June 22, 2021
In the past couple of years, the best legal steroids have superseded even anabolic ergogenic aids in popularity. When these incredible health supplements were launched, they were looked upon with skepticism and suspicion.
To be fair, even we were absolutely convinced that these were rip-offs or were some sort of designer steroid that was currently undetected in doping tests. In case you are unaware, those were quite popular in the early 2000s. Every week, a new health supplement with an anabolic steroid-inspired name would be launched.
Almost overnight, it would become incredibly popular. Then the reports of side effects would start to pour in. Unsuspecting athletes being wheeled into the ER with liver values sky high or Jaundice. Bodybuilders beginning to grow man boobs in a span of weeks. We have seen tons of horror stories like this during our stint with health and fitness.
So, we decided to wait and watch. But much to our surprise, and to that of almost every supplement-skeptic, legal steroids just took the world of professional sports and bodybuilding by storm. Millions of bottles have been sold already and the reviews have been consistently good.
Since then, we have run multiple cycles of legal steroids ourselves, read anecdotal reviews, analyzed bloodwork, checked workout logs and even spoken one-on-one to tens of thousands of natural users, who have been able to stretch their results beyond what was possible.
Based on our experiences, we have decided to curate a list of the best legal steroids, for anyone who’s new to this.
Top 5 best legal steroids on the market
What are legal steroids?
Legal Steroids are health supplements that produce results similar to that achieved by using anabolic steroids. The term ‘legal’ is added to emphasize that even tested athletes and sportsmen can use this without risking their careers.
That’s because these supplements do not contain any banned performance enhancing ingredient. There are no prohormones, no designer drugs, no selective androgenic receptor modulators, no androgens in any form, no precursors to androgens, no hormone modulators and no chemical enhancers.
Legal steroids mostly contain botanical extracts that are handpicked and blended with vitamins, minerals and amino acids. The first reaction that a lot of skeptics have, is how on earth can vitamins produce steroids like results?
There are two things that you should be aware of.
Legal Steroids vs. Anabolic Steroids
One question that a lot of athletes want to ask, is what’s the difference in the best legal steroids and anabolic steroids?
We all know that legal steroids are natural and safe. But what about the other aspects? Here’s a detailed comparison of the two on all aspects linked to exercise and performance that you might want to know about.
Ingredients – Anabolic steroids are exogenous, synthetic analogs of testosterone or Dihydrotestosterone, two potent androgens produced by our bodies. So the primary ingredient in any anabolic steroid is a hormone. Legal steroids on the other hand do not contain any synthetic hormone analogs. That’s what makes them ‘legal’
Side Effects - Steroids are available in two forms. They can either be injected into the muscle and now even subcutaneously, or they can be ingested in the form of pills. Either way, the synthetic hormone will instantly replace your body’s natural testosterone. When your body realizes that it has a surplus of testosterone, it stops producing it. This is where the potential negative effects of steroids begin. The complete list is endless. Not all synthetic analogs of testosterone are as potent as testosterone itself. Oral steroids, or pills in particular make weak replicas that will not be able to fulfill the critical physiological functions of testosterone. As a result, you will have to use testosterone on top of whatever it is that you are using. So, instead of one anabolic steroid, you are forced to use two. A common argument that steroid users throw at us, is that you do not have to use oral steroids at all. You can do just fine with testosterone. Well, even if you were to use just testosterone, you’d be risking shutting down your body’s testosterone production forever. This means that you will have to pin testosterone injections for life. Without it, not only will you lose muscle, libido and mood, you will also feel lethargic and unable to function normally. That’s just the tip of the iceberg mind you. Steroids will imbalance every physiological process and will take a concoction of pills and chemicals to maintain. Legal steroids are 100% side effect free. Period.
Results – This is the best part. If you were to grade anabolic steroids on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being the highest in terms of results, legal steroids are at 80-85%. That’s incredible to say the least. Legal steroids are real game changers in the health and fitness industry.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at the top legal steroids that you should consider now.
#1 – D-Bal Max – Fastest Mass & Strength Gainer - (Editor Choice)
A year ago, D-Bal would have topped this list of best legal steroids. But ever since D-Bal Max was announced and released, even professional bodybuilders have now shifted to this to kick start their synthetic steroid cycles.
That’s because D-Bal Max can replace toxic 17C-AA oral steroids, by producing identical results without causing any of the side effects. D-Bal Max is the stronger, potent version of D-Bal. It is the strongest mass gaining steroid in the world, that’s also the fastest acting one.
If you are looking to wet your toes in legal steroids, there couldn’t be a better pick.
How does D-Bal Max work?
D-Bal Max is primarily used as a mass and strength building legal steroid. Mass building is one of the most difficult fitness goals to achieve. Because you absolutely cannot gain mass fast. There’s an upper limit of what your body can gain even with a calorific surplus. If you try to do it safely, it will be slow. There’s no two ways about this.
That’s what D-Bal Max cuts short. It is a short cut to gaining muscle mass and increasing athletic performance. Regardless of whether you are trying to bulk up for an upcoming holiday, or whether you are trying to gain strength for a sporting event, D-Bal Max is a terrific choice.
It works by altering three important biological processes in your body.
That’s Glycogen storage, Nitrogen Retention & Protein Synthesis. By accelerating these three processes, D-Bal Max completely changes the speed with which you gain mass and strength.
What is it best suited for?
As we mentioned, D-Bal Max is best suited for the following fitness goals.
While D-Bal Max will also accelerate recovery and burn fat to an extent, it is these two goals that it is most reputed for.
What are the ingredients in it?
D-Bal Max is a blend of concentrated proteins, vitamins, minerals and some key amino acids in specific concentrations. But the ‘money ingredient’ as we like to call it, is a little-known Phyto Steroid, that WADA has been calling out repeatedly as a ‘legal performance enhancer’. This natural compound is so effective that even the soviet doping brigade is currently addicted to it, and why wouldn’t they be.
It produces anabolic steroid-like protein synthesis and RBC production. If you’d like to know more about this secret ingredient in D-Bal Max, check the complete ingredient list over here.
What are the side effects?
D-Bal Max is 100% side-effect free. But a lot of first timers who hop on the supplement are taken aback by how fast it kicks in. So you might feel a little overwhelmed for the first few days of using D-Bal Max. This effect should subside as your body adjusts to the new nutrient supply and nitrogen balance.
If you feel that you are unable to handle D-Bal Max, then maybe you can try reducing the dosage or drop down to regular D-Bal instead.
Can we use it long term?
Due to the extremely strong concentration of ingredients, we recommend that you only use D-Bal Max for a maximum duration of 16-weeks at a time. After this, it is advisable to take some time off. Be rest assured that you will have achieved your fitness goal by then, unless it is something really unreasonable.
Can female athletes use it?
Why not? D-Bal Max does not contain any androgenic hormone or derivative, which is what causes side effects in females. So, if you are a female athlete looking to gain size or strength, go right ahead.
Can first timers use it?
Yes, they can. We generally recommend it to people who have at least tried at least one legal steroid cycle in their lifespan. But off late, a lot of first timers are getting excellent results by reducing the dosage to half for the first few weeks. That’s only required if you feel overwhelmed. Else, just enjoy the ride.
Click HERE for D-Bal Max Latest Discount Price at their Official Website
Verdict – If you want to really get a taste of what it feels like to use performance enhancing drugs, try D-Bal Max now. There’s nothing that even comes close to it in terms of efficiency, results and speed.
#2 – D-Bal – The #1 Mass Building Steroid in the world
Whenever we recommend D-Bal to an athlete or a fitness buff, the first thing they ask us, is why use D-Bal, when there’s D-Bal Max? Here’s why.
D-Bal is the most popular and most widely used legal steroid in the world. It has been around for three years. This means that there’s a much wider demographic that has used the supplement. That includes men, women, athletes, sportsmen, bodybuilders and coaches. This gives you a lot more anecdotal data to rely on.
In comparison, D-Bal Max is reasonably new. Moreover, until recently, even fitness coaches would recommend D-Bal Max only if an athlete has used D-Bal before, or has done at least 1-2 cycles of legal steroids.
That’s because there’s every possibility that you might be unable to handle the sheer strength with which it kicks-in. If you are looking to gain 15-20 lb. of muscle mass without getting overwhelmed with the concentration of ingredients, then D-Bal might be an equally good choice.
Don’t forget that it is still the most popular mass building steroid in the world.
How does D-Bal work?
D-Bal’s working is very similar to that of D-Bal Max. It works primarily by enhancing glycogen retention, which in turn induces a series of positive changes that allow you to gain muscle and strength. We already explained one part of it in our D-Bal Max review. Here’s the other bit.
Recovery – Muscle growth happens when your body recovers from the stress that you subject it to during workouts. However, normal rate of recovery is not conducive to the type of fast muscle growth that athletes and bodybuilders expect. That’s where something like D-Bal comes into the picture. By increasing Glycogen retention, D-Bal allows the muscles to recover at a much faster rate. When your body is retaining glycogen for a much longer time, it alters the genetic signaling after a workout, which forces your body to repair and grow.
That’s just an addition to the aspects we covered already. In a nutshell, D-Bal will enhance muscle protein synthesis, your body’s nitrogen balance, nutrient delivery and hence, allow your body to build mass at a much faster rate.
What is it best suited for?
Just like D-Bal Max, D-Bal is also primarily used for bulking up fast. The added advantage is that you also gain a lot of strength in very little time. This makes it perfect for such a wide range of fitness goals.
There are crossfit athletes who bulk up and gain strength before one of their events, there are MMA fighters who hop on to D-Bal to gain muscle and boost recovery before one of their events, there are fitness buffs who use it to gain mass before a holiday.
The difference between gaining mass normally and with D-Bal is that because of the increased testosterone production (endogenous), your muscle tissue is of much better quality. It’s almost like being on a TRT dose of testosterone and using Dianabol on top of it. The results are incredible.
What are the ingredients in it?
D-Bal’s ingredient list is entirely different from D-Bal Max. That’s another reason why you should probably try D-Bal first. It contains more herbs, more aminos and more vitamins, which reduce muscle soreness and increase your rate of recovery. There’s Ashwagandha, there’s Suma Root & there’s TT. That’s one of the most potent testosterone boosting blends in the world.
If you would like to take a look at the entire ingredient list, click here. Here’s a link to the clinical studies that show the scientific connection of the D-Bal blend to muscle hypertrophy. check the complete ingredient list over here.
What are the side effects?
D-Bal is completely side effect free. For men, there’s no risk of gynecomastia, gaining fat, looking bloated, bubble gut, baldness, acne or liver toxicity.
For females, there’s no risk of voice deepening or developing permanent masculine features. It is the safest mass building legal steroid in the world.
Can we use it long term?
Just like any other legal steroid, we recommend that you run it for short intervals and then allow your body some time to recoup and recover. Living with peak hormonal levels year round is possible with D-Bal. The only thing is that you should do it safely and taking 1-2 week breaks after every 16-weeks is a great way to ensure that.
The best part is that you will not lose any gains during these short breaks. Just continue with your diet and exercise routine and then hop on again.
Can female athletes use it?
If you hop on to Facebook or the CrazyBulk community over here, you will notice that a large percentage of D-Bal users are females. We have already explained how safe it is. So yeah, female athletes love D-Bal.
Can first timers use it?
Absolutely. D-Bal is one of the first legal steroids that any first timer should try, as long as it aligns with their fitness goals.
Click HERE for D-Bal Latest Discount Price at their Official Website
Verdict – It is said that the golden era bodybuilders would carry a bottle of Dianabol with them at all times. It made them feel and look like demigods. If you want to get a firsthand experience of that, without the risks, try D-Bal.
#3 – Clenbutrol – The Most Potent Cutting Steroid
Summer is here in the United States and if you are like most Americans, you’d be eager to get into your bikinis and your beach shorts. The problem is, unlike most years, this year, the beach season was preceded by the pandemic and the lockdown.
While it’s still early days, studies are already beginning to reveal what we knew all along. Almost 35% of the population gained weight during the lockdown. The average weight gain was 2 lb. But most men and women gained a lot more.
But weight loss is excruciatingly difficult to achieve, especially in short time spans. That’s why Clenbutrol bottles are flying off the shelves. This is the strongest cutting steroid in the world. Period. If you are looking to drop weight fast, there’s no better choice.
How does Clenbutrol work?
Clenbutrol is designed after Clenbuterol, which is a sympathomimetic nervous system stimulant. This powerful drug used by bodybuilders stimulates your central nervous system to increase your metabolism. It works wonders to selectively drop body fat. But the side effects are so severe, that the average fitness buff wouldn’t be able to tolerate it for more than a few weeks.
That’s why CrazyBulk designed Clenbutrol, a blend of every potent, natural fat burning ingredient in the world, in one tiny pill. Unlike its synthetic counterpart, Clenbutrol contains only tiny traces of stimulants. So, it has no effect on your CNS.
It works in an entirely different way. Clenbutrol alters the levels of two key enzymes in the body that are tasked with the metabolism of lipids. When the levels of these enzymes are modulated, the body automatically begins to use stored lipids for energy. It further enhances fat loss by preventing the body from producing fat cells and storing them.
Lastly, people who find it tough to adhere to diets, love Clenbutrol because it helps them stay full for up to 9-hours at a time.
What is it best suited for?
Clenbutrol is best suited for fast and safe weight loss. Those two terms rarely go together when it comes to weight loss. You can either lose weight fast or do it safely. But with Clenbutrol, you take a short cut to your weight loss goals without experiencing any of the nasty side effects associated with stimulant based fat burners. You also do not have to do harsh diets or cut out macro groups entirely.
Looking to get into that bikini in no time? Clenbutrol’s your ticket. Looking to drop weight fast to get into a weight category for a sporting event? Try Clenbutrol. Looking to lose weight without harsh dieting? Try this.
What are the ingredients in it?
The ingredients are critical when it comes to selecting fat burners. But Clenbutrol’s probably one of the few supplements that you can buy without even bothering to check it. That’s because it’s a legal steroid manufactured by CrazyBulk.
CrazyBulk is a very reputed brand that’s renowned for their clean-label supplements. All their supplements contain only minimal and science-backed ingredients. Clenbutrol is no different. It contains Garcinia Cambogia with 50% HCA, Bitter Orange Extract & Gaurana. But that’s not the complete ingredient list. If you’d like to know about the detailed list, click here.
What are the side effects?
Despite being one of the fastest, acting fat burners in the world, Clenbutrol is 100% side effect free for 95% of the people who use it.
That’s because its stimulant free and does not contain any toxic, synthetic ingredient. It’s these two that are generally responsible for side effects in fat burners. However, you may experience some mild headaches initially, when your basal metabolic rate spikes. Also, your body is now flushing out lipids, which may cause some minor discomfort. This will subside as your body gets used to it.
Can we use it long term?
No you cannot. This is a potent fat burner and you should only use it for as long as necessary. Some athletes use low doses of Clenbutrol year round for maintaining lean muscle mass. But those are people with years of training experience.
More importantly, they have at least had one run of legal steroids before. If you meet these criteria, you may consider running it for a longer duration in low doses.
Can first timers use it?
Yes. Clenbutrol is a well-tolerated fat burner with proven ingredients and a great safety profile. There’s no reason why a first timer should be able to get great results from it.
Click HERE for Clenbutrol Latest Discount Price at their Official Website
Verdict – Clenbutrol is the safest and quickest way to drop those stubborn layers of body fat that’s stopping you from achieving your goal physique. It’s stimulant free and hence is practically side effect free. If you are looking to achieve that summer body in no time, try it out now.
#4 – Anvarol – Best lean tissue builder
Anvarol is the chosen legal steroid for IG influencers and fitness coaches who prefer the dry, lean look, as opposed to the ‘swole’ look that bodybuilders sport. It is a legal version of Oxandrolone, or Anavar, the only oral steroid in the world that’s used by female athletes.
Oral steroids, particularly DHT-based ones are generally not preferred by females because of the side effects. DHT is a lot more potent than testosterone and will produce masculine side effects in females. But Anavar is different. Most females can get away with 10 and even 15 mg doses of Anavar without too many obvious sides. But it’s still liver toxic and can stress your lipid levels.
That’s where Anvarol differs. Anvarol is a legal steroid made of natural ingredients. But it can produce pretty much the same results as Anavar.
How does Anvarol work?
Anvarol is one of the most unique legal steroids, because it has a two-pronged effect. It is one of the most potent compounds for increasing RBC production and thereby inducing muscle protein synthesis. But the strong DHT-based ingredients also burn fat directly. This means that you will lose weight and build muscle, both at the same time.
This is an effect that very few legal steroids are able to produce. The only other one that even comes close to this is Trenorol. Another reason why Anvarol is so popular is that the results are sustainable for a longer period of time without experiencing a dip.
You see, the stronger a legal steroid, the faster it acts. The faster acting it is, more the rollover effect when you come off it. With Anvarol, that’s practically non-existent. Even if you are unable to hit the gym for a few weeks after coming off Anvarol, you will not lose the vascularity and muscle hardness overnight.
What is Anvarol best suited for?
Anvarol suits a variety of fitness goals. It ticks off the two effects in the body that forms the fulcrum of all anabolic activity. That’s increasing RBC production and inducing direct lipolysis without affecting the energy balance.
These two traits make it perfectly suited for almost every fitness goal. But if you just want to know what it’s best known for, then here it is.
Aesthetic physique – If we call it lean body mass, a lot of fitness buffs expect that they are going to look like their favorite golden era bodybuilder. There was an email once from a hard gainer who weighed 150 lb. at 5’11. He ran a stack of Anvarol and Winsol, expecting to look like Mike Mentzer (his words, not ours) by the end of it. Instead, it made him leaner and muscular. But that’s not the look he was after. So, if your fitness goal is to look like a pro bodybuilder, go for D-Bal Max, or D-Bal. But if you are gunning for the new gen lean look, Anvarol is your ticket.
Fat Loss & Vascularity – Anvarol’s direct and indirect effects at lipolysis will allow you to drop body fat levels fast. This seems to be most pronounced on stubborn areas that are tough to lose with a regular diet and exercise routine. For instance, the belly and the hips. Females in particular will be able to lose most of their cellulite and stubborn hips and thigh fat with ease. At the same time, your body is building, quality muscle tissue which increases vascularity and pumps. The look is unparalleled.
What are the ingredients in it?
Anvarol uses a biological pathway that’s least discussed or even understood, to amplify muscle tissue production and accelerate lipolysis at the same time. It has a blend of two protein concentrates, which are loaded with amino acids. In addition to this, it has a selected amino acid blend along with two ingredients that aid lipolysis even further.
In a nutshell, it’s unlike any health supplement that you’d have ever used. If you are curious to know more about full ingredients list, click here.
What are the side effects?
There are none. With Anvarol, we can safely say that you are not even going to experience a mild headache. It’s a 100% safe supplement that you can use any time. You might experience some surge in energy levels due to the ATP production. But that’s not a side effect that most athletes would mind.
Can you use it long term?
Yes, you can. Anvarol’s safety profile and its proven list of ingredients mean that anyone can use Anvarol for as long as they’d want to. There are athletes who run this year round with no problems whatsoever.
Can first timers use it?
