February 03, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Edibles are revolutionizing the way we consume cannabis. As more and more U.S. states legalize cannabis, brands started to sell brownies, drinks, candies, infuses, gummies containing delta-9 THC, the main cannabis compound.
The cannabis edible industry is proliferating. In the United States, sales of adult-use cannabis edibles were valued at approximately 3.6 billion U.S. dollars in 2021. Sales of food and beverages infused with cannabis are expected to increase to an estimated 8.24 billion U.S. dollars by 2025, according to Statista.
In particular, gummies have been getting tremendous attention recently. Why? They are easy to consume, super-flavored, and, unlike smoking cannabis, edible products don't negatively affect lung health or cancer risk. Therefore, edible cannabis products are an effective alternative to the traditional way to consume cannabis.
But not all delta-9 THC gummies are the same. The hunt for good-quality delta-9 gummies can be challenging.
Many brands fill the shelves with products that aim to satisfy everybody's needs. Furthermore, not everybody can try these delicious treats. In fact, edibles containing a high THC level are still illegal in those states that have yet to legalize recreational cannabis.
But thanks to VIVIMU Delta-9 Gummies, we can enjoy the phantasmagorical world of the beneficial proprieties of the hemp plant wherever in the United States.
These gummies comply with the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp and its derivatives containing a THC level below 0.3%. In other words, they fall in the same category as any other CBD product.
Hemp-derived delta-9 THC gummies are products containing a THC level below 0.3%. For this reason, they are legal in all 50 states.
Amid this context, VIVIMU Delta-9 Gummies are the most effective alternative to high-THC edible products to experience all the proprieties of the cannabis plant. Why? Because of its full-spectrum proprieties.
While gummies made through distillate cannabis extracts remove every cannabis compound except the desired component or cannabinoid, full-spectrum delta-9 gummies contain multiple cannabis plant extracts, including essential oils and terpenes other cannabinoids, such as THC and CBD.
These gummies stand out from other brands as they contain every bit of terpenes, flavonoids, and essential oils that are native to the hemp plant.
Contrary to popular belief, full-spectrum gummies are the best solution to experience the great potential of hemp.
Why? Because full-spectrum products are made through a less invasive extraction process than distillate extracts. In fact, full-spectrum gummies concentrate the maximum amount of naturally occurring components of the hemp flower, in addition to the main cannabinoids.
Why should every delta-9 gummy consumer go full-spectrum? You have to consider that the effects of cannabis consumption have to do more with the product's wholeness than with the sum of its single components.
Cannabis is an infinitely complex plant. It contains more than 100 compounds, but only a few have been studied. These compounds give cannabis its flavor, aroma, and appearance.
Cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabis ingredients work in harmony, complementing and regulating your experience.
However, certain compounds could help other cannabinoids in the plant work more effectively.
For this reason, edible products that do not isolate a single cannabinoid but instead use all of the components in the plant are more beneficial for our body and mind.
A similar mechanism to full-spectrum is regularly used in the medical cannabis industry through the entourage effect. This natural mechanism occurs when THC and CBD, which have an inverse relationship, balance their efficacy to provide the best relief.
VIVIMU Delta-9 Gummies lock up all these natural mechanisms of the hemp plant. They contain CBD (30mg) and THC with a level below 0.3%, which perfectly suits the compliant amount of Delta-9 THC. Gummies' flavors come with four different options: watermelon, mango, raspberry, and grape, and they take 60-90 minutes to fill the full effect.
As well as providing full-spectrum effects, VIVIMU Delta-9 Gummies contain natural terpenes and are 100% vegan, and they can be shipped in all 50 U.S. States.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.