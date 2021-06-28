June 28, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The best people search sites make it easy to locate a long-lost friend, estranged family member, or missed connection. You can also use a top-rated people search service to confirm someone is who they claim to be.
To trace an individual, you only need to know a few key details - like their full name and location. You may be wondering whether a search engine, like Google or Bing, would give you similar information as professional people search sites, like Intelius, Truthfinder, and Instant CheckMate. Standard search engines are great to find social media accounts and public-facing profiles, but you're likely to run into some difficulty when it comes to locating a specific individual and confirming their identity.
People search sites offer great tools and resources to uncover extensive information on the searched person. This article aims to review some of the best people search sites available, comparing pricing models, key features, and more.
Keep reading to find out more about people finder services.
Intelius is one of the leading people search sites, providing a vast amount of public data about individuals and their connections to others. The company is transparent and aims to build trust with its customer base.
It has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and makes it clear that the platform is not considered a Consumer Reporting Agency as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). This means Intelius does not provide consumer reports with the intent of determining someone's credit, employment, insurance, housing, etc.
But if you want to learn more about friends, relatives, coworkers, or people you're dating, Intelius’s people search engine is a great choice! In just a few clicks, the proprietary data search engine sorts through data from reliable sources to provide you with some valuable information on the person.
Its people search feature outlines the main points of an individual's digital identity from a broad range of data sources throughout the internet. Whether you're looking for a long-lost family member or simply want to learn more about a potential date, Intelius empowers you with the information needed.
Confidential Searches
Intelius is dedicated to customer protection and privacy. They always keep your identity anonymous and will never alert the individual that you've searched to uncover their information on a people search site. Plus, every search is guaranteed to be secure with the 256-bit encrypted connection. Everything done is completely safe and confidential. No one will ever know you searched for them.
Fast and Reliable Reports
It's a reliable resource to search for finding people. With over 20 billion available public records, this people search engine scours the internet for data and valuable information from specialized sources. The company is constantly updating its people search engine to provide users with the most up-to-date, accurate, and widespread information out there.
Additional Searches Available
If you wish to extend your search to learn other information, you can do so right on the site. In addition to the people search engine, Intelius also offers other types of searches - such as background check services, reverse phone lookups, and reverse address lookups.
Even though Truthfinder is primarily a background check service, it's also considered one of the best people search sites. The people finder tool is a great resource to track down old friends, locate long-lost relatives, reconnect with former classmates, or learn more about new people in your life.
To use the people finder feature, you can search people by name, phone number, or by address. If you wind up searching for someone by name, make sure you use all the different versions of their name until you find the right person. For example, someone named Robert could go by the nicknames Rob or Bob. If you input all the information you have on this person and try different variations of their name, you're more likely to be successful in your search.
Dark Web Search
Truthfinder is a fantastic people search website, allowing you to connect with people and find the information you need. But the site has various features and can be used for all different reasons, like a dark web search. This service searches through thousands of data points on the dark web and uses impressive methods of surveillance to protect your data. You can use it as a monitoring system for cybercriminals, or to further search for people and their information.
Public records databases
This website gathers a complete report, using data aggregation to sort through a variety of different public records- such as birth and death records, arrest and criminal records, and bankruptcy and lien documentation. Having access to this level of information makes Truthfinder one of the best people search sites on the market.
Truthfinder offers a free people search tool when first starting your search. The website isn't considered one of the free people search sites, but it will provide you with surface-level information - including:
Even though you can get this information for free, it can be very limiting. A paid membership will afford you access to various online databases and public records, including criminal records, financial assets, location history, employment, and education information, and overall more detailed reports. Here's what it'll cost you:
Instant CheckMate is another great option and one of the best people search sites for targeted searches. This US search platform has an A+ ranking with the Better Business Bureau. With all the data and information pulled, the site ensures its customers complete safety, security, and protection when using their services. Its search engine combs through various public data points, including social media accounts, email addresses, phone numbers, and more.
Instant CheckMate has services that go beyond the capabilities of standard search engines. This people's search website has impressive public records search capabilities that compile information from public record databases, social media networks, and other reliable sources to build thorough reports on someone. With this large network of public records, you should be able to locate anybody you search for, find their contact information, and get a comprehensive report on them in a matter of minutes.
Overall, it has one of the most comprehensive people search engines on the market, with a range of tools offered, helping users properly find a person.
Sex Offender Database
All reports generated on Instant CheckMate take criminal history and criminal records into account. This includes a map of all registered sex offenders in the local area that you are searching for. You can even look at the mugshots of the nearby sex offenders and details of the incident.
Criminal Records
Instant CheckMate has an impressive criminal records database, checking for a criminal record for all searched individuals. The database searches through millions of local, state, and national criminal record documents to provide users with up-to-date information.
Mobile App Available for iOS and Android Devices
Everything you can do on the Instant CheckMate, you can also do on their dedicated mobile app. It's user-friendly and offers several search options unique to its proprietary people search engines. Reverse phone lookup, reverse email lookup, and background check searches are all available on the mobile app.
Instant CheckMate offers a monthly subscription payment option to its users. A monthly subscription will cost you around $34/month, while a 3-month subscription averages out to around $27/month. So, if you decide to pay for three months upfront, you'll wind up saving a few extra bucks on your monthly subscription fee.
If you're uncertain about whether Instant CheckMate is the right people-finder platform for you, the service offers a five-day trial to try out its features and tools. While this trial period is not completely free, it only costs $1 for the full 5 days. And you can use the full suite of resources available, including reverse phone lookup, background check, reverse address lookup search engines. Just remember to cancel your account if you decide not to go with Instant CheckMate because it will automatically charge your card after those 5 days are over.
In the past, before the internet age, accessing public records and finding important information on an individual was a frustrating, slow process. You'd have to submit requests to various entities either in person or in writing. If you didn't find anything at the local level, you would have to extend your search to include other state documents until you found the correct person.
Nowadays, with people search sites and people search engines, you can obtain much of that information within the same day. Many of these robust search engines can sift through hundreds of public records documents in any city or state - in a matter of minutes.
If you're looking to connect with old friends, colleagues, or family members, we highly suggest using one of the people search sites listed above. Each has proven itself to be a reliable resource, offering accurate and updated information.
