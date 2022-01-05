January 05, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Are you looking for the best THC detox kit, weed detox drink to pass a urine drug test, or information about detoxifying ( how to clean yourself)? If yes, important information must be here.
How do these tests work and do pot cleansing regimens work? If you haven’t had urine drug tests before, relax. It’s a piece of cake, and yes you can pass it no matter what substances you’ve been taking. In fact, except for a saliva drug test, a urine drug test is the easiest to beat.
Here’s how it will go when you go get your test. A technician at a lab or just someone who works at the facility you’re at will hand you a cup and tell you to go produce 1.5 to 3 ounces of urine. The cup will measure the temperature of the urine, the specific gravity, and will have antibodies in it that will attach to and provide an indication of the presence of drugs beyond a certain cut-off point. Here are some of the drugs that may be tested for:
There are two types of tests, observed and unobserved. Most tests will not be observed. You will be given a cup and you can go into the bathroom by yourself and pee or deliver into the cup such substances as you may be replacing your urine with without observation.
If you have an observed test (tests for legal reasons may be observed), there are two ways this may be done. The technician may stand behind you, near a urinal, or ahead of a stall if you’re a female. Most of the time, a same-sex observer will be present so as to prevent complaints and lawsuits. If you are uncomfortable with the observer they have selected due to they being of a different gender, you can mention this but don’t draw undue attention to yourself.
Anyway, they tell you to pee a little into the toilet, then pee in the cup, then finish in the toilet. You’ve peed in the cup and given 1.5 to 3 ounces. Now you will either put it into a little window or give it to a technician. Most of the time, they will tell you not to flush the toilet. This is because they want to look in the toilet to verify that you did pee instead of using synthetic urine or someone else’s urine. The technician will look into the toilet to verify.
You will either pass, fail, or get an invalid or diluted result. If you fail, they may send the sample for gas chromatography to verify the result but you will probably be disqualified. If your sample comes back dilute, you may be disqualified or you will be asked to redo the test.
If money is no object, you should buy a drug test from the pharmacy beforehand. Use your detox drink and make sure you pass. Then for your test do the same thing. Employers and courts will test for most illicit drugs. Sports agencies will include tests for steroids but most employers will not. And a few employers who are worried about healthcare costs may test for nicotine because they don’t want smokers driving up their insurance costs. If you have to test for a pain management clinic, they may test for kratom, an herb used to prevent opioid withdrawals.
Most drugs will be out of your system with one week of abstinence. Weed is the only exception. It will stay in your urine for up to 30 days, according to how much you have used for how long. Peep this chart.
The reason you wanna detox with grade A detox products is because not all detox products or regimens work, but some do. A lot of people are trying to find detox pills for drug test. All manufacturers are saying that pills can clean out your system from weed. Some of them promise ultra-fast results, even one day detox cleanse. Is it possible to do in 24 hours?
Some are scientifically proven to work, they can flush marijuana out of your system. Now, detox can mean two things. Some people actually want to get drugs, toxins, and/or heavy metals out of their system. We will call this a health detox. For this type of detox, Toxin Rid is the top product. One may not pass a drug test doing a health detox, however, because drug levels may still be above the cut-off.
The second type of detox is the drug detox. This type of detox will allow you to pass a drug test, but the drug won’t really be completely out of your system. It will just give you a window of about 5 hours where urine levels of the drug will be undetectable due to dilution and replacement of measured substances with supplements taken internally. Drug detox kits help you pass a drug test but do not really get drugs out of the body. Therefore, use a method that is congruent with your goals.
Heath cleansing pills and flush pills for a health detox work by having ingredients that make the liver work more efficiently or cause you to excrete toxins via urine or defecation. Again, health detox is distinct from detox pills for a drug test or marijuana cleanse drinks. Some people like to do both. They want the drugs out of their cells faster than average and they want to pass a drug test.
