March 08, 2022

Thirsty Dog in the Flats is Closed, Rum Runners to Make its Return in its Place 

Thirsty Dog Brewing in the Flats, which closed over winter, will not be reopening, according to a spokesperson for Sly Restaurant Group, the operator of the business. Taking the place of the five-year-old outpost of the Akron-based brewery will be another concept.



Next up for the nearly 10,000-square-foot space is Rum Runners, a name that doubtless conjures memories for Clevelanders of a certain age. Rum Runners, along with places like River's Edge, Fagan's, D'Poo's on the River and Peabody's Down Under, was a staple attraction during the Flats' halcyon days in the 1980s and 1990s.

For now, the details surrounding the new-old club are slim, but it is expected to debut in late spring. We'll update this story along the way.

February 23, 2022

