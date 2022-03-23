Tremont Taphouse to Temporarily Close for Major Interior and Exterior Improvements 

click to enlarge
- Tremont Taphouse to close for improvements.
On Monday April 4th, the Tremont Taphouse
(2572 Scranton Rd., 216-298-4451) will close its doors for some much-needed improvements, both inside and out, says partner Jason Workman.
“It’s been 15 years since we opened on a shoestring in a building from the 1850s,” he says.
In addition to improved HVAC and mechanicals, the entire interior will be completely refreshed to give it a more modern, updated look and feel. Customers can look forward to a new bar, updated floors and lighting, new booths, tables and chairs, and refreshed restrooms.
On the outside, the brickwork will be tuckpointed, the exterior painted a different color and a new sign installed.
When the restaurant reopens in June or July, it will do so with a new menu as well.
“We’re going to start from scratch on the menu,” Workman says. “It’s an opportunity to reset that as well and be a little more modern with our approach.”
When the Taphouse does reopen, management’s attention will shift to the rest of the property.
“We bought several properties over the years, which has afforded us the opportunity to expand the footprint of the patio and create more greenspace, update the parking lot with lighting, and give that corner the curb appeal it’s been missing over the past several years,” he adds.
The new patio will be twice its current size, will incorporate a dog park for both customers and neighbors, have green space, fire pits, an outdoor bar and shade features.
All Taphouse employees will be transferred to Butcher and the Brewer downtown during the closure.