To pass a drug test, you have to do a drug detox which is done via a method called dilution. Dilution is what it sounds like. You will dilute your urine by drinking fluid, then you will add color back to the urine by ingesting b-vitamins, and add creatinine back to the urine by taking creatine monohydrate, contained in your detox drink. Finally, a diuretic such as green tea, caffeine, or uva ursi causes you to produce more urine than usual. Detox drinks typically contain these ingredients. Same with detox pills. Make sure any detox cleanse drink for weed or detox pills for weed and other drugs that you purchase contain the following categories of ingredients:
1. B-Vitamins: B-vitamins make your urine yellow to yellow-green. Technicians will be looking for this color to make sure your sample is not dilute. B vitamins are:
Most of the time, your weed cleanse kit or homemade detox drinks for drug tests will contain high amounts of thiamine or riboflavin since these color your urine fairly well and don’t cause much nausea-like B6 can. It’s good to use pre-made drinks or pills because they will have levels that will not likely overdose you, which can cause either nausea or diarrhea. Most b-vitamins are not very dangerous in overdose. Niacin may be an exception as an overdose could cause liver failure. Your detox drinks or pills will not contain an overdose of niacin when taken as recommended.
2. Diuretics: Uva Ursi, green tea, caffeine, guarana, alfalfa, and cranberry extract. These will all increase urinary output.
3. Electrolyes. These are salts like sodium chloride, magnesium, and potassium. They will keep your electrolyte levels right.
4. Creatine: Creatine monohydrate. You need only 2.5 to 5 grams of creatine to raise your creatinine level.
5. Some detox cleanse drinks may contain an ingestible masking agent like zinc, which is proven to help cover up drug use. Also, papain (meat tenderizer).
"Zinc reduces the detection of cocaine, methamphetamine, and THC ...." https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21740689/. Accessed 25 Dec. 2021.
"(PDF) Papain: A Novel Urine Adulterant - ResearchGate." https://www.researchgate.net/publication/7655958_Papain_A_Novel_Urine_Adulterant. Accessed 26 Dec. 2021.
6. Sugar or carbs. This is necessary to stop you from burning fat that causes THC to get into the bloodstream and into the urine. This is fine days before the test, but it needs to stop by test time to make sure the urine isn’t still being filled with thc metabolites exiting the body via urine when you go in for your test.
Detox Pills for drug test should contain the same ingredient categories, you will simply add the water and sugar yourself. The water is in no way optional and must be added exactly as the directions say, at what time and in the exact quanitity, depending on your bodyweight. It is generally 32 ounces two hours before your test. If you are very small it may be smaller. You may sip gatorade slowly afterward to maintain urinary urge but not drink large quantities of dilute water as this will cause you to get a dilute reading on your test. Also, drinking gallons of dilute water in a short amount of time can cause cerebral hemorhage and death via water intoxication.
(Note: these pills may not be enough to pass a drug test taken alone according to instructions.)
Toxin Rid is the top pill for regimens aimed at cleaning out your system rather than just making you pass a drug test for a few hours. Such pills may take nearly as long as abstinence to make you capable of passing a drug test so do not rely on these for drug tests. If you actually need to get the drug metabolites out of your system for health reasons instead of just passing a drug test, then you want to get these pills. They will slowly lower levels, but not quickly enough to pass a drug test. Pills to flush marijuana out of your system will also require a dieting or exercise routine to burn the fat cells which harbor the fat-soluble marijuana metabolites.
Here are Toxin Rid’s Ingredients:
Pre-Rid Capsules
Detox Liquid
Dietary Fiber
Psyllium Husk Powder
Here’s how to take it and how it works. We will change the instructions to allow for an added dilution regimen on the day of a drug test to make sure you pass the test. That way, we give you no instructions which will not also work to pass a drug test as well as flush your body for health reasons in this section.
You will need two extra ingredients:
How to take it:
1. Consume each hour with a cup of water 3 pre-rid capsules, for 5 hours, for each of the ten days of your detox (15 capsules with 3 cups of water per day). The electrolytes, alfalfa, and kelps will help you burn fat to get fat-soluble drugs like THC out of the fat cells to be flushed away in the urine. You should consume lean protein and green vegetables during this time to help with the detox process. Burning more fat than usual will cause THC to leave your system sooner but will be present at higher levels as it is exiting in the urine, therefore, your health detox should be done long before your urine drug test comes around, and you should plan ahead and use a pharmacy bought drug test to be certain if finances allow.
2. Eat lean protein meals with green veggies and fiber up until but not on test day.
3. On the day of the test, take your last 5 pills earlier so that the following can play out: After taking the last pill, exactly two hours before your test, drink your a half ounce of liquid detox and take your b-vitamin complex, one or two pills depending on your weight (two small pills or one big pill), and take your 5 grams of creatine with 15 ounces of water. Don’t take more of anything including water as overdoing it will not be good.
4. One hour before your test take your fiber and psyllium husk pill with 16 ounces of water. You will have drank 5 cups plus 32 ounces of water over 7 hours with electrolytes. This is important, do not attempt to drink even more water than this. Also, you should eat high sugar on the day of the test to put a stop to fat burning and close off that spout of THC spilling into your urine from fat cells. Taking your psyllium husk may cause diarrhea but will get out of your system any edibles you may have consumed. Just remember, don’t defecate and flush the toilet during your test because they may disqualify your test for flushing before they have a look to make sure you are not tampering. They have a no-flush rule during most of these tests. Go take your test, you are now covered, bro.
As you can see, this supplement contains each category of your cleanse: electrolytes, diuretics, b-vitamins, and creatine. The best cannabis detox pills to pass a drug test will contain each category of pills, and be taken at the right time. Zinc and other ingestible maskers are optional. If you decide to add zinc, take only one capsule, else nausea may result. This is also why to avoid detox drinks or pills for weed that contain too many unheard-of herbs, they may dehydrate you. Keep it simple and try it beforehand. Nutra Cleanse even goes as far as including two drug tests for you, which is very considerate but expensive as it can cost almost $ 200, up there with Toxin Rid. Buying the necessary ingredients separately or in a simpler detox drink is much cheaper and effective if done exactly right. Most detox drinks, you just drink two hours before your test. Refill the container with water, drink it down, and you will pass. The only downside is the window of passing can be shorter and unpredictable. You will pass for up to 5 hours. With these ten-day courses of pills, you should take 1 daily dose of creatine separately since it’s not included for the ten-day duration and also a dose of creatine two hours ahead to be on the safe side, but your pee will likely remain both dark yellow to yellow-green and with normal levels of creatine for days on end, not just 5 hours. That is the upside. Do not take creatine pills only once 10 days ahead of time, take them 2 hours before your test or that single dose will have long left your system by test time. Or, if the post-cleanse capsules are included in your product AND IF they contain both creatine and b-vitamins, you can take those 2 hours before your test with 16 to 32 ounces of water with a dash of lite salt to add electrolytes and sugar to taste.
Why would you need a fail-safe kit? Well, because the expensive 10-day kit did not contain what you need on the day of the test. So, throw in the ingredients that will work at the right time, which is good but not a nice trick to play with people’s money. If you don’t take creatine daily it won’t accumulate and therefore will only be effective if taken the day of the test and two hours right before the test. If you want it to both accumulate and be effective the day of the test, you need to take it every day for 10 days leading up to the test, just one dose per day is sufficient, 5 grams per day, and 5 grams two hours before the test. It is included in the fail-safe kit, along with b-vitamins in the Clean Shot product. Put some time in between taking the evening pills and your fail-safe pills so you don’t have to worry about excess b-vitamins causing nausea.
(For a clean drug test easy)
Any detox drinks that work to test clean for marijuana will also work for all other drugs since marijuana is the most stubborn drug to test clean for. For alcohol, you should be sure to abstain the day of the test and preferably the night before also as it leaves the system very fast but is not so easy to dilute if you are still drinking it when you show up to the test.
As you can see, XXtra Clean contains all the ingredients that help you pass a drug test via dilution (the fastest way of detoxing), including creatine and zinc. It also has fewer herbs so that fewer people are likely to have an allergic or dehydration reaction to it. For this reason, it is the top product. Just buy a few bottles, one or two to test it and one or two for your test. About $ 20 bucks per bottle. Much cheaper than detoxification pills.
Mega Clean contains all the same ingredients as Xxtra Clean, but it is a larger drink for a larger person. If you are male and over 200 lbs, you should invest in Mega Clean rather than Xxtra Clean. Mega is more than Xxtra, not totally intuitive but here you have the clarification, so you can do this right. If you are trying to pass a drug test, I believe you that this is important so we won’t spend so much time here on how you should get clean and go to rehab. Everything in due time. Right now, you need to avoid prison or having your children placed in foster care, also a setting where unfortunately molestation is a constant threat. Or, you have an opportunity at a better job, all great reasons to pass a drug test now, and worry about cleaning up later.
This is another detox drink to make you test clean in 24 hours.
It has all the correct ingredients. The final ingredient is people online saying that it works:
If you know which lab is during the testing, you should search google detox drink+lab and see if someone passed the same exact test your lab is giving but they all essentially use the same technology for urine tests. What the test may cover however can differ, depending on what it is for (employment, medical, psychological, pain management) and what lab is giving it (Quest, Labcorp, etc). All of the Detox drinks we list have the right ingredients and will pass the test with the given instructions. This detox drink also contains a laxative, Cascara Sagrada, so favor this one if you have also eaten drugs or edibles that may still be in your system (within 48 hours).
Ready Clean has all the right ingredients for a natural cleaner detox drink. The difference between this and the other detox drinks is it is for an even smaller person and also contains fewer herbs for people with more sensitive stomachs that may become dehydrated by diarrhea, nausea, or have allergic reactions.
This detox drink has all your necessary ingredients but also contains two masking agents, papain and bromelain, both meat tenderizers because they break down proteins. It’s not clear if this is breaking down the proteins in the drug test or in the urine, but it’s clear it works to obscure the use of two drugs, thc, and diazepam (Valium), but not others.
This is a very good detox drink. If you have a sensitive stomach, favor Ready Clean instead at this drink containing Cascara Sagrada. This is a short-sighted failing of many detox drinks that contain ingredients that contain herbal laxatives.
List of laxatives to avoid before a drug test:
If you have a sensitive stomach, avoid detox products with these ingredients, and go for Ready Clean. Why might you WANT to take something that causes diarrhea: if you have consumed edible drugs within 48 hours of your test and you need to evacuate the bowels so that it’s not still absorbing into your blood and exiting in your urine. So, it’s up to you whether you need to avoid these laxatives or not.
You can make your own detox drinks. It needs to contain each category of detox ingredient we have previously listed.
Cranberry juice, azo cranberry for drug test based drink
Do not use the version of Azo which does not contain cranberry as it is not a diuretic that increases urinary output, rather it reduces urinary urgency by having an anesthetic effect.
Here’s how to make your detox drink:
1: B-vitamin complex. Use 1 pill of the big GNC b-vitamin complex pills or two pills of the smaller b-complex pills.
2. Diuretic: Azo cranberry with 32 ounces of water and sugar to taste (about 8 teaspoons).
3. Electrolytes. These are salts like sodium chloride, magnesium, and potassium. You can get them by adding a teaspoon or half teaspoon of lite salt to your drink.
4. Creatine: Creatine monohydrate other forms of creatine are rarely used. You need only 2.5 to 5 grams of creatine to raise your creatinine level. Buying it separately will leave you many many doses for future drug tests and take days ahead to cause some to accumulate in the muscle.
5. Masking agents like zinc or papain (meat tenderizer).
You should take only one dose of zinc because an overdose will cause nausea. Zinc b-vitamins stimulate the synthesis of dopamine, and dopamine receptors in the gastrointestinal tract stimulate the chemoreceptor trigger zone to initiate vomiting. So, take the recommended doses of each and don’t overdo it.
