North Union Farmers Markets at Shaker Square and Crocker Park Kick Off Outdoor Season This Saturday

click to enlarge
Douglas Trattner
Shoppers enjoying the North Union Farmer's Market at Shaker Square.
One of the surest signs of spring is the annual migration of the North Union Farmers Market
at Shaker Square from its indoor winter home to its outdoor home. That will take place this Saturday, April 2. Since last December, the “certified producer only” market has resided at its new winter home at Van Aken District. Starting this weekend, the hours for the Shaker Square market will be 8 a.m. to noon rain or shine.
Across town in Westlake, the North Union Farmers Market at Crocker Park also begins its outdoor run this weekend. Starting this Saturday, the hours for the Crocker Park market will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine.