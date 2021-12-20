December 20, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Are you looking for a bad credit loan? If you are, you have come to the right place. In this in depth review, we are going to highlight the number one company in America that provides loans for bad credit.
No matter what state you are in, you are able to get a bad credit loan. The rules in every state differ a little bit, meaning that some companies may not be able to provide you a bad credit loan in your state.
However, have no fear! An emergency loan is a quick transfer of money that happens in 24 to 48 hours to help you get through a tough situation. The company that we are going to highlight in this article is able to deliver loans for bad credit to most states.
So what are your next steps? You have bad credit… now what? Are you still able to get an emergency loan in a time of need?
You bet! Let’s begin by introducing this bad credit lender to you. In the article below we will tell you everything about them, and what steps you need to take personally if you are someone with a bad credit score, and if you are searching for an emergency loan.
Now, let’s dive in and take a look at the number one bad credit loan provider in America.
A SHORT AND IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM THE EDITOR: In this article we use the term “loan-lending". We are not claiming that these companies lend directly to you. Rather, they connect you with different lenders who then present you with bad credit loan offers. Picture these companies as the ‘middleman’. They present you with a lender, and then you decide whether you go with the lender or not.
MoneyMutual is the number one bad credit loan company in America. So many Americans with bad credit have received loans from this company. MoneyMutual is known for their excellent customer service, quick response time and professionalism.
How is it that MoneyMutual ranks so high every year as a bad credit loan provider? We have outlined below for you some of the major reasons why MoneyMutual ranks as one of the best bad credit loan lenders. Read below in order to find out more about MoneyMutual.
When you first apply for a loan with MoneyMutual, you discover that the process takes only 5 minutes. There is an online loan marketplace that works for the consumer and makes sure you find a suitable match for your lender. This is done so that you can get a loan approved as soon as possible. You can apply for all sorts of different loans, including payday, installment, and even bad credit loans.
Do you know who Montel Williams is? If you do not, you should Google him. He is an award winning daytime talk show host. He is a proud spokesperson for MoneyMutual. A celebrity of his status shows you how big of a company MoneyMutual actually is.
MoneyMutual is so big that they deal with over 60 lenders! All of the lenders provide you with complete disclosure to their terms and conditions. Once you have met their criteria of being 18 years old or more, earning at least $800 a month, and having a checking account, you are eligible for an emergency loan. You will have to of course meet any additional criteria that the lender has. When it comes to MoneyMutual, without questions, it is an impressive online portal, perfect for you if you are in search of an emergency loan.
MoneyMutual gets a lot of positive reviews from their customers. One aspect of MoneyMutual that borrowers really appreciate is the secure nature of their website. MoneyMutual makes the loan application process quick and efficient. In addition, it is one on their online portal which has the highest level of security. As such, when a borrower applies for a bad credit loan with MoneyMutual, they can feel comfort that they are submitting their personal information on a website that is secure.
In our research, we have discovered that many people apply for bad credit loans at home. Just as long as you have internet access, you are able to jump on the MoneyMutual online portal and apply away. It is really that easy! Bad credit loans made easy. That is what MoneyMutual is all about.
When it comes to bad credit loans, there is a term that you will start to see. This term is, “The Annual Percentage Rate”, also referred to as APR. The APR on MoneyMutual loans ranges from 5.99 to 24.99%.
MoneyMutual does not charge you a fee for applying for a loan. They play the role of a middleman in the loan approval process by connecting borrowers to lenders online. Once you are connected with your lender of choice, MoneyMutual has done their job.
There is a very important consideration for you to know regarding emergency funds. Since the website only plays the role of bridging the gap between borrowers and lenders, once you qualify for and select a loan, you then get the opportunity to negotiate with the lender directly.
Each lender has their own terms and conditions, including the interest rates, which you can negotiate with the lender one-on-one. The loan amount that can be issued could range from $5,000 to $35,000, depending on a number of variables. Interest rates, as stated previously, can differ depending on the lender, but that of payday loans can be considerably high, ranging from 200% to 1300%.
With a large network of over 60 active lenders, MoneyMutual can connect you to people who can provide immediate money ranging from $5,000 to as high as $35,000 in some cases. Smaller loans, like those between $300-$500, can also be applied for and are often a lot popular versus loans of higher amounts.
Since MoneyMutual is a middleman in the bad credit loan game, it is important to remember the following. You are not negotiating your bad credit loan directly with MoneyMutual. Rather when it comes to these no credit check loans, you have to negotiate their terms directly with the individual lender that has offered you the loan.
You must remember to read everything thoroughly before signing up for your loan. This is important because you want to know what you are getting into. You want to have a good understanding of the terms and conditions of your bad credit loan
MoneyMutual can offer three kinds of loans, which can include payday loans, cash advances, and bad credit loans. Payday loans are the easiest to get with low qualification criteria; however, they usually have high interest rates.
A cash advance allows you to get a loan in cash other than that of your bank account and gives you the option of paying it back by your next paycheck or in installments. Bad credit loans are also provided if you qualify for the bare minimum criteria.
MoneyMutual is a flexible company that offers many solutions when it comes to loans for bad credit. Here are some positives and negatives of the company that we have put together. Please read on below:
Pros
Cons
⇒Visit the Official Website of MoneyMutual for More Information
To be honest, there are a handful of excellent bad credit loan companies in America. But what is it that makes MoneyMutual one of the best?
MoneyMutual has been lending emergency funds successfully to Americans all across the country.
If you read through the customer reviews for MoneyMutual, it is not hard to see what it is such a great company. In this section you will be able to read about other borrowers who have been able to get emergency loans. Read about their personal situations and how much of a loan they were able to get. As well, you will be able to read about how their customer service experience was.
Since they deal with over 60 lenders, MoneyMutual has to have flexible terms and conditions. Remember, the interest rate as well as the terms and conditions will be specific to each lender. Therefore, when you chose a lender of your liking, be sure to understand what their terms and conditions are, and be sure to understand what the interest rate is.
Okay… that title was for the nerds. Warp speed for those that don’t know means really, really fast.
Emergency loans are all about receiving the funds right away without any delay. Lenders who can deliver loans in a speedy manner are the ones that you should look for. After all, emergency loans should be delivered to the borrower in a quick and timely manner.
If you are following along with us, and I know you are, you are seeing a common theme here. The common theme is that an emergency loan needs to be delivered quickly to the borrower. It needs to be delivered quickly because they are in a time of need, and they need the funds fast. A lender who delivers emergency funds slowly to a borrower would have no value to that borrower. Therefore, if a lender tells a borrower that they will receive emergency funds from them slowly, then that borrower will not choose them. The person borrowing the emergency loan will pick the bad credit lender who can deliver the loan to them quickly.
That is exactly why we would like to highlight MoneyMutual, and their fast delivery of funds to borrowers that are in need.
Does MoneyMutual follow through on what they say they are going to do, or do they leave borrowers high and dry with many surprises?
Some bad credit loan lenders try to sneak in those pesky hidden fees. We hate those pesky fees! If you are not sure what we are referring to , ‘pesky fees’ means that borrowers can get stuck with high interest rates or large loan set up fees. With MoneyMutual, each of their 60+ lenders details their terms and conditions of their loan. As a borrower, make sure that you review the terms and conditions of the lender that you select.
You better believe it! (yes)
But…there is one major catch that you need to be aware of.
The catch is that you have to be organized. Your prospective lender is going to ask you for some documentation, so it's important to know what exactly they are going to ask for. We explain this all below. Please read on...
The typical documents that a lender may ask for as proof of your earnings can consist of a payslip, w-25, copies of tax return records for the last two years, or 1099s. As such it is a good idea to keep the latest bank statements on hand and the phone number of your employer, in the event that you need to contact them in order to get these documents. Depending on who your employer is and if they have a Human Resources department, you can usually get these documents fairly quickly. If your employer does not have a human resources department, these type of documents can be obtained from the bookkeeper or accountant at your company.
