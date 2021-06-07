June 07, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
This is another article focusing on one of the most popular testosterone boosters in the market.
If you have been involved with male booster supplements for a while, you have definitely heard of Testogen, a natural T (testosterone) booster aiming at stimulating the testosterone produced by the organism of every man of any age, and clearly pursuing all the benefits of this "male" stimulation. (Click Here to Get 20% Discount on Testogen)
Therefore, if you have already dealt with the topic of "male supplements," you have an idea of what these products are and what they can do. However, if this is the first time you encounter such supplements, you most likely have many questions and/or worries.
In this article, we try to clear any “dark” points and answer all questions, trying to find useful information for every adult man.
You should consider using a T booster if:
As a powerful natural testosterone booster, Testogen fixes exactly all of the above, thus offering a general stimulation to every man’s organism. A stimulation that everyone needs, especially in our very demanding daily lives and with the high risks we experience nowadays.
Tell me, how could Covid-19 be related to a male booster? I will explain to you immediately.
The hormone testosterone, also known as "male hormone," is linked to a man's erectile function and ability.
In fact, nowadays, an increasing number of men seem to have low testosterone levels, thus leading to multiple effects on their health, including, of course, erectile dysfunction.
However, the once prevailing view was that low testosterone comes with age. But now, the scientific community has officially eliminated this «myth» as younger men seem to have problems leading them to the doctor as well.
In the end, these seem to be associated with low levels of testosterone produced by the organism.\
Testogen administration can prevent all these very unpleasant effects of aging from occurring prematurely.
The goal of such a supplement is the general stimulation of the man's organism for functioning and performing better in areas like:
To measure your testosterone levels, you will need to take a particular test. Based on the results of your tests, the doctor will explain the meaning of the figures recorded.
Before we get into more specific detail, you should know that the values reported may differ slightly from one laboratory to another.
We talk about low testosterone levels when the tests show values below 300 ng / dL. However, there are many reasons for low testosterone production, and only a specialist doctor may determine those after performing these tests.
Age is one of the common factors of declining testosterone. Although, in some cases, it can also be explained by:
You will often hear experts advise men presenting low testosterone levels to take some stimulating treatments. When the problem is not concerning, the doctor usually recommends non-pharmaceutical products, such as Testogen. In severe cases, however, they will usually advise and prescribe synthetic testosterone.
Many men have ended up taking testosterone boosters after repeated fractures. Yes! Low testosterone is to blame for the rapid loss of bone density.
Still, many other men with erection problems and sexual dysfunction will visit their doctor, and consequently, receive testosterone booster supplements.
This dysfunction can either lead to the total absence of sexual desire, or to problems arising during sexual intercourse regarding erections, ejaculation, orgasms, quality and texture of sperm, duration of a full erection, momentums of semen during ejaculation.
Finally, a large number of people will be driven to a testosterone booster not due to a problem, but because they want to increase their fitness performance and boost their muscle mass.
The hormone testosterone affects and is affected by physical exercise. Professional athletes are well aware of this, and this is a very important reason why they try to maintain their testosterone levels high, either via legal supplements or by using illegal anabolic steroids.
The athlete’s gender —as women produce testosterone at lower levels than men— and their age play a decisive role in the levels of endogenous testosterone produced.
Besides these two factors, the type of exercise performed plays a major part as well.
Indeed, the difficulty, intensity, duration, and type of exercise (aerobic or anaerobic) determine the final production of testosterone. Nevertheless, one thing is for sure, exercise increases the testosterone produced by the organism.
According to experts, the idea that the greater weight you lift, the greater the production of testosterone achieved by your organism is, is outdated.
In fact, based on new scientific studies, greater hormone production may be achieved with multi-set exercises (moderate to high intensity), and with only a short break in between.
Therefore, if for you, achieving more sets means lifting fewer kilos, then this is the way to go.
The goal is to complete more exercise sets with a moderate weight and short breaks. You can gradually increase the weight or the number of sets, or repetitions per set.
Although the increase in testosterone produced by the organism due to physical exercise is transient (also known as anabolic action), it helps gain muscle mass and strength.
