Finding the best delta THC cart lies in figuring out the best price, the finest quality, and of course, the best feeling it leaves you after using your vaping device.
In this article, we’re going to discuss some of the top-rated delta 8 THC carts to guarantee you the best possible vaping experience.
To make our list the most authoritative resource, we not only looked up user reviews and flipped through dozens of pages of company corporate-speak—but most importantly, our team sampled these vape carts and came to a universal yet highly personal conclusion.
So puff out that cloud, and let’s start discussing who made #1 on our list of the best THC vape cartridges.
Does it get better than affordable pricing and impeccable quality delta products?
Exhale is the ultimate hub of Delta 8 products, with extensive D8 options like edibles, cartridges, flowers, pre-rolls, gummies, tinctures, capsules, and more. All are made locally with 100% all-natural ingredients.
Our favorite was the Sour Diesel Delta-8 Vape Cartridge, which comes with natural mouth-watering flavors and broad-spectrum hemp oil.
Better yet, all products are tested and verified by a third party lab to check for potency and possible pesticides, so you know they do care about your safety. Even earning more credibility with features on Forbes and LA Times, further claiming the best THC cart spot.
You’ll also get a 20% discount on your first order, and you won’t have to pay a cent to have it delivered. To cap it off, your shipments are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, which simply says your satisfaction is assured.
What we didn’t like...
Delta EFFEX (Delta Effex, that is, not Effects) offers not only Delta 8 but also Delta 10 THC, which works similarly to Delta 8 but with different technology.
All of the company’s D8 cartridges, disposables, and tinctures offer a number of mental and physical benefits. But with Delta 10, THC is extracted from the hemp, then isolated, distilled, and added to products.
Our favorite find was the Maui Wowie Delta 10 THC cart, which had strong effects with an almost pineapple-like taste.
While their Delta 10 catalog is packed, the Delta 8 line also includes edibles, infused flowers, pods, and disposables.
There’s a lot to like about Delta EFFEX; the company sticks to natural, plant-based ingredients while ensuring the highest standard of third-party testing while balancing purity and quality.
What we didn’t like...
3Chi has earned a fine reputation in recent years, winning awards at the CBD Midwest Expo and working with recognized biochemists to develop that so-called “perfected hemp.”
One of the best options from our research was the Comfortably Numb Delta 8 THC:CBN Vape Cartridge, which worked fast after a good vaping session.
With options ranging from CBD to CBG, CBC, CBN, THCV, and Delta 8 THC cartridges, 3Chi really does give you multiple options. And they also produce custom blends. Plus, since they focus on the unique properties of each cannabinoid, their products are better targeted for relief.
Finally, the testing is quite upfront, with links to scientific studies posted on the website Testing section. No wonder 3Chi is a fast-growing company in the CBD/cannabis industry.
What we didn’t like...
Diamond CBD is all about deals, with 50 percent off regular sales, 70 percent off on registration, and even 65 percent off spin the wheel games of chance. The company also offers standard express shipping / free shipping over $100.
Though bargain prices are their best feature, there is no skimping on quality.
Diamond CBD aims to make very fine and pure CBD with help from a team of doctors who understand how to make diverse hemp derived extracts with highly concentrated properties.
Our favorite was the Chill Plus, with 900 mg, which is potent enough to give you that almost euphoric feeling that so many users are missing out on.
Diamond CBD makes not only quality Delta THC carts but also an environmentally-friendly catalog, with guarantees of no synthetics or GMO ingredients in their products.
This brand could win our category for best quality fairly easily, but the price is the company’s best standout!
What we liked...
What we didn’t like...
CBD Genesis is the premier offering of CBDVapeJuice.net and the one promised to offer the most concentrated and top-selling selection.
Buyers can vape it as is, add it to their favorite e-liquid for more effects, or let it dissolve under the tongue.
The potent Genesis Delta 8 cartridge is lab-certified and comes in the form of 550mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg. Genesis is also a higher quality product containing no vitamin E or nicotine, which is problematic for some e-cigs and vaporizer carts.
The effect time is fast, and the company offers many extras besides Delta 8 THC carts, such as concentrates, edibles, and vape juice.
