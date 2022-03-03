Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 03, 2022

The Ohio Newsroom, Statewide Public Radio Hub, Launches Today 

When it formally launches today, The Ohio Newsroom will instantly become the largest daily radio and digital news outlet in the state. With a two-year, $375,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, it will publish content from partner public radio stations in Ohio cities both large and small.

Wendy Turner, a member of Ideastream Public Media's leadership team, will lead The Ohio Newsroom. Turner already manages The Ohio Channel and the Statehouse News Bureau and her new role will be in a similar vein.



In the Thursday edition of Ideastream's daily newsletter, Noon(ish), Ideastream's Chief Content Officer, Mark Rosenberger, positioned The Ohio Newsroom as a response to the declining number of journalists and publications statewide. He said that the public radio newsroom would be "committed to filling information gaps and securing the funds needed to be sustainable into the future." 

Public radio stations in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Toledo, Youngstown, Wilberforce and Yellow Springs have already signed on, and Rosenberger said that all other public radio stations in the state would be welcome to do so as well. 

He said that newsrooms are already accustomed to partnering on reporting projects and sharing content across platforms when stories are relevant to audiences beyond a particular local market.

"The Ohio Newsroom expands our ability to continue with this important work in a cohesive, strategic manner," he wrote.

The Ohio Newsroom is only one of several journalism partnerships, bureaus and startups launching in Cleveland in 2022. A new nonprofit newsroom funded by local foundations and the American Journalism Project intends to launch later this spring and is likely to announce an editor in chief in the coming days.

***
