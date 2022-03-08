Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 08, 2022

Thrice and Bayside Co-Headlining Tour Coming to House of Blues in June 

Thrice. - MATT VOGEL
  • Matt Vogel
  • Thrice.
The rock band Thrice just announced it’ll hit the road this summer on a co-headlining tour with the punk outfit Bayside. The group Anxious will join the acts as well.

The trek brings the three bands to House of Blues on June 6.



“We had a blast on our Horizons/East headline tour last fall and can’t wait to get back on the road with Bayside and Anxious and share more of the record with you all.”

Pre-sale tickets are available now, and tickets to the Thrice/Bayside concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.

