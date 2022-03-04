Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

March 04, 2022 News & Views » Ohio News

Email
Print
Share

‘Wonderfully Preserved’ 130-Year-Old Shipwreck Found in Great Lakes 

By
The preserved steering wheel of the Atlanta. - COURTESY OF THE GREAT LAKES SHIPWRECK HISTORICAL SOCIETY
  • Courtesy of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society
  • The preserved steering wheel of the Atlanta.

A Michigan shipwreck society found the remains of the Atlanta, a 172-foot schooner-barge that sank in Lake Superior on May 4, 1891.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society says it found the wreck 35 miles off the coast of Deer Park, Michigan, 650 feet below the surface of the water.



Due to the frigid temperatures of Michigan's largest lake, the Atlanta "is a wonderfully preserved shipwreck," the GLSHS says in a statement.

"It is rare that we find a shipwreck that so clearly announces what it is and the name-board of the Atlanta really stands out," GLSHS executive director Bruce Lynn said in a statement. "It is truly ornate, and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior."

The find comes after it mapped more than 2,500 miles of Lake Superior in the summer of 2021 with the help of Marine Sonic Technology using the company's "Side Scan Sonar" technology.

According to the GLSHS, the Atlanta was being towed by the steamer Wilhelm when both vessels got caught in a storm, which snapped the towline and left the Atlanta "at the mercy of the lake." A crew escaped using a lifeboat, but it overturned while approaching the Crisp Point Life-Saving Station, and only two survived.

The survivors said all three masts broke off during the storm, which video from a remote-operated vehicle confirms.

Experts believe there are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes. You can see more incredible photos from the wreck below. 
ship6.jpeg
ship4.jpeg
ship3.jpeg
ship1.jpeg
ship2.jpeg

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.
Jump to comments (0)

More Ohio News »

Trending

Speaking of Great Lakes, Shipwrecks

Latest in Ohio News

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 23, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. A Dispatch From the 'People's Convoy,' the Rolling Temper Tantrum of Grievance That Moves Through Ohio Today Read More

  2. Ohio Pension Plans Have $38 Million in Russian-Owned Gas Company, $147 Million More in Region Read More

  3. Why Are Some Americans Rooting for Putin? An FAQ Read More

  4. The Ohio Newsroom, Statewide Public Radio Hub, Launches Today Read More

  5. Federal Programs Exist to Help Clevelanders Struggling to Pay Utility Bills, But Residents Say They Aren't Easy to Access Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
The People Issue
College Guide
Flavor
More...

Staff Pick Events

  • Staff Pick
    Monsters vs. Toronto Marlies @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sat., March 5

  • Staff Pick
    Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Sun., March 6

  • Staff Pick
    WWE Monday Night Raw @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

    • Mon., March 7
More »

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News & Views

Cleveland Guides

Promos+Events

Arts & Culture

Calendar

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

About Us

Best Of

Support

© 2022 Cleveland Scene: PO Box 1028, Willoughby, OH 44096-1028, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation