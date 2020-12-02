The Best of Cleveland 2020 

Scene's annual celebration of all the best things in Cleveland is a bit different this year.

There will be no party. We won't be getting together to hand out awards. Some of the winners, unfortunately, are no longer in business.

But that only changes the situation a little bit, and with so very few reasons to be happy this godforsaken year we're not going to dwell on that.

Because there are winners to honor, even if we can't enjoy every single one of them right at the moment.

But we will down the line, and so should you.

Until then let it ring out loud and clear across the city that this is the very best of Cleveland in the worst of times, and we wouldn't rather safely enjoy it from a responsible distance while wearing a mask with anyone else.

