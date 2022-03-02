Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 02, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

The Yard on 3rd Will Bring Food Truck Park, Geraci's Pizza to Willoughby This Summer 

The Yard on 3rd, a new food truck park, will open this summer in the former home of Lure Bistro (38040 Third St.), the downtown Willoughby mainstay that closed in early 2020 after 20 years in business.

On tap next is a large outdoor seasonal bar, with plenty of picnic tables, that will draw a regular schedule of Northeast Ohio food trucks from spring through fall, much like the Lakewood Food Truck Park.



“As a lifelong Eastside resident, I am confident that DTW is the perfect area for this concept. Bringing a fun and outdoor Food Truck Yard to Downtown Willoughby will create synergy with the existing vibrant restaurant and bar scene” Anna Dey, The Yard on 3rd co-owner, said in a release.

Inside, The Yard on 3rd is bringing a year-round Geraci's outpost that will also offer delivery and takeout.

“For my family and I, Downtown Willoughby was always a neighborhood we wanted to bring Geraci’s too," Bucky Spoth, Geraci's co-owner, said.

Look for The Yard on 3rd to open around June 1.

