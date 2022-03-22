Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 22, 2022

Tom Petty Tribute Concert To Take Place in May at Akron's Goodyear Theatre 

Artwork for the upcoming Tom Petty tribute concert Won't Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates the Music of Tom Petty.
  • Courtesy of Ryan Humbert
  • Artwork for the upcoming Tom Petty tribute concert Won't Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates the Music of Tom Petty.
Sixteen local musicians will team up for Won’t Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates
the Music of Tom Petty, a special tribute concert that takes place on Saturday, May 21, at the Goodyear Theater in Akron.

Locals such as Shanna Delaney (By Light We Loom), Corey King (Ohio Weather Band), Jackie Popovec and Rick Deak (the Vindys), Jeff Klemm, Brian Lisik, Cody J. Martin, Marc Lee Shannon (Michael Stanley & the Resonators) and Tracey Thomas (Unit 5) will perform. Singer-songwriter Ryan Humbert (the Shootouts) will produce and host the show. An all-star house band for the evening will consist of John Anthony (the Vindys) and Erin Vaughn on guitars, Paul Lewis on bass, Ed Davis (the Vindys) on drums, Ben Evans on keyboards and Emily Bates (the Shootouts) on harmony vocals. Humbert will take lead vocals on several songs and join the house band on guitars and harmony vocals.



The group will perform Petty’s 1994 album Wildflowers in its entirety as well as more than a dozen “greatest hits.” An all-star finale will take place with the vocalists
trading verses on some of Petty’s biggest songs.

“I’ve been a lifelong Tom Petty fan. My first electric guitar was a Rickenbacker because of [him],” says Humbert in a press release. “Wildflowers is one of my favorite records of all time, and while it’s a daunting task, we’re looking forward to playing the whole album front to back, as well as many of [Petty]’s most classic hits.”

Part of the Summit’s (91.3 FM Akron Canton/90.7 FM Youngstown/90.1 FM Athens) Summer Kick-Off Weekend, the performance will benefit the radio station’s Marilyn Stroud Music Alive program. Music Alive places refurbished musical instruments in the hands of underprivileged area students. Attendees to the show are encouraged to bring a new or gently-used instrument to donate at the Summit table in the lobby.

Tickets to Won't Back Down: N.E.O. Celebrates the Music of Tom Petty cost $25 for reserved seats, $20 for general admission.

