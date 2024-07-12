16 Cleveland Farmers Markets to Shop This Summer

click to enlarge
Courtesy North Union Farmers Market
Summertime shopping
Find great food, makers, musicians, art and more at local pop-ups in Cleveland and on the east and west sides. Here's where to shop this summer.
BAYarts Thursday Market
Bay Village’s visual and cultural arts center is already beloved for its productions, events and arts festivals — now, add a backyard farmers market to that list. Every Thursday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. from June 13 to Sept. 12, find typical farmers market finds like local produce as well as baked goods, pierogies and a side of art produced by local artists. This dog-friendly market hosts a variety of food trucks and features a live band on stage. 28795 Lake Road, Bay Village, bayarts.net
Chagrin Falls Farmers Market
You’ve most likely gone shopping along Chagrin Falls’ Main Street — but not like this. Joining the well-known strip of boutiques each Sunday, June 2 through Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon, is one of six North Union Farmers Markets. Load up on farm-raised bison from Coyote Run Ranch out of Columbiana, Ohio, or bite into a classic glazed doughnut from Rocky River’s Big Mouth Donut Co. “We are a certified producer-only farmers market, which means our staff is trained to visit the farmers that attend,” says Emma Visnic, director of communications & marketing at North Union Farmer Market, which also accepts SNAP benefits. The team certifies that vendors, themselves, are the producers of their food items and products. N. Main St. & N. Franklin St., Chagrin Falls, northunionfarmersmarket.org
Chardon Family Market
Positioned on the edge of rural Ohio, the historic square of this quaint East Side village is the perfect place for a pop-up food shop. On Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 4 through Aug. 24, you’ll find produce from Burton Floral & Garden, of course, as well as jalapeno pineapple jelly from the Creative Hippie and bites from European picnic food and treat truck Magnia Dolce. But you already know that the Geauga County maple syrup is the main draw at this shopping event. Don’t miss children’s events, freebies, parades and expanded offerings during special events such as Old Glory Day on July 4 and the Arts Festival on Aug. 8. 100 Short Court St., Chardon, chardonsquareassociation.org
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus Market
The irregular schedule of a health care worker makes keeping a full and healthy fridge tough. The same goes for patients and their loved ones. Luckily, since 1995, Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a farmers market on the Crile Mall has offered fresh finds from more than 40 vendors. Visitors can find lunch, such as grilled steaks and burgers from Edwins Restaurant & Leadership Institute. Also find free health screenings and musicians like Ray Flanagan. Carnegie Ave. & E. 100th St., Cleveland, northunionfarmersmarket.org
Coit Road Farmers Market
Started in 1932, the area’s oldest farmers market lives on inside a red barn in East Cleveland. The event, which is open on Saturdays year-round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., mixes in some flea market vibes with arts and crafts, secondhand items and more. But the nonprofit’s offerings of fresh produce serves as an anchor to a neighborhood starved of healthy food options. “We got a farm on the property. We do a lot of urban farming,” says Kevin Scheuring, market manager and vice president of the East Cleveland Farmers Market Preservation Society, an all-volunteer group with the mission of bringing whole foods to the masses. 15000 Woodworth Road, East Cleveland, coitmarket.org
Crocker Park Market
Local growers and artisans take over the Westlake Lifestyle Center on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April 6 through Dec. 2. Vendors range as widely as plant growers Flows and Grows, plant-based cookie dough maker Whoa Dough, the microgreen-focused Tyler’s Farm and brands like Truly Organic Skin & Body Care. You’ll also find fresh produce, meats, dairy, baked goods and more. Corners of Crocker Road and Detroit Road, Westlake, northunionfarmersmarket.org
Cuyahoga Valley Farmers Market
With live music and interesting products, it gets a little funky in the CV. Since 2004, this producer-only collection of 70 vendors offers unique foodie options, including NEO Pop’s handcrafted popsicles, Langs Classics’ garlic dill pickles and Wootown Bagels’ hand-rolled malty bagels, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Its location in Cuyahoga Valley National Park sets you up well for a hike. 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula, cuyahogavