Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 23, 2022 News & Views » Cleveland News

Email
Print
Share

Viking Adds Cleveland to 2023 Great Lakes Cruise Itinerary, Presumably Will Figure Out Where Cleveland Is By Then 

By
click to enlarge Cleveland, or Geneva, or whatever - VIKING CRUISES
  • Viking Cruises
  • Cleveland, or Geneva, or whatever

Viking this week announced that Cleveland, which hadn't been included on the cruise line's itineraries since the company expanded to the Great Lakes in 2020, will be added as a stop in 2023.

With the addition of two new ships, Viking will be offering 15 day trips starting at $13,995 per passenger and include stops in Toronto, Welland Canal, Niagara Falls, Deroit, Alpena, Door Peninsula in Wisconsin, Mackinac Island, Georgian Bay, Sault Sainte Marie, Thunder Bay, Lake Superior and Duluth.



Cleveland has previously been a stop for Victory cruises, but not Viking, and the high seas of Lake Erie await.

“Most people in the U.S. probably know Viking from their intra-Europe tours,” David Gutheil of the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority said in a statement to the PD. “Now they’re coming into the Great Lakes. It’s not only great for Cleveland but great for the region.”

Presumably when Viking begins its Cleveland service in 2023 it will by then have figured out where Cleveland is, something that might be in question given that the cruise map currently shows the stop somewhere east of Painesville.

When passengers disembark in Cleveland to enjoy the usual offshore excursions, they'll be more efficiently processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection thanks to a new $600,000 facility that replaced the previous screening area — tents.

Or, should they end up in Painesville, they can enjoy delicious tacos.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
  |  

More Cleveland News »

Trending

Latest in Cleveland News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Longtime Owner Sells Lido Lounge, Reflects on Twenty Years in Business Read More

  2. Steph Curry is Donating $108,000 to CMSD. You May Still Boo Steph Curry. Read More

  3. In the Last Few Months, Cleveland Has Become Home to Nearly 700 Afghan Refugees in an Unprecedented Immigration Wave Read More

  4. Study: Cleveland Tops List of Cities Where Property Prices Have Most Outpaced Local Wages in Last Five Years Read More

  5. MAGA Big Tent Revivalists, Including Guitarist for Christ Who Invaded Edgewater Park During Pandemic, Are Live in Canton Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Grand Rapids Griffins @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Wed., Feb. 23

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Fri., Feb. 25

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers v. Washington Wizards @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sat., Feb. 26
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation