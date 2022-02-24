Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

February 24, 2022 Food & Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Village Square Pizza, an East Side Classic for More Than 50 Years, is Closing 

By
DeGaetano's Village Square Pizza to close this week. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • DeGaetano's Village Square Pizza to close this week.


For approximately 50 years, Village Square Pizza in Woodmere has been the place to go for Italian American staples dished up in a no-frills family friendly restaurant. If you happen to live in the eastern suburbs – or grew up there during the past five decades – you likely have enjoyed Friday night meals starring antipasti salads, pizzas, spaghetti with meat sauce and chicken parmigiana. For many young diners, Village Square introduced us to those very delicious and, at the time, exotic, white pizzas.



For the past 27 years, the restaurant has been operated by Joe DeGaetano, who purchased the restaurant from the previous owners in 1995. According to DeGaetano’s daughter Melissa, “he's decided that it is time to move on.” He will be 86 years old next month, she added. Prior to purchasing Village Square Pizza, DeGaetano owned a produce business at the Northern Ohio Food Terminal.

The restaurant (27349 Chagrin Blvd., 216-831-5282) will be open through Sunday, February 27.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
  |  

More Food News »

Trending

Latest in Food News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Jill Vedaa, Brandon Chrostowski Named Semifinalists in 2022 James Beard Awards Read More

  2. Shearer's No Longer Making Shearer's Chips, Only Private Label Snacks Read More

  3. Fiyah Korean BBQ in St. Clair-Superior Neighborhood Now Set to Open in Spring Read More

  4. Nubeigel to Bring New Bagel Offerings to Cleveland Heights Read More

  5. Guy Fieri Is Filming in Cleveland This Week, and Probably Going to the NBA All Star Game Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Vegan Monday @ The Winchester

    • Mondays
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation