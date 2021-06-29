June 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
What are the best Asian dating sites? Truth be told, it depends on what you are looking for—be it Asians living overseas, or meeting someone in Asia.
Below we have listed some of the most well-known Asian dating websites, as well as some larger dating sites where you can easily meet Asian people. We chose these sites because they are well-established, and you should have a better idea of what you sign up for before joining them.
If you want to meet Asian girls, the free Asian dating site Asian Match Mate is a great aide in helping you do so, with over 8M members worldwide.
This is mainly a dating site where foreigners are looking for Asian women, though far from all the women using the site are Asian. It's a site that focuses heavily on adult content. You can watch sexy live streams, for example, and a lot of members have naughty photos in their profiles. There are a few fake members, but as always, they're usually fairly easy to spot.
It's a well-designed site with a large number of members, so if you're looking for sexy encounters, it's a great site. If you're looking for serious love, on the other hand, it's better to look elsewhere.
Asia dating is made easy on one of the world's largest dating sites—eHarmony. While not a niche Asian dating site, it has many Asian users.
eHarmony is a very well-designed site that's extremely easy to use. It takes some effort on your behalf to fill out the personality test, but then it also ensures that everyone who joins the site is willing to make that effort! The matching algorithm is further fun, as you can see who the psychologists who designed the test believe you will pair well with.
eHarmony has a complicated matching algorithm, but the site lacks bells and whistles. The only way to chat with someone is through messaging. Then again, that's usually enough!
Elitesingles is one of the oldest Asian dating sites for meeting Asian girls. It's been around for over 20 years!
Most of the female members appear to be from China, Thailand, and Vietnam, and they generally fall in the 18-34 age group. There are significantly more male members, and they are generally older than the female members.
One concern with using Elite singles is that it operates on a credit system. Sending a message costs a certain amount of credits, but just adding an image to that message means it costs more. A call within the app varies in cost depending on how long you're on the call. As everything costs, using the site can become pricey. However, it's a popular niche Asian dating site with over 700k members from the US alone. And it comes with many different ways of connecting with members, making it easier to use than some other site. Just beware that you might, as a man, end up spending a lot of money talking to someone you may never meet.
If you're into Asian dating, well, then Asian Dating is a great site! Puns aside, it's a site where you mainly meet Asian girls looking to date foreigners. However, you will find some Asian men on there as well.
You need to be a paying member to message anyone. However, as a free member, you can receive messages from and send message to premium members. However, there's no indication as to who is a premium member, so chances are you have to wait for someone to message you first to find out.
Apart from that not being very clear, the site is very well-designed and easy to use. With over 2.5M members worldwide, it's got enough members to make the user experience enjoyable. The profile quality is great, granted people take the time to fill out their profiles. Of course, not everyone does, but if someone has, it indicates they're more serious about meeting someone.
This is another Asian dating site where you can meet Asian girls and caucasian men—mainly singles looking to marry. Unlike some of the other Asian dating sites, it's open to the LGBTQI+ community.
Blossoms is a site that's simple to use and comes with some neat features, like the ability to video call fellow members. The design is a bit outdated, though, and there's no app. Most of the female members appear to be from the Philipines, Vietnam, and Thailand. The site gets about 700k monthly visitors from around the globe, so it's definitively a fairly popular site and well worth checking out if you're looking to find true love.
EME Hive is an Asian dating app and site catering to the Asian diaspora. It's particularly popular among Asian Americans.
EME Hive has attracted a large number of members in the 18-33 range, most of who live in the US, but there are some members in other countries around the world. As such, you're more likely to find a match if you live in the US, though the site is definitively worth checking out no matter where you live. It's free to join, so you can always check if there are members near you. The design is nice and both the site and app are easy to use.
ThaiFriendly is one of Asian dating apps used by visitors to Thailand to meet locals, as well as foreigners looking to meet someone overseas.
There's no fancy matching algorithm for ThaiFriendly and the search options are fairly limited, but it's easy to find a member in a specific location and find out who was active recently. Many people use it in a similar way to that which they would Tinder when visiting Thailand and wanting to connect with the locals. As such, there are many people looking for casual dating, but there are also members from overseas looking to marry someone in Thailand and vice versa.
While not all Thai members are female or ladyboys, it's a lot more common than straight male Thai members.
If you're Chinese, whether you live in the US or Asia, Asian dating site 2RedBeans is an excellent option for meeting fellow Chinese people looking for love.
As a niche Asian dating site, 2RedBeans has about 700,000 members. While targeting Chinese nationals and descendants, you will find a few members who are simply looking to date Chinese people.
If you want to find a date in Asia, dating site AsianDate is probably not your best bet. It's a famous Asian dating site, hence why it's made this list, but let's have a look at it closer so you can see what we mean about it not being the best site for actual dates.
If you sign up as a male member (and those are the only ones who can sign up—the women have been handpicked by the site), you will invariably receive a ton of messages in your inbox right away. Chances are those are automated messages sent by bots from the female members. You will also get requests for cam shares and live chats from female members. The cam chats can be joined by translators.
To be able to chat with the women, you have to pay for credits. This is where things get really interesting, as you have to keep buying credits to chat to someone, as opposed to signing up for a one-month membership. And it appears the entire site is structured in such a way that men will keep paying to talk to women who may, very well, just be working as models for the site.
Asian dating app and website Truly Asian is both innovative and well-designed and can help you find your Asian match.
TrulyAsian is one of the more innovative sites and apps, offering you a wide variety of different ways to interact with other members. It's also a plus that members can verify their accounts.
As with so many of the other sites on this list, TrulyAsian appears to be used mainly by Asian women and non-Asian men.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.