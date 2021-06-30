June 30, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Looking to meet fellow bikers for dating? Or maybe just looking for someone to ride with? There are several biker dating sites that can help you with this.
Below we have listed different biker sites. The ones that have made the list have done so for various reasons, mainly that they are well-known or up and coming. You can see from the different features and user experience which site will be the best match for you.
While not a biker dating site, you can definitively meet local bikers on eHarmony as it's one of the world's largest dating sites. Rumor has it that it has over 66M members worldwide. How many of those are active is another story, but still—it's a huge site and a well-loved site at that.
eHarmony is different from other dating sites thanks to their unique matching algorithm. As it requires you to fill out a personality test to join, only people looking for a serious relationship use the site. The membership is also rather pricey, which keeps less serious people at bay. While not a strict biker dating site, there are so many millions of members to choose from that you can easily find someone who shares your interest in motorbikes.
The site is easy to use and well designed, but there are no communication features beyond traditional messaging. Traditional messaging is all you really need, though some people prefer to have the ability to send voice notes, or do video calls within an app.
Among niche biker dating sites, Christian Biker Meet is unique in that you don't just meet local bikers, but local Christian bikers! That means you share not just your interest in bikes but also your faith.
Christian Biker Meet is a relatively small site, so meeting bikers near you might be a bit of a challenge. On the upside, everyone on the site is a Christian biker, so you don't have to scroll through tons of profiles that don't meet your search criteria.
The site comes with all the basics and is easy to use. If you aren't looking for something fancy, then it works just fine.
One plus point is that you can only see other peoples' profiles once you've joined the site, unlike some other dating apps where you can see member profiles on the landing page.
Biker Dating or Zoosk is, as the name implies, an app for motorcycle dating. New and modern, it offers a fresh approach to dating.
From time to time this app has some bugs. On the upside? The company constantly fixes the bugs and keeps improving the app at large. Many of the other sites on this list are older dating sites that don't look half as fresh as Bikers Dating, nor are they updated that often.
This is not an app or site with a spectacular matching algorithm, it's more like Tinder—you say yes or no to members that fit your very simple search criteria. It makes it very easy to use and you can decide for yourself which members catch your eye.
Overall, it's a fresh app on the biker dating scene.
Biker Kiss is among the dating sites for bikers that have been around for a long time and comes with some very neat features!
Biker Kiss is an easy-to-use biker dating site that has some cool features, such as the ability to find a date that wants to take a ride on your bike! You can upload motorcycle shots and even check what members are verified bikers (i.e. have a license). The site has been around for a long time and has about half a million members. Unfortunately, some things on the site don't seem to have been updated in a while, such as the blogs.
Harley Dating Site is aligned with hundreds of Harley clubs in the US and UK. It states it has over 150k members, which is a sizeable number of Harley riders! However, how many members live near you will greatly vary. If it matters to you to find someone riding a Harley though, it's a great place to go for dating.
The site itself could do with a design upgrade, but functions well enough for what it does. Just don't expect it to have the flare of a larger dating site.
Biker dating is certainly made easy on biker dating site Biker Planet—a nice little dating site that is both pleasing on the eye and easy to use.
Overall, Biker Planet is a well-designed site and biker dating app. The design is definitively one of its perks, as it looks nice and is easy to use. However, if you're looking for innovative matching algorithms or exciting ways of connecting with other members, you might be disappointed.
While the site doesn't have that many members, the members on there seem active, and there appear to be few fake profiles.
Among the niche dating sites for bikers, you also find BikerFriendsDate.
Biker Friends Date is a small niche dating for bikers. Like many other sites on this list, it's well worth checking out as you can create a free profile and have a browse to find out if there are any members near you, or simply ones who catch your eye. As you can see when a member was last online, you can also figure out if the members you like are still active on the site.
The design is a bit outdated, and it's not the most exciting site to use, but it works well enough, and you won't have any issues understanding how it works.
Biker Next is a modern-looking biker dating app, perfect for those who want to easily meet local bikers.
The site and app are both easy to use and pleasing to the eye. In fact, it's one of the more well-designed biker dating websites out there.
BikerNext has a no-fuss approach to connecting members—there is no intriguing matching algorithm. You simply swipe yes or no to members near you, or search for members using your own criteria, such as interests.
If you're already using sites like Tinder or Bumble, you're likely to enjoy BikerNext, and it comes with the advantage of everyone on the site having an interest in biking!
This is not strictly a biker dating website but a social networking site where you can meet local bikers.
A huge bonus with Biker Or Not is that it's free to use. You can sign up and meet other members right away without having to pay a dime. As the site is not strictly a dating site, it's also possible to make new friends, find riding partners, and discuss all things biking with an enthusiastic community. Single people who are averse to joining a site that is for dating only can likely be found here.