While the company is new, it has responsive customer support with a telephone line and email address.
What we didn’t like...
The Martial Candy Extract is the strongest CBD you can buy and our favorite product with the catchiest name.
In short, Extract Labs is incredibly detailed, organized, and primed to deliver quality hemp extracts.
The company sells not only full spectrum THC/CBD products but also offers independent lab test services for other CBD dealers while also offering wholesale deals for CBD dealers.
Just the store’s edible products look tempting; everything from CBD chocolates to coffee, bath bombs, and even a little snack for your pet.
With trendy themes, package deals, third-party lab test results, and multiple CBD goods, it’s one of the best online resources, despite being a relatively new company.
What we didn’t like...
MoonWlkr starts its pitch with a nice stark image—an astronaut holding a giant red gummi, presumably made with pure Delta 8 THC power.
With glowing reviews comparing the company’s products to a “local dealer,” the promises are pretty big.
Where MoonWlkr succeeds is in promoting its line of edibles and THC vapes, including notable names like Pineapple Express and Day N Night bundle.
The store also sells accessories like vape batteries, flavored delta 8 THC products, and stock-up packages from $70 to $200.
We were impressed with the Man on the Moon Bundle with flavors like sour lemon, strawberry gelato, and Orange Chemdawg. The company not only focuses its attention on terpenes and flavoring but also custom blends to produce the desired effects.
MoonWlkr is new to the party but headed in the right direction with its bundle packages.
Blue Moon Hemp doesn’t have a traditional delta 8 THC vape cart but a flower option.
The Sour Space Candy D8 Flower can be vaped, smoked, or rolled. And with 20 percent D8 and 16 percent CBD, it was very potent for its intended effects.
The real draw is how natural yet also affordable Delta and CBD products are from Blue Moon Hemp. Most companies offer cheap or high-quality, with not much room for in-between.
What Blue Moon Hemp does offer is lower-priced specialty items like CBD flowers coated with Delta 8 THC distillate and creatively named the likes of Sour Space Candy, Bubba Kush, and Cowdaddy Crush.
Blue Hemp Moon also gives its returning customers plenty of perks and discounts, so it’s a company worth sampling, especially during slow months.
What we didn’t like...
Boston Hempire gets your attention right away with 25 percent off Flash Sales, but the degree of selection is the company’s best feature.
Boston Hempire sells everything from Delta 8 tea and coffee, powder, flower, isolates, kief, moonrocks, vape carts, edibles, tinctures, gels, topicals, and even Epsom salts.
Our favorite was the Delta 8 High Life sampler, with flavors of Blue Dream, Gorilla Glue, Blue Ice, AK-47, and, well, just plain old Mango.
We might be inclined to award the company the best variety of products overall, except that well, it’s a fairly new company and not as experienced as some of our other entries.
But with an earnest About Page (with smiling staff photos), third-party lab test results, and monthly subscriptions for returning fans, the company is impressing us very early on.
What we liked...
What we didn’t like...
Secret Nature puts special focus on small details like controlling light levels to improve terpenes, cold curing for flavor, and even hand-manicured flowers to preserve trichomes.
Where Secret Nature excels, besides their intensive methodology, is in their control over the environmental practices.
The 100 percent organic and indoor approach allows greater environmental control, which directly affects the plants. The sealed environment protects plants from weather, insects, and all sorts of contamination.
That explains why our favorites, the Super 8 Delta 8 THC varieties, are very smooth and balanced in effect.
ATLRX emphasizes the role of research, particularly as a means of producing better hemp products. The cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing process are all directly related to the final product, in the words of ATLRX’s founders.
While the company started in Atlanta, they are broadening out and offering a number of Delta 8 and CBD products, all of which are non-GMO and organically grown, and some of which are vegan and gluten-free.
Our favorite product was the Nectar Collector Dab Rig, a self-contained cart that only requires heating the metal tip. Wait till it glows red, then touch the end while inhaling.
All in all, ATLRX is a nice alternative to your local pharmacy and may be worth a try if you want to avoid prescription drugs and try a more organic approach.
Many buyers prefer “balanced” over high potency. Why? Because some products are made for specific effects and the relief of certain symptoms—and these don’t always require purity.