If you don’t get along with your bookkeeper or accountant at your company, just ask your manager for these documents.
You are going to have to also prove your address as well as your identity. The proof of identity may include your driver's license, State Identity Card, or even a utility bill will do the job sometimes.
It is always a great idea to explain to the lender why you are borrowing emergency funds. By doing this action, you are painting a picture for them that will help them gain a better understanding of who you are. If you have any documents that you can provide to the lender, this can help as well. By doing this, you are showing the lender what exactly the funds are being used for.
Whatever lender you decide to go with will expect one thing - and that is that you will pay them back in full with no delays.
They examine your debt to income ratio to see what sort of capacity you have to repay the loan. Your credit score also matters here.
You then have to search for the absolute best lender for yourself. Once you have found the right lender, it is time to undergo a soft credit inquiry. A soft credit inquiry has no negative impact on your credit score.
A hard credit check is only done once you finalize all of your details for a loan. You generally do not want to have your credit pulled too many times as that can have a negative effect on you overall credit score.
Read the terms and conditions of the offer carefully before signing it. Make sure that you are able to pay back the loan that you are borrowing.
Did you know that you can get a payday loan no matter what your credit score is?
But you should know this…Payday loans can be extremely expensive to pay back, and often come with unfavorable terms.
Payday loans may seem like a good idea. However, as you explore further, you will see that they are not a good option for you. This is because the annual percentage rate of interest is excessively high (up to 300% to 400%). Also, if you fail to pay according to the given schedule, you will have to pay extra charges and fees.
We strongly recommend looking at multiple lenders through MoneyMutual if you are considering payday loans. Look and see which lender best suits your needs. Look to see what their interest rates and terms and conditions are. Do not go with a bad credit lender that offers you unfavorable terms. Rather, select a bad credit lender that will offer you terms and conditions that you are okay with.
Here is a quick description to help you identify if a bad credit loan you are being offered by a lender is actually a payday loan. Remember, there are small differences between loans for bad credit and payday loans, so with the description below, hopefully you are able to decipher them. Payday loans consist of:
If you observe one or two of the variables above, there is a good chance that it is a payday loan.
When you take out an emergency loan from a lender online, there are a few major things we would like for you to know about.
The major points are as follows:
FICO says that a score from 600 to 660 is a fair score. To manage your expectations, do not consider this to be a good credit score. Also, if your score falls even a point below that, it would be considered poor. Therefore, we can say 600 is a borderline credit score.
Many lenders available online might be willing to give you up to $25,000 even with a poor credit score by charging you high interest rates. It is doable. It just comes down to the interest rate in many of these cases, along with the terms of the loan that is being offered by the lender.
One thing you must consider is how much you need the funds. For instance, if you need $1,000, you should request only $1,000, and nothing more. This is because the smaller the loan, the easier it will get approved, and of course, the lower the interest rates will be in many cases.
Online lending helps you apply at multiple platforms from the comfort of your home. It also saves you from undergoing several hard credit inquiries. Also, these platforms offer you good interest rates compared to other platforms.
Lastly, the best thing about online lending sources is that their lenders report your performance to credit bureaus from time to time, which may help you in raising your credit score.
Hands down we recommend MoneyMutual as the number one lending platform in America.
Online lenders are the new age. Conventional lending is quickly getting outdated. Unlike conventional lenders that require a lot of written applications, in-office or in-person meetings, and endless investigations, online platforms allow you to get funds transferred to your account in a matter of 24 hours without any hassle.
Online platforms like MoneyMutual serve another great purpose. They can help you pave your way towards a good and even excellent credit score by reporting your timely monthly payments to credit bureaus.
It’s no surprise that we think VERY highly of MoneyMutual. We have no problem stating that they are the best emergency loan provider since they allow you to apply for an emergency loan in confidence, and in the comfort of your own home. If you need a bad credit loan, have confidence when you apply for one. You can’t go wrong with MoneyMutual.
=> Visit the MoneyMutual Official Website For More Information
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.