February 28, 2022

The Used and Rise Against Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August 

The Used.
  • Brian Cox
  • The Used.
The Used and Rise Against! just announced the details of their summer tour, and the two bands will bring their tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 17.

“We are beyond excited to announce that we will be touring with our longtime friends and partners in crime, Rise Against!," says the Used frontman Bert McCracken in a press release.



Tickets to the Used and Rise Against concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