The taste may also be highly influenced by the purity level, not to mention the cost. A product with balanced levels of purity (or, more to the point, a broader set of cannabinoids and/or terpenes) will probably be ideal for a first-time buyer.
How do you determine and publish “quality” Delta THC? For starters, it should always be lab-tested and always come with a third-party certificate of analysis to ensure transparency.
Quality is determined by the materials used, the absence of any cheap filler products, and the quality of the extraction process.
It’s important to remember that very particular cultivation methods are what custom-builds a Delta/CBD product based on the buyer’s desired effects.
Some CBD and Delta 8 buyers think that clear distillate is a sign of true purity. However, the natural Delta 8 has more of a weak red color than clear.
In fact, some producers use bleach to get rid of the rose color. Color variations are also determined by pH level variations, acid, and other factors.
Inhaling too much “bleaching acid” could also be a health risk if you think about it.
Ingredients and transparent labeling mean everything—and labeling is the big issue, as far as the FDA is concerned.
Everyone wants honest reporting on CBD/THC products, and yet there’s not much in the way of regulatory guidelines yet.
That’s why it’s important to choose a company that lists all of their ingredients and reasons why using them is necessary.
Lab testing is not just for protection, as in getting rid of pesticides, but also in verifying potency, purity, and the appearance of other ingredients.
Most companies use third-party testing, working with other FDA-approved labs since they want their buyers to have full confidence in their listed ingredients.
It’s important to pay attention to user reviews, customer-friendly policies, and just how successful the company has been growing over the years.
Despite CBD being a new market, some brands have been pioneering the use of cannabis, CBD, Delta 8, 9, and 10 products, while others are still startup companies.
So make sure you find out just how experienced your preferred company really is.
Simply put, probably… yes. Drug testing procedures search for specific THC traces since your boss’s team is specifically looking for THC metabolites, as they suspect you’re “injecting the pot” or, you know, something just as ludicrous.
The point is, it’s smart to find out what your employer will do if they find out THC metabolites are in your system and you fail a drug test.
Can you explain in advance that these are Delta-8 products? Will it make a difference? Legally speaking, all products that have 0.3 percent THC content or below are completely legal.
However, employers have the final say as to what is acceptable in a drug test report.
Before answering this question, it might help to remember some of the major differences among cannabis compounds when choosing a new product.
First, we have CBD, a Cannabidiol, found in both marijuana and hemp, but with less than 0.3 percent THC, meaning the psychoactive effects of marijuana are mostly absent. However, CBD does seem to help with some medical issues.
Then there’s Delta 9 THC, which is considered the “real” THC for marijuana connoisseurs, meaning it has psychoactive effects. Delta 9 is the default definition of what we know as THC, and full THC products are Delta-9.
Now about the difference between Delta 9 THC and Delta 8 THC... Well, Delta 8 THC is somewhere in the middle, with some Delta-9-like effects but limited potency.
Plus, most Delta 8 THC is CBD/hemp derived, making it legal in practically all U.S. states.
After that, there’s Delta 10, another hemp-cannabinoid that has psychoactive effects but is still legal, unlike Delta 9 THC.
Moving on, we have THCA. This is pre-THC, the acidic compound that exists before it actually turns to THC. THCA is not psychoactive. With sunlight/heat, THCA becomes Delta 8 or Delta 9 THC.
All Delta 8 cartridges and products should be stored in an airtight container, usually the original packaging. Oxygen is what mitigates the original potent solution.
You should also avoid hot temperatures, bright light, and humidity which can break down the cannabinoids and ruin the effects.
And that concludes our favorite delta THC carts, plus a few alternative recommendations that might be worth trying out.
If you want more potency than CBD or THC oil, explore the option of delta 8 THC vape carts—a top-rated legal resource when you can’t find a Mary Jane source.
We felt Exhale offered some of the best delta 8 THC products with transparent testing, free shipping, plus a wide variety of vapes, edibles, tinctures, capsules, and more, all for a fair price.
Delta Effex is another strong contender for the top spot! With potent D8 products and third party lab test results.
But don’t take our word for it! Try out our top picks for yourself and discover your personal favorites.
