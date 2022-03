Woman Sues Akron Proud Boys Member Caught on Video Punching Her While Using Racial Slur 

click to enlarge Twitter screengrab

Andrew Walls was arrested Sunday evening



Read the full lawsuit below. (Mobile users may have to switch to desktop view.)





Cameron Morgan, the 26-year-old Black woman who was punched by Akron Proud Boys member Andrew Walls while he called her the n-word , video of which was captured on cell phone and shared widely in the aftermath of the assault, has filed a civil lawsuit against Walls in Summit County.Walls was indicted on charges of assault and possessing a weapon while intoxicated and is currently out on bond.Morgan "suffered personal injuries, incurred medical expenses, was required to seek medical care," including treatment for a concussion, according to the lawsuit.David Betras, her attorney, says Morgan was "traumatized" by the incident.“I will use the courts as a sword to make sure the Proud Boys are thrown on the ash heap of history,” he told Fox 8 “Not surprisingly, the Proud Boys and other white supremacists are defending Walls,” Betras told Law&Crime Indeed, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, in a Telegram post, claims Walls was himself a victim.“This weekend, a gay Proud Boy was jumped by a group of blacks who were calling him ‘faggot.’ As he stumbled around outside after the beating, a chick was gloating and mocking him,” McInnes wrote. “He lost it and punched her while using a racial epithet. The media is running with those last 5 seconds. This is far from over, and the truth will come out.”Walls was outside an Akron bar in a group of five people who were fighting when Morgan walked by with friends.“We were like, what is going on?” she later told her father, according to the Akron Beacon Journal . “They're all screaming. He's screaming 'n***** this, n***** that'. I'm the only Black person around. I don’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people n*****. We walked by, and me and (my friend) are just like ... ‘who talks like that?’ You can't say that. Like, that's not OK. You're in the most LGBTQ-friendly liberal neighborhood in Akron. And you're screaming all these racial slurs.”Only after video of the assault went viral and after Morgan's father insisted did she file a police report. Walls was arrested and charged a day later.Akron police have said the FBI is also investigating whether the incident was a hate crime.