Vodka Vodka early bird tickets are on sale now for a very limited time!

January 01, 2020 News » Features

Email
Print
Share

The 2020 Comics Issue 

Welcome to the 2020 Comics Issue, curated by Sequoia Bostick, with cover design by Sequoia Bostick and comics by Duncan Barton, Amalia DeGirolamo, Lindsey Bryan, Brian Gleine, Shari Ross and Tim Switalski. (Click on each comic to enlarge.)
cover_0102.jpg
click to enlarge feature-cleveland_scene_-_duncan_barton.jpg
click to enlarge feature-lindsey_j_bryan_new_year_s_list.jpg
click to enlarge feature-paitence_comicshariross2.jpg
click to enlarge feature-scenecomicbriangleine.jpg
click to enlarge feature-sequoia_amalia_clescene_final.jpg
click to enlarge feature-timswitalski_scene_comics_2020.jpg
Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Features »

Tags:

Latest in Features

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. People Who Died 2019: The Extraordinary Lives of Mostly Ordinary Folks, and a Cat Read More

  2. Choose Your Own Cleveland Winter Adventure Read More

  3. State Rep. Stephanie Howse Unleashes on an Outrageous Abortion Bill and the Destructive Legislating of Ohio Republicans Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Cavs vs. Charlotte Hornets @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Thu., Jan. 2

  • Staff Pick
    MIX: Fortune @ Cleveland Museum of Art

    • Fri., Jan. 3

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Milwaukee Admirals @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Fri., Jan. 3
More »

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation