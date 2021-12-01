December 01, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Your home is your idea of heaven. A place where you crash after a tough day's work. A place that has seen your ups and lows.
But can you imagine your abode getting infested by junk? We bet, even picturing it would give you the chills.
But, we get it. No one does it on purpose. However, it is important to get rid of it before it starts fiddling with your mental peace. Remember, accumulated junk can take a toll on your mental well-being and you may get overwhelmed when cleaning it. If that’s the case, a little help from the outside can do you good.
So how can you get rid of the junk in your home and have peace of mind? Our 5-step decluttering guide will help!
This is indeed a smart way to do things as you go. When putting the things where they belong, begin with dusting. This way, you won't have to come back for round two when you are done arranging things. This way, you will also save time.
So, keep a cloth handy and dust em' all!
It may appear counter-intuitive, but if the items do belong to areas that are cluttered, you can't arrange the stuff properly. So, take them out, clean things up and then place them back in an orderly manner.
If there's something that shouldn't be in these areas, remove it and set it aside.
This is important - don’t just start cleaning the room blindly. Instead, start with one place at a time.
Begin by removing all objects from surfaces and dusting them with a fabric or dust brush. After that, put them back to their respective places.
Make sure to place the leftover things where they belong. Continue until everything is tidy, except for the stuff that doesn't have a place to call home. Once you collect the unnecessary items, you can get them hauled away from a junk removal service.
If you own something that you haven’t been using for quite some time now, you must consider putting it in storage. Always abide by the six-month rule: if you haven't used something in the past six months, give it away or donate to charity.
However, if you have little space and lots of things, you might need to purchase an organizer or robust storage boxes. You can also use label makers to mark the contents of these boxes.
Use bookshelves to store items that look attractive and neat. A shelf into a hallway close to bathrooms can be packed with sheets and towels. They could also be a good fit for kids' rooms.
Now you're done with most of the decluttering. All that remains is cleaning the floor.
All that hectic cleaning can wreak havoc on your floor. So, it's important to sweep and clean the floors in the final moments after you've cleaned the mess.
This step-by-step cleaning simplifies the process so that it's not as challenging to handle. If you don’t have time to get the job fulfilled, hire a professional cleaning service.
You'll have a tidy, orderly, and welcoming home in no time!
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.