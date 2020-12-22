Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Tinnitus 911 Reviews: Ear Ringing Relief Ingredients or Scam

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 1:50 PM

Tinnitus 911 is an all-natural hearing enhancement supplement that can help reduce tinnitus and its related symptoms. To be more precise, people who have been trying to overcome buzzing, roaring, clicking, and hissing noises may now find comfort by using a supplement like Tinnitus 911. These related symptoms are not the root of the cause, but they can put one’s mental health and cognitive functions at risk, mainly because of the recurrences of headaches, migraines, dizziness, and nausea.

Even though we can go on and on about tinnitus and its various types, one thing is for sure: it might feel as the sounds are in the ears, the head, or practically anywhere due to the difficulty that comes with deciphering its location. Fortunately, PhytAge Labs has recently developed an all-natural solution that might help the symptoms, they called Tinnitus 911.



What is Tinnitus 911?

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-22_at_1.15.14_pm.png
How does Tinnitus 911 work?
It turns out that most solutions that claim to tend to tinnitus fail to do so on a permanent basis. That is, they don’t address the root cause of the issue at hand. Luckily, the same cannot be said about Tinnitus 911, as PhytAge Labs insists to have found the root cause for such irritating noises.

According to the claims made, the buzzing/roaring/hissing/clicking actually takes place inside the brain, explicitly, through the synapses (i.e. lines of communication) that fail to establish a connection from one brain cell to the next. When these lines of communications have not connected the way that they are meant to be, the risk of poor memory and brain-related disorders (i.e. dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s) are likely to rise. Essentially, one can think of tinnitus as an indicator that the brain might be suffering.

Having said all that, Tinnitus 911 aims to strengthen these very lines of communication that make or break our brain function. This appears to be achieved in a number of stages, namely, by targeting the unwanted sounds, enhancing memory, and increasing cell regeneration respectively. Let’s take a closer look at the ingredients that make the aforementioned all possible.

Why Use Tinnitus 911 for Natural Ear Ringing Relief?

According to statistical data released by the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) recently, it is estimated that a whopping 15% of the entire American population (which works out to around 50 million people) is afflicted by some form of tinnitus or the other. To be a bit more specific, a little over 20 million people currently struggle with chronic tinnitus, while an insane 2 million individuals have extreme causes of hearing loss (caused, in large part, due to the aforementioned condition).

For those of our readers who may not be aware of what tinnitus is, it is essentially a condition where a person starts to perceive a certain noise or ringing in their ears. It is quite common and has been found to affect nearly 15%-20% of all people around the world. Furthermore, as per the folks over at Mayo Clinic, Tinnitus isn't really a condition in itself but rather a symptom of some other underlying problem (that may be related to age-related aural degradation, eardrum injury, circulatory disorder).

In its most basic sense, Tinnitus 911 can be thought of as a hearing-enhancement supplement that is designed to help tackle and mitigate many of the symptoms that are most commonly associated with tinnitus (such as buzzing, roaring clicking, hissing, etc). According to the manufacturer, the active ingredients contained in Tinnitus are totally natural and have been clinically validated for their long-term efficacy. Furthermore, the product is non-habit forming and can thus be used without any risk of addiction for prolonged durations.

As the name seems to quite clearly suggest, Tinnitus 911 is an all-natural solution that has been designed to help combat tinnitus and its various associated conditions. Not only that, the ingredients that have been added to the mix may be able to tackle a wide array of physical problems — such as throbbing headaches, migraines, dizziness, and nausea — that are experienced as a by-product of the condition.

It is worth noting that people who suffer from tinnitus tend to experience chronic fatigue because the condition does not allow one to sleep properly (or even recover effectively). In this regard, Tinnitus 911 may help users tackle the root cause of tinnitus as well as experience a feeling of complete relaxation.

What ingredients are in Tinnitus 911?

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-12-22_at_1.19.09_pm.png

Tinnitus 911 has been formulated in such a way so that supports the following ingredients:

Vitamin B-12 (100mcg)

Vitamin B-12 is essential for our bodily nerves and cells' health. Given that one of the goals is to promote cellular regeneration, it seems almost obvious that such a vitamin would make the cut. Interestingly, some sources claim that patients who were diagnosed with tinnitus often had a vitamin B12 deficiency. In such cases, increasing their intake was all it took to improve hearing levels.

Garlic (150mg)

At the time of writing, few studies have found a positive link between garlic ingestion and tinnitus symptoms. More specifically, the food item is trusted to prevent tinnitus and hearing loss, all while tending to some of the most common symptoms that individuals are likely to have faced on a daily basis.

Garlic is a potent antioxidant that may be useful in not only fighting dementia but also bolstering our innate memory banks in a seamless, natural manner. Not only that, some of the other core nutrients contained in this natural root extract may be able to provide users with benefits such as:

  • They may help enhance one’s energy levels by firing up an individual’s metabolic system
  • They may help improve one’s focus and attention levels
  • They may mitigate various problems like dizziness, brain fog, etc
  • They may enable users to sleep better and get rid of issues such as insomnia

Hibiscus (100mg) and Hawthorn Berry (175mg)

Hibiscus is a genus of flowering plants found in the Malvaceae family. To date, it has been appreciated for its antibacterial, antioxidant, diuretic and antihypertensive effectives. Though it is regarded as safe, very little research seems to suggest that it can aid with tinnitus. That said, PhytAge Labs claims to have included the ingredient to help calm the nerves. Fortunately, hawthorn berries have been directly linked to tinnitus. Precisely, some research suggests that it can improve the condition by acting as a tonic for our circulatory system.

A number of recent studies have alluded to the fact that tinnitus (and other similar hearing disorders) may be caused due to certain problems related to one’s central nervous system. In this regard, the daily ingestion of Hibiscus may be useful in not only firing up one’s inner organs but also in clearing out any harmful toxin deposits that may have accumulated within our auditory canals.

Not only that, but this natural plant extract is also quite useful in relieving a number of common problems related to stress, anxiety, the panic that a lot of people tend to face on a near-daily basis as a result of their work and household-related pressures.

Researchers claim that hawthorn berry may be useful in mitigating a number of unwanted side-effects that can arise as a result of tinnitus within our bodies. Additionally, the active agents contained in the mix have the potential to stop panic attacks by reconfiguring the body’s innate neural patterns.

Lastly, it bears mentioning that hawthorn berry has been found to work quite effectively in conjunction with hibiscus leaves to potentially provide users with a number of potent health benefits such as:

  • It may be useful in opening up our clogged blood vessels, thereby preventing problems such as congestive heart failure (CHF).
  • It may help in regulating one’s heart function, thus allowing for a stabilized heartbeat
  • It may be useful in lowering one’s blood pressure as well as cholesterol levels.

Olive Leaf (125mg)

Another ingredient with antioxidant and antiviral properties is olive leaf. It is unclear how the leaves may tend to the issue at hand, but normally, pouring drops of olive oil into the ear has been found to soften ear wax that might be contributing to tinnitus.

A mountain of medical literature released recently seems to be pointing to the fact that olive leaves may be an excellent means of protecting one’s brain and ears from external damage. Additionally, It is worth mentioning that the core nutrients contained in these leaves may be useful in protecting the brain and its various aural connectors from foreign antibodies as well as certain unwanted biological agents.

Last but not least, it is said that olive leaves contain a number of potent antioxidants that may be useful in protecting the body from strokes, bacterial infections, viruses (that may have a direct effect on our ears, central nervous system, etc).

Buchu Leaves (25mg)

Buchu leaves have been included in an array of traditional medicines due to its diuretic properties. These leaves have served a fundamental role in treating infections, and immunity-related health conditions, however, it is unclear where it stands in relation to tinnitus.

Juniper Berry (15mg)

Juniper berries carry antimicrobial, antioxidant, and neuroprotective properties, which for one is quite reassuring. Though its direct effect on tinnitus-related sounds is not evident, it does appear to help improve many of our neural connections, which is what Tinnitus 911 was designed to do.

Much like Garlic, Juniper berries to come loaded with a number of antioxidants that can help clear out any toxins that may have accumulated in our brains due to years of unhealthy living. Not only that, these berries are also known to help optimize the functionality of our central nervous system, thereby potentially allowing for increased sound transmission within our bodies.

Green Tea (15mg)

Green tea is another ingredient with one of the most powerful sources of antioxidants. It tends to viral infections and obesities, but very little can be found in regard to tinnitus.

Each serving also contains 60mg of Vitamin C, 5mg of Vitamin B-6, 2.5mg of Niacin, 100mcg of Folic Acid, Gelatin, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vegetable Magnesium Stearate, and Silicon Dioxide.

As most of our readers are probably aware, green tea extracts have been used by people all over the world for centuries because of their amazing medicinal properties. For starters, not only does green tea contain copious amounts of vitamin C but it also contains other active agents that may be useful in combating issues such as tinnitus, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and even certain kinds of tumors.

Niacin

This highly efficacious Vitamin B extract has been clinically studied and found to possess a number of beneficial medicinal properties. For starters, it may be useful in repairing any damaged brain cells that are present in our bodies, thereby allowing for an uninterrupted relay of sound signals between our eardrums and cranial centers.

In addition to this, Niacin is also well known for its cognitive enhancement properties, so much so that the compound may be able to improve one’s memory levels within just a few weeks of use.

Lastly, a number of clinical studies released over the past decade claim that regular niacin intake can prevent brain deterioration and even alleviate many of the symptoms that are commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

How much does Tinnitus 911 cost?

Each Tinnitus 911 bottle contains 30 servings meant to last exactly one month. Here is a quick prices rundown:


The easiest and most convenient means of making a purchase is via the official company website — i.e. https://tinnitus911.com. There are a number of different deals that users can choose from.

Lastly, each and every unit of Tinnitus 911 comes backed by a full-90 day money-back guarantee in case users are not satisfied with the results delivered by the product. Payments can be processed via a host of safe and secure avenues including PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, AMEX, and Visa.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Who should take Tinnitus 911?

As suggested in the title, Tinnitus 911 is tailored to meet the needs of those experiencing tinnitus. Although the majority of users are supposedly over the age of 45, this supplement can bring comfort for just about any severity of tinnitus at any age.

What are some indicators of tinnitus?

The most common indicator for tinnitus is either ringing or buzzing in the ears for a consistent period of time. Another possible indicator is the overall loudness of the noise. Specifically, this is for people who think they hear something excessively loud when they in fact aren’t truly as loud. Finally, if any of these indicators are persistent, namely over 12 consecutive hours, the condition might need treatment.

How should Tinnitus 911 be taken?

Tinnitus 911 should be treated as a dietary supplement; therefore, individuals have been advised to take one capsule twice daily. For those who believe exceeding the dose will bring better results, this is a false assumption. In fact, unwanted consequences can be anticipated so, be aware.

Is Tinnitus 911 safe to take?

PhytAge Labs claims Tinnitus 911 as being safe due to its all-natural ingredients, appropriate concentrations and lab-testing among others. On that note, it is important to note that Tinnitus 911 has not been designed to support pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18 or individuals who have a particular medical history. In this case, a medical expert should be consulted beforehand.

What are the benefits of Tinnitus 911?

When taken consistently, Tinnitus 911 can help to:

  • Eliminate tinnitus and its related symptoms (i.e. no more ringing, whooshing, whirring or roaring)
  • Promote a peaceful life free from restlessness
  • Protect the brain and cognitive function
  • Trigger cellular regeneration so that the brain is “supercharged”

How does the Tinnitus 911 guarantee work?

Tinnitus 911 has been backed by a 100%, 90-day money-back guarantee. This simply means that if individuals do not experience the suggested benefits or are dissatisfied with their respective results, customer service guarantees a complete refund (less shipping and handling fees). To contact customer service, consider the following options:

  • Email: wecare@phytagesupport.com
  • Phone: 1 (800) 822-5753
  • Address: PhytAge Labs, 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, CO 80112

About Phytage Laboratories

The past couple of decades have seen the health industry evolve quite radically. For example, in the 90’s most of the supplements that were being sold in the market were full of chemical derivatives, synthetic compounds that, more often than not, resulted in users suffering from long-term irreparable damage. However, in the last 10-15 years, the supplement market has grown leaps and bounds, with most decent manufacturers now adhering to strict quality-control standards in order to devise their offerings.

Phytage Labs has gained a lot of traction recently, primarily in relation to its various phytoceramide based skin care supplements. Not only that, the company is now starting to dabble in the production of life-improving probiotic gastrointestinal as well as natural hearing improvement supplements.

According to the official company website, the team over at PhytAge Laboratories is concerned primarily with the creation of natural supplements that can help improve one’s quality of life. In recent times, the company has sort of becoming a go-to brand for many people over the age of 40, since its products are designed primarily for older men and women who may be looking to take charge of their lives and become fit and healthy once again.

Why Choose Tinnitus 911?

(i) Science-Backed: Unlike a number of cheap supplements that contain placebos as well as other unwanted binders, fillers, Tinnitus 911 provides users with a completely safe, all-natural solution that contains ingredients that have been clinically tested.

(ii) Multifaceted: In addition to helping users with their tinnitus-related problems, the supplement may also be useful in bolstering the overall efficacy of one’s nervous and circulatory systems. Other than that, Tinnitus 911 may also be useful in tackling issues such as:

  • Panic attacks
  • Mental fog, depression, anxiety
  • Memory loss and reduced focus

(iii) Quality: Each and every bottle of Tinnitus 911 has been produced in a manufacturing facility that is routinely audited by the FDA. Not only that, the production units are made to adhere to the various quality control guidelines laid out by the GMP.

(iv) For Everyone: The supplement can be used by people of all age groups. However, that being said, it is primarily meant for older men and women who may be over the age of 40.

Final Verdict

Tinnitus 911 is a dietary supplement that aims to free individuals of tinnitus. PhytAge Labs’ approach in resolving this issue rests in strengthening the brain’s line of communications, as the team argued that tinnitus is merely an indicator that the brain may need some attention. However, as the team has stated in their presentations, the root cause is a disconnection in the brain, and once rectified, tinnitus-related symptoms are likely to be diminished. As for price as a factor, it seems more reasonable to buy bulk purchases so that one can save money per unit. To find out more about Tinnitus 911 and what it can mean for many suffering from tinnitus, click here.

