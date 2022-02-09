February 14, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Delta-8 THC is everywhere. It’s arguably the most popular hemp-derived cannabinoid currently on the market in the US. It’s often touted as a mind-blowing legal high, with effects and benefits similar to delta-9 (THC). Many users consume delta-8 for pain, inflammation, depression, sleep, glaucoma and a whole load more.
There are hundreds of different delta-8 products to choose from. Delta-8 tinctures are undoubtedly the most popular choice. They’re effective, easy to use, suitable for beginners and available in many strengths.
So, where do you find the best delta-8 tinctures? Which ones are the most effective?
The following hemp-derived delta-8 THC oils are some of the best on the market. You’ll find a vast range of strengths, flavors, and bottle sizes — safe, transparent, and high quality. No corners cut.
Plain Jane is a veteran delta-8 vendor with a fantastic range of delta-8 tinctures. The company offers one phenomenal naturally flavored 1,000 mg tincture product in a generous 30 mL bottle. It’s a decent option for beginners and experienced users looking for a moderate but enjoyable euphoric high with noticeable relaxing effects. What’s more, Plain Jane also offers free shipping on orders over $30. Lab-tested. Quality assured.
Delta Extrax is a lesser-known but no less reputable delta-8 vendor offering a superb range of delta-8 tinctures. There are three to choose from. Chill, Focus, and Balance. Each one is available in a 1,000 mg strength option. It is suitable for beginners looking for a tincture that can induce a stronger high than what they’re used to. It’s also ideal for experienced users who know the euphoria they desire. Great price too. All tinctures are third-party tested and safe to consume.
Hometown Hero has some of the strongest delta-8 tinctures available today. The company’s range has several strengths, flavors, and bottle size options. Try the 600 mg tincture in a sweet and succulent berry flavor. The 1,200 mg strength is exactly what you need. All products are rigorously tested by third-party labs, ensuring safety and transparency.
3Chi is a famous delta-8 vendor with a wide selection of delta-8 tinctures. The company offers six different tincture options in three individual strengths — 300, 600, and 1,200 mg. The 300 mg option is best for beginners looking for a mild high with subtle relaxing qualities, while the 600 and 1,200 mg strengths are suitable for seasoned veterans needing a stronger delta-8 kick. Each 3Chi delta-8 tincture is lab-tested for safety, transparency, and quality.
Koi takes delta-8 tinctures to a whole new level. The veteran delta-8 vendor knows exactly how to craft the best delta-8 tinctures while keeping the price tag low and affordable. The tinctures are available in five incredible flavors and one 1,000 mg strength option, each packed into a generous 30 mL bottle. For all things sweet and juicy, try the Mango or Strawberry flavor. Prefer the natural hemp taste? Give the Natural flavor a go. Third-party tested by accredited, independent laboratories, ensuring safety and quality in each drop.
