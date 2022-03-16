Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 16, 2022 News & Views » Ohio News

Email
Print
Share

Woman Sues Akron Proud Boys Member Caught on Video Punching Her While Using Racial Slur 

By
click to enlarge Andrew Walls was arrested Sunday evening - TWITTER SCREENGRAB
  • Twitter screengrab
  • Andrew Walls was arrested Sunday evening


Cameron Morgan, the 26-year-old Black woman who was punched by Akron Proud Boys member Andrew Walls while he called her the n-word, video of which was captured on cell phone and shared widely in the aftermath of the assault, has filed a civil lawsuit against Walls in Summit County.



Walls was indicted on charges of assault and possessing a weapon while intoxicated and is currently out on bond.

Morgan "suffered personal injuries, incurred medical expenses, was required to seek medical care," including treatment for a concussion, according to the lawsuit.

David Betras, her attorney, says Morgan was "traumatized" by the incident.

“I will use the courts as a sword to make sure the Proud Boys are thrown on the ash heap of history,” he told Fox 8.

“Not surprisingly, the Proud Boys and other white supremacists are defending Walls,” Betras told Law&Crime.

Indeed, Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, in a Telegram post, claims Walls was himself a victim.

“This weekend, a gay Proud Boy was jumped by a group of blacks who were calling him ‘faggot.’ As he stumbled around outside after the beating, a chick was gloating and mocking him,” McInnes wrote. “He lost it and punched her while using a racial epithet. The media is running with those last 5 seconds. This is far from over, and the truth will come out.”

Walls was outside an Akron bar in a group of five people who were fighting when Morgan walked by with friends.

“We were like, what is going on?” she later told her father, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. “They're all screaming. He's screaming 'n***** this, n***** that'. I'm the only Black person around. I don’t know who he was talking to, but he was calling white people n*****. We walked by, and me and (my friend) are just like ... ‘who talks like that?’ You can't say that. Like, that's not OK. You're in the most LGBTQ-friendly liberal neighborhood in Akron. And you're screaming all these racial slurs.”

Only after video of the assault went viral and after Morgan's father insisted did she file a police report. Walls was arrested and charged a day later.

Akron police have said the FBI is also investigating whether the incident was a hate crime.

Read the full lawsuit below. (Mobile users may have to switch to desktop view.)

PDF andrew-walls-lawsuit.pdf

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Ohio News »

Trending

Speaking of Proud Boys, Akron

Latest in Ohio News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Valarie McCall Should Resign From the RTA Board Read More

  2. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Signs Law Removing Training, Background Check, Permitting Requirement to Conceal Carry Read More

  3. Boston Mills, Brandywine, Alpine Valley Ski Slopes to Pay $20 Per Hour to Prevent Staffing Shortages Read More

  4. Analysts Hesitant About Equal Pay Progress as Women Have Left Workforce During Pandemic Read More

  5. Bibb, Budish, Faith Leaders to Hold Covid "Day of Remembrance" Tuesday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    An Evening with Anne Lamott @ State Theatre

    • Wed., March 16

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Wed., March 16

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

    • Fri., March 18
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation