Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

You searched for:

  • [X]2020
  • [X]Best of Cleveland: Intro
Start over

Narrow Search

  • Year

  • Section

    • Best of Cleveland: Intro

  • Show only

  • Category

    • The Best of Cleveland 2020

Other Searches

Best of Cleveland: Intro

Best of Cleveland: Intro

The Best of Cleveland 2020 

(aka The Best of Cleveland in the Worst of Times)

By
click to enlarge cs-covera.jpg

Scene's annual celebration of all the best things in Cleveland is a bit different this year.

There will be no party. We won't be getting together to hand out awards. Some of the winners, unfortunately, are no longer in business.

But that only changes the situation a little bit, and with so very few reasons to be happy this godforsaken year we're not going to dwell on that.

Because there are winners to honor, even if we can't enjoy every single one of them right at the moment.

But we will down the line, and so should you.

Until then let it ring out loud and clear across the city that this is the very best of Cleveland in the worst of times, and we wouldn't rather safely enjoy it from a responsible distance while wearing a mask with anyone else.

Arts & Entertainment

People & Places

Food & Drink

Shops & Services

Bars & Clubs

Sports & Entertainment

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation