Thrice and Bayside Co-Headlining Tour Coming to House of Blues in June 

Matt Vogel

Thrice.

The rock band Thrice just announced it’ll hit the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with the punk outfit Bayside. The group Anxious will join the acts as well.The trek brings the three bands to House of Blues on June 6.“We had a blast on ourheadline tour last fall and can’t wait to get back on the road with Bayside and Anxious and share more of the record with you all.”Pre-sale tickets are available now, and tickets to the Thrice/Bayside concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.