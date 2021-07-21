July 21, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Delta 8 gummies are one of the most popular cannabis products on the market right now. With half of the THC as regular marijuana products, it’s also legal in many places where traditional marijuana sales are still outlawed.
If you’re interested in buying or learning more about Delta 8 gummies, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll review the nine best Delta 8 THC gummies available now, as well as cover FAQs and how to buy.
All of the companies and gummies on this list are among the top available in 2021. Read on and find your perfect Delta 8 THC gummies and the best delta 8 brand for your needs.
Exhale also offers a 100% money-back guarantee on all their products, which are very reasonably priced. They offer a subscription service that saves 25% as well.
Effex also makes Delta 10 products (which are also less potent than regular Delta 9 THC products) much newer to the market. If you’re adventurous, you might want to give this less explored type of product a go.
The downside? Diamond CBD’s selection can be a bit overwhelming, and it isn’t always easy to tell the potency of individual gummies. Still, you can find everything you need from them.
3Chi makes several Delta 8 edibles, including brownies, cookies, tinctures, and gummies, of course.
Unlike the others on this list so far, CBD Genesis does not make its own Delta 8 gummies (yet; they make their own ice pops, which may indicate that they’re looking to move more into Delta 8 edible manufacturing). That said, they sell many popular brands in one convenient online store.
Blue Moon Hemp is another company that began making CBD products and has started getting into the Delta 8 gummy game.
MOOMWLKR has been favorably reviewed in some of the most well-respected pot periodicals and on their websites, including High Times, Merry Jane, Dank City, and Vapor Vanity.
ATLRX started as a medicinal CBD company. Even though they now sell commercially, they’ve kept medical usages at the forefront of their business in all their products, including Delta 8 gummies.
The thing we love most about Boston Hempire Delta 8 THC gummies is the array of flavors they come in: you can get Sour Patch Kids, Watermelon Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, and Jolly Ranchers, and they taste very much like the originals.
After reading through the list above, even if you’ve found a brand you think you’ll love, that doesn’t necessarily tell you which specific gummy to choose. That’s where this handy buying guide, as well as our frequently asked questions, can come in handy.
There are a few essential factors to consider when selecting a brand of gummies or exploring gummies that aren’t available on this list.
All of the gummies on our list above meet this requirement. It’s not only important that companies conduct these tests but that they also publish the results. The results should be batch-specific and readily available.
Learning how to read them isn’t difficult, and it’s crucial because you’re putting these items in your body. Learn the basics and then build on that knowledge so you can be confident about the Delta 8 products you choose.
Even though the world of cannabis is vast right now, it started small, and growers, manufacturers, and sellers all had to prove their worth. There’s more room in the market, but companies need to prove themselves first.
Look for a well-reviewed brand in reputable periodicals and websites such as High Times, Leafly, and Merry Jane. Also, check to see how long the company has been in business. You may not want to buy from a brand new brand.
Other customers can be a great resource when it comes to getting firsthand information. They also provide honest assessments of the effects of the gummies. Just take the reviews with a grain of salt, and keep in mind that individual experiences vary.
Where the company grows the hemp used, or where they buy the hemp they use, to make the Delta 8 THC matters. Most people prefer organic hemp plants free from pesticides and other chemicals. There are also many farms right here in the USA growing high-quality hemp.
In addition, pay attention to any added ingredients or whether the manufacturer directly states that they use all-natural ingredients. Just as with regular foods, what you put in your body matters.
It is essential to understand that Delta 8 THC cannot be naturally extracted from the cannabis plant. Manufacturers must use chemical processes in which they use a variety of unsavory substances.
Some of these methods are better than others, however, and that matters. What is more, the process that they use after extraction is also essential. The better the product, the more chemicals will be removed after the extraction process, leaving behind as pure Delta 8 as possible. This is where learning to read the lab test results comes in handy.
Just as with all substances, Delta 8 THC will affect each person individually. Many factors play into its effect, including your brain chemistry, natural and built-up tolerance to THC, and your body makeup. What you have recently eaten and drunk and the physical state of your body at the time of using it also change its impact.
That being said, the stated effects from the makers are usually pretty reliable. If the marketing materials say that the product makes users feel relaxed, happy, and boosts appetite, then expect that outcome. Over time, as you experiment with different Delta 8 THC gummies and other products, you’ll learn what you like and buy accordingly.
On a similar note, keep in mind how you plan to use the Delta 8. If your intended use is as a sleep aid or to help relieve pain, then you’re going to want a different product than if you’re going to use Delta 8 recreationally when hanging out with friends or for a boost of creative energy through your workday.
Again, paying attention to the manufacturer’s marketing and the information they make available about their products can go a long way in helping you find the best Delta 8 gummies for you.
Let’s review some of the most commonly asked questions about Delta 8 THC and gummies made with it.
“Regular” cannabis is Delta 9. Delta 8 is a different element from the same plants. It has half the potency of Delta 9. Many people prefer this less intense experience, which often allows them to enjoy the positive benefits without losing productivity throughout their day.
No. Delta 8 is a separate element entirely from CBD, even though it is often extracted from the same plant. CBD carries none of the psychotropic effects of marijuana, while Delta 8 has some (though minimal).
That’s a fascinating question. The most straightforward answer is that it isn’t illegal in most places. The THC content of Delta 8 is low enough that it does not meet federal definitions of marijuana (still illegal at the federal level).
Delta 8 is expressly outlawed in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. Interestingly, traditional marijuana products are legal in some of these states.
Yes. As you use these products more and more frequently, your body will build up a tolerance, and the effects will be less pronounced. The good news is that you can quickly bring that tolerance down by limiting your use for only a couple of weeks.
While the medical community is sometimes divided on the use of any cannabis products (including CBD oil) for treating medical conditions, research has shown that Delta 8 may be effective in treating:
Your ideal dose depends a great deal on you as an individual. Many factors play in, including your current tolerance to THC, what purpose you intend to use it for, and much more.
Even if you’re a habitual THC user, we strongly recommend starting low. Take about 10-15 milligrams (half of a 25-milligram gummy) to start. Wait at least an hour. If you don’t feel the desired effects, take the other half and go from there.
It can take up to four hours to feel the full effect of Delta 8 THC, so keep that in mind as you dose.
The short answer is yes. There is no known quantity of THC of any kind that can cause a fatal overdose. It affects an entirely different part of the brain than alcohol and many other drugs without impacting your respiratory system or other essential functions.
That said, taking too much may still have negative consequences, including heightened anxiety, dizziness, and rapid heartbeat. If you’ve taken too much, we recommend distracting yourself by watching TV, going for a walk, taking a bath, or any other relaxing activity. Or, just go to sleep: chances are good that when you wake up, you’ll feel fine.
Now you know everything you need to know about Delta 8 THC and gummies made with it. What you put in your body is obviously very important, and this is even more true when you’re thinking about using psychotropic substances.
Use this article to help you make an informed, healthy decision. You can choose from our top nine brands listed above. Our clear winner is Exhale, for its well-rounded array of terpenes, high potency, taste, and much more. Effex and 3Chi give Exhale a run for its money, though, and all of the brands on our list are great options.
Or use our guide to evaluate other brands of Delta 8 THC gummies. Either way, keep an open mind, and don’t be afraid to try different types until you find your personal favorite!