Surely, proper nutrition and adequate sleep are necessary for the proper functioning of the organism, and consequently, for optimized testosterone production.
Another issue that concerns many individuals is whether a low-intensity exercise, such as walking, helps increase (endogenous) testosterone production.
A recent scientific study shows that even such a mild form of exercise can bring significant benefits to a man's organism.
The final testosterone boost you will achieve may not be as great as it would be by engaging in demanding and intense weight training, but it still does not mean it is not important. For instance, even older people who cannot exercise vigorously can cover a satisfactory exercise level by walking 30 to 40 minutes daily.
In the case of Testogen, the action is clear—and double.
Since the intensity of training affects the production of endogenous testosterone, the goal should be to stimulate the organism for more efficient training.
This means that a supplement with the right composition, like Testogen and Testoprime, can lead to an increase in beneficial energy, the enhancement of physical strength and endurance, and therefore, more efficient workouts.
This results in greater muscle gains, increased testosterone production, and enhanced anabolic action.
Besides, the Testogen supplement, using very carefully selected natural ingredients supported by scientific studies, achieves a "squeezing" of the organism, regardless of the physical exercise, in order to increase the production of endogenous testosterone and "rejuvenate" to start functioning again as in his 20s or 30s at most.
Testogen requires the administration of 4 capsules/day, and many nutrients and herbs are involved. Without containing real testosterone, and so without causing any side effects, Testogen achieves a natural stimulation of endogenous testosterone, which is testosterone released by the organism. This ensures the body’s best functioning.
I think it’s easy to understand what this means—a decisive punch to old age.
On the very first days of taking this treatment, you will feel much more energetic, physically stronger, and in a better mood. And this is just the beginning!
All the ingredients included in Testogen are tested in the optimal ratios to provide the best results without causing any side effects.
Testogen’s formula is one of the most up-to-date and clinically-tested formulas currently found on the nutritional supplement market. Here is why.
The D-Aspartic Acid, contained in a very large amount, specifically at 2,352 mg, enhances the production of hormones that are beneficial for the organism, including testosterone. Particularly, some scientific studies showed that regular intake of this amino acid regulator can increase endogenous testosterone to an incredibly large percentage— about 45%—in just a few weeks.
The Testogen supplement contains the largest amount of D-Aspartic Acid included in similar legal products of the market. It is very important to know that you have in your hands one of the most powerful male booster supplements.
Another very important ingredient for every man is magnesium, which stimulates the production of testosterone while improving the quality of sleep.
As already mentioned, a single pill is not enough to notice remarkable results, even if this is the most active pill on the market. To start seeing results, you should also practice regular physical exercise, have proper nutrition depending on the type and intensity of your physical activity, as well as proper rest of the body.
Indeed, all these efforts are thrown away when your sleep quality is poor. That is when it is intermittent, insufficient in duration, or agitated.
Furthermore, a supplement helping to ensure quality sleep can also help improve your athletic benefits in the long term.
Besides, scientific studies certify magnesium’s many benefits. Precisely, according to a study, about 750 mg per day may lead to a 26% increase of the produced (i.e. endogenous) testosterone in men.
Proceeding with the composition of Testogen, we cannot fail to mention vitamin D3, another very important caloric element for every man. This vitamin, as scientific research shows, is present in the body at higher levels in men with high testosterone levels.
The intake of vitamin D by people with low testosterone can boost their production of testosterone.
In Testogen, you will find a special form of vitamin D, vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol). This vitamin binds to the protein and promotes the provision of high levels of free testosterone in the organism. This is done by significantly reducing the levels of testosterone converted into female hormones (estrogen).
Finally, we should mention the large number of herbs contained in Testogen, assisting to:
These herbs, including Fenugreek, Korean Red Ginseng, and Nettle Leaf, form a careful percentage ratio in the mixture and offer a "massive" boost to men's health, fitness, and general health.
A total of 11 natural ingredients and nutrients, also sold individually as supplements, offer you multiple benefits. So, imagine what they can do together!
Testogen - Guarantees
While most supplements offer a maximum of 30-day money-back guarantee (while others offer nothing at all!), Testogen comes with a 100-day guarantee, making an absolute difference.
The company, being certain of the results of its supplements, confidently provides you with more than three months of testing. Thus, in case you were not satisfied, you can get your money back without any problems.
Besides, the company "puts its money" on its product, since it:
Since it contains natural ingredients and vitamins, Testogen not only strengthens men’s athletic and sexual performances, but also the immunity of their organisms.
The user automatically feels stronger, more active, and full of energy. We could say they are feeling well in general, both physically and mentally.
In addition, the function of the user’s organism is boosted at every possible level:
The benefits observed are by no means negligible. A simple internet search for the benefits of all the herbs and vitamins included in Testogen will convince you that this is not just a "T booster," but also a dynamic and very effective "health supplement."
Learn more about nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, and their relationship to your organism's immune system here => https://health.clevelandclinic.org/eat-these-foods-to-boost-your-immune- system /
In Testogen, we find zinc, vitamins B and D, magnesium, and various herbs that help strengthen the immune system and stimulate the organism’s natural defense against threats, even against COVID-19, a very serious health threat nowadays.
As Testogen is a non-prescription/non-pharmaceutical product, while synthetic testosterone is a strictly prescribed treatment for severe cases of testosterone deficiency, their uses are completely different.
Indeed, Estrogen is a product used with no prescription and can "work" in the organism, even in a preventive way. It is also widely used as a sports supplement to enhance performance.
On the other hand, synthetic testosterone is a powerful anabolic steroid used legally for medical purposes only and always under medical prescription.
However, since there are still many synthetic hormone supplements on the black market, let me clarify why I would choose Testogen.
Synthetic hormones can clearly deliver faster and much more impressive benefits, but they continue to cause serious side effects on the user's organism. Some of them are almost immediately visible, while with others, the damages caused by the use of synthetic hormones are progressive, thus appearing at a later stage.
The fact is that there is a very serious reason why their unnecessary medical use is now banned in almost the whole world. Indeed, the danger posed to the user’s health —even to their life— is severe.
Why purchase the original Testogen?
The company can only guarantee the received product’s quality if it was purchased on its official website. In this case, the 100-day money-back guarantee offered by the company covers the product’s purchase, and only in this case can the company assure you for real and visible results.
Many imitations of genuine Testogen are available on the market, for which the company bears no responsibility and cannot guarantee whether nor to what extent the products are harmless or effective.
Each pack of Testogen T booster contains 120 active capsules, sufficient for 1 month of intensive care. This means the administration of 4 capsules/day.
For best results, the company suggests ingesting all 4 capsules in one go, with a glass of water, about 20 minutes before breakfast.
By following the company’s RDD (Recommended Daily Dosage) – i.e. 4 capsules per day – along with the safety rules for special groups of people who would like to use dietary supplements, you will never face any risks of side effects.
The persons required to pay particular attention to the instructions are:
If you are in any of these cases, it is important that you get medical advice before starting to use any dietary supplement, including Testogen.
Safe period for the administration of Testogen supplements
The natural composition of Testogen and the adherence to safety rules and recommended dosage allow the safe long-term use of these supplements.
With no fear.
No worries.
No risks.
As mentioned earlier, Testogen could be a preventative measure to "secure" and strengthen your health.
Experts simply advise discontinuing its usage for a short time (about 1-2 weeks) so the organism does not become addicted to it and does not adapt to its active ingredients, thus keeping them performing at 100% of their potential.
Not necessarily. The administration of Testogen provides your organism with the necessary nutritional nutrients and vitamins to increase your testosterone production.
However, if you are aiming at increasing your health, athletic performance, and sexual performance, it would be good to follow a healthy and balanced diet plan.
Testogen’s manufacturer, aware of the great difficulties of many people when it comes to "nutrition & health," offers you a FREE e-book with each purchase, containing information on a nutritional supplement on the hormone testosterone, the best sexual performance, and athletic enhancement.
