Racial Slur Read More

  3. Akron Proud Boys Member Arrested After Punching Woman, Using Racial Slurs Read More

  4. Citing Low Vaccination Rate in Cleveland, CMSD Keeping Mask Mandate But Won't Enforce It as Much Read More

  5. Clevelanders, Ohio Officials Expressed Solidarity with Ukraine in Sunday Afternoon Prayer Service and Rally in Parma Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Wed., March 2

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Toronto Marlies @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sat., March 5

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sun., March 6
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation