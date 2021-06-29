June 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
BBW dating sites are nothing new—in fact, this preference has been around for quite some time and is rather common. Just as you might prefer someone with brown eyes or blonde hair, there are people who prefer to date plus size women (and men) because they find them more attractive. Fortunately, there are plenty of BBW dating sites that can help these people connect and find the best dates and relationships.
In the list below, you’ll find our roundup of the best dating sites for plus size women, men, and everyone who admires them, including the features and highlights that set them apart. In no time, you’ll be on your way to finding your perfect match!
1. eHarmony - Best for Long-Term Relationships
While eHarmony isn’t tailored specifically to BBW dating, it does offer a lot in the way of people looking for long-term commitments. It's focused on helping people find their perfect match and is full of “everyday people” just like you who are looking for their perfect fit—if that happens to be a plus size woman, there are plenty of them on the app, as well. The site is also known for having an impressive member base so there is a lot of potential for finding a mate.
2. OKCupid - Best for Network of Sites and Members
OKCUpid has, by and large, one of the biggest BBW dating websites for bbw and curvy singles available, including dozens of niche sites that are dedicated to all kinds of special interests, including BBW and plus size dating. The database includes millions of members and even though you have to pay for membership to access all the features of the site, most people find that it’s well worth it for the huge database of female members available and ready to connect for dating and more.
3. LargeFriends - Best for BBW and BHM
In addition to offering BBW dating, Large Friends also offers dating for those interested in BHM, or Big Handsome Men. There’s also a network of over 1.7 million members and you’ll find plenty of like-minded individuals and a comfortable environment where you can connect with anyone that you like. The site has been in business for over 20 years and you can even link your Facebook account. It’s a great place to connect with plus size people from all walks of life and all genders.
4. BBWCupid - Best for Reputability
BBW Cupid is a great plus size dating site for those who want a reputable site for dating and finding those who enjoy dating BBWs and plus size women. The site is part of the Cupid Media network, which has more than 30 sites in total, including this one that caters to plus size dating. The site offers a simple sign-up process, and you will have to pay for premium access and features, but it seems to be worth it with plenty of members with whom to connect.
5. BBPeopleMeet - Best for Local Singles
If you’re looking to actually meet up and connect with curvy singles, this site has everything that you need. There are plenty of local singles and an online community that makes it easy to make connections and get started. The site will even suggest groups and more based on your interests and locations, and help you match with the right person faster so that you can feel good about your plus size dating options. While some networks claim to have plenty of users, this one offers better local connections for many.
6. Match - Best for Monogamous Relationships
If you’re in the mood for monogamy and also trying to match with a plus size woman or someone who admires them, Match might be a good choice. Not a dedicated BBW dating site, this one does have more of a general dating approach. However, it’s designed for those who just want to find that special relationship with their special someone that will last a lifetime. If you’re looking for short-term dating or not interested in monogamy, this site might not be the ideal choice.
Recommend: Date People Over 40
7. Zoosk - Best dating for BBW and Ease-of-Use
Zoosk offers an easy-to-use app that allows people to connect for all kinds of casual dating and meeting friends, as well as long-term relationships. The site has 40 million singles on its network and there are more than 3 million messages sent every day. You can join with Facebook or Google or sign up with your own email address. There's an app for iOS and Android, too, and this bbw dating app is great for people who want a place to connect, chat, and find BBW dating and other connections.
8. WooPlus – Best bbw app for Premium Dating
Those who are looking for upscale plus dating and bbw dating apps will love Woo Plus. It's a classy, refined site that is dedicated to connecting people who are interested in curvy dating and BBW dates. It’s been featured on Bustle, BBC, Yahoo, and many others, and it is free to join and search for matches before you have to commit. This network is great for women who want to make sure they’re finding reputable men who appreciate their “extra” appeal.
9. BBWRomance - Best for Romance and Flirting
At BBW Romance, you’ll find plenty of flirting and romance opportunities, along with plus size dates and more. This site is setup a lot like a social network, so it’s easy to use, and you can search for people based on age, gender, and location. You can sign up free and there are thousands of photos. The site claims to be the “#1 BBW Community on the Net”, and it seems to deliver in almost every way. You have to pay for membership to access premium features, but you can also connect through Facebook instead of creating a separate login.
10. OneBBW - Best for BBW Dating on the Go
This discreet website offers plenty of local and nationwide singles that are ready to match with and date people interested in BBWs, as well as BBWs themselves. The site is great for those who are a little curvy all the way up to SSBBW and beyond, and the site does not tolerate vulgarity or disrespect of its members, so everyone can feel safe and comfortable dating here. Mobile apps make it easy to connect on the go so you’re not tethered to the computer just to find a date.
The Final Roundup
Although any of these sites would serve to provide you with great connections for BBW and plus size dating, there are some that stand out more than others. While the big-name sites like Match and eHarmony are great, we tend to lean toward the more dedicated apps and dating sites that cater specifically to the plus size market. For example, BBW Cupid offers the dedicated focus while still being part of the Cupid Media family, which is home to more than 30 different niche sites.
Of course, if you’re looking for reputability and a big user network, we also enjoy the eHarmony site and its network of niche options, including BBW dating. Either way, you’re sure to be on your way to connecting with the perfect plus size woman (or one of their admirers) when you choose these sites.