6. Sugar or carbs. We repeat to add sugar in case you didn’t add it earlier. Sugar is to stop fat burning and this is crucial for fat-soluble drugs like THC to stop spilling from the fat cells, into the blood, to the urine.
Do not use apple cider vinegar to pass a drug test. It will cause fat burning which will raise metabolites of fat-soluble drugs in your blood and urine on test day. It can be used to get rid of fat-soluble drugs out of your system several days before test day but should have long been discontinued by test day.
Q: Do detox drinks work for all drugs?
A: Yes. We focus on cannabis because it’s the most stubborn drug to pass a test for. All other drugs will be greatly diluted by the time the cannabis is effectively masked and diluted. One exception is if you are still consuming alcohol right before the test. While this is unlikely, some people will have withdrawals if they don’t drink something the day of the test. Therefore if you must know, alcohol leaves the system at ½ drink per hour, plan accordingly. If you have two drinks in the early morning, it will be long gone by a 2 pm drug test. You should also discontinue all other drugs as soon as you know you will have a drug test, but if this is for some reason not possible, just consume them as far away from the drug test as you can, and a minimum of 4 hours. It should technically still work barring some minor glitches for example if you have taken time-released pills or time-released edibles like pot brownies on the day of the test. In that case, you will need a laxative to make you poop it out asap.
Q: Can A Detox Drink Be Detected By A Drug Test?A: No. All known detox drinks at this time contain only legal and natural active ingredients. However, don’t leave the packaging laying around for others
Just be discreet and you are unlikely to be caught by these laws.
Q: Do Detox Drinks Expire?
A: Yes. Look for an expiration date. Most may expire within 90 days, especially if not stored in cool, dry conditions.
A: Do THC Detox Kits Work For Hair Tests?
Q: No. For a hair test, use the Jerry G Method or the Macujo Method. For saliva tests, use a simple peroxide mouthwash as directed. Blood tests are infrequent, and only tests for drugs currently in the blood which is only marijuana from moderate to heavy smoking or recent smoking, currently being used alcohol, or other drugs used within 24 hours, basically for current intoxication. For a blood test, a detox drink will expand blood volume taken right before the test and slightly dilute the drug metabolites.
A: Do detox pills work for weed?
Q: Yes, but they are harder to use correctly than detox drinks as many of the pills come with ineffective instructions designed to make the user spend more money.
A: What to do if you need to cleanse really fast like in an hour:
Q: You will need to have synthetic urine ready to go. You can heat it up to proper temperature in just minutes. Here are the top choices:
Quick Fix 6.3 Synthetic Urine is the top choice. Just heat it up 10 seconds in the microwave (make sure it’s between 90 and 100 F), conceal it on your person, strap on the handwarmer, and head to the testing center. Remove evidence of the box it came in, best believe someone might try to tell on you. People have been busted buying it, leaving the packaging in the car, and throwing it away in plain site so be discreet. Some gas stations and head shops will have Quick Fix for urgent emergencies.
Quick Fix contains all the ingredients needed in human urine and a way to keep its body temperature:Reviews, Reddit
https://www.reddit.com/r/COents/comments/kdq564/quick_fix_urine_at_concentra/
Tesclear Powdered Human Urine also contains all the necessary ingredients, just add water, heat, and keep it at the proper temperature.
Lastly, if the drug test is observed, you may need to invest in these products as well with your synthetic urine: The Whizzinator Touch or Monkey Dong.
You can still use Testclear’s powdered urine or Quick Fix with these products. They provide prosthetic body parts that you can use to excrete into the receptacle observed.
Can you pass a drug test naturally with detox drinks, pills, or substitute synthetic urine? Yes, you can. Favor detox drinks and use pills or substitute urine for unique circumstances. If you have lots of drug tests to take, you can save money by buying the ingredients separately.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.