Yes they can. Anvarol is a terrific choice if you are looking to start with a lean mass builder that can also burn fat, and produces day-long pumps. The fact that it is one of the safest supplements in the entire legal steroids catalog makes it perfect for beginners.
Click HERE for Anvarol Latest Discount Price at their Official Website
Verdict – You cannot go wrong with Anvarol. It burns fat, builds muscle, doesn’t retain too much water and is 100% side effect free. It is used by females in high doses. Imagine what you can do if you can stack it with other legal steroids.
#5 – Winsol – Best Beachbody Steroid
Different people have different expectations and definitions of the perfect beach physique. But it would be fair to say that everyone wants to be ripped, lean and muscular at the same time, right?
Picture pumped muscles with ample vascularity, abs popping, muscles looking chiseled. If that’s what a beach body means to you, then Winsol is the perfect legal steroid for you.
Winsol is the legal version of Winstrol. In case you haven’t heard that name before, just Google Ben Johnson, the Canadian sprinter who robbed America’s golden boy of his Olympic Gold. Uncle Sam couldn’t believe that their premier athlete had just been trumped by a little known Canadian. So they ordered a battery of tests. Turns out that Old Benny boy had been secretly doping on Winstrol.
Winstrol’s USP is that it does not produce a lot of muscle mass. This allows athletes to stay under the radar. At the same time, it peels off a lot of body fat and produces remarkable strength gains. That’s exactly what you get with Winsol too.
How does Winsol work?
Just like any other legal steroid, Winsol will increase your endogenous androgen production, which will accelerate muscle mass. But it is one of the most preferred steroids before a photoshoot or a competition. That’s because it flushes out water (mildly) and makes your body appear dry.
This is called the cosmetic effect and most models and actors will jump through hoops to achieve this. They generally manipulate sodium and water intake for days, under the supervision of a coach. Winsol will do that for you with a few pills.
In addition to this, it is a powerful fat burner. In fact, a lot of bodybuilders who are unable to drop that final few pounds of fat will hop on to Winsol because it will help them break through plateaus and get to single digit body fat levels.
What is Winsol best suited for?
Winsol is best suited for three fitness goals.
What are the ingredients in it?
Winsol is a selected blend of fat burners, cognitive performance boosters, RBC producing compounds, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats. While mobilizing stubborn white fat cells and allowing your body to burn it for fuel, Winsol also produces an innate positive effect. It flushes out your bad cholesterol and increases your levels of HDL.
This is made possible by a secret ingredient in the blend, which is called an ‘Intestinal Sweeper’. If you’d like to know more about the ingredient list, click here.
What are the side effects?
Winsol produces a facial flush in some athletes. This can be attributed to the sudden increase in fat burning. But we are not sure to be honest. This effect is only temporary though and will subside on its own in a few days.
Can we use it long term?
Winsol is complete safe for long term use. But why would anyone want to use it for long term? It’s such an effective supplement to use in short bursts and you will achieve your dream physique in about 16-weeks tops.
That said, if you want to run it long term, consider running it in cycles, like you would run a real anabolic compound. 16-weeks on and 2-weeks off.
Can female athletes use it?
Yes. Winsol is one of the top legal steroids for females. It produces very mild endogenous androgen surges, is a terrific fat burner and produces a shredded look which females prefer.
Can first timers use it?
A lot of first timers want to try a cutting steroid instead of a bulking one. We generally recommend Anvarol and Winsol to them because of the versatile applications and the safety profile. So yes, you can very well try Winsol as your first legal steroid.
Click HERE for Winsol Latest Discount Price at their Official Website
Verdict – Get the beach ready physique in weeks with Winsol. You will look absolutely peeled in no time, with great pumps and veins all over. Hard to get this kind of cosmetic finish with any other legal steroid.
Closing thoughts
The best legal steroids, such as the ones listed here give you a real shot at a professional-grade physique without risking long term, irreparable damage to your system. Select one of these based on your fitness goals, run a planned cycle and back it up with exercise. You are in for a ride of your life. Have fun!
