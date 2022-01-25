Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 28, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Sauce the City Restaurant in University Heights Now Open 

By
click to enlarge COURTESY SAUCE THE CITY
  • Courtesy Sauce the City


Victor Searcy Jr. once again is making moves. The enthusiastic entrepreneur made a name for himself by selling one of the city’s best hot chicken sandwiches at the original Sauce the City stand in the former Ohio City Galley space (now closed), at First Energy Stadium and Rocket Mortgage Field House.



Next up is a fast-casual restaurant in University Heights. Searcy has taken over the former Fishstix space in the Cedar Green shopping plaza (14480 Cedar Rd.). The 1,500-square-foot restaurant opened today for walk-in and online ordering. Phone orders will begin March 2.

“I like the location, I like how involved the city has been with incorporating a young, local business venture, and I like the diversity,” Searcy said. “I got to be in spots where I can be appealing to everybody.”

Searcy also likes how close he will be to high schools, universities and families, he adds.

The casual eatery features the same menu of hot chicken sandwiches, hot wings, wraps and fire-roasted street corn. The facility will be primarily carry-out, but will have a few tables inside and outside on the patio.

Searcy last week closed the Sauce the City Galley.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of Sauce The City, victor Searcy

Latest in Food News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. After Seeing News of Village Square Pizza's Impending Closure, Todd Leebow of Kind of One Concepts Steps in to Buy It Read More

  2. Fiyah Korean BBQ in St. Clair-Superior Neighborhood Now Set to Open in Spring Read More

  3. Oak and Embers Tavern to Close Pinecrest Location in Early March Read More

  4. Village Square Pizza, an East Side Classic for More Than 50 Years, is Closing Read More

  5. Alton Brown Returns to Cleveland's Playhouse Square on March 19 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vegan Monday @ The Winchester

    • Mondays
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation