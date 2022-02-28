Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 28, 2022 Music » Music News

The Chicks To Play Blossom in June 

By
The Chicks.
  • Robin Harper
  • The Chicks.
Grammy-award-winning, multi-platinum selling superstars the Chicks just announced their return to the road with a set of summer dates that includes a stop at Blossom on June 27.

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will open the show.



For the trek, the Chicks have partnered with environmental nonprofit REVERB.org to make this year’s tour more environmentally sustainable. At each show, the Chicks/REVERB Action Village will be set be set up for fans to take action on important environmental and social causes and fill up at the free #RocknRefill water stations.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Chicks concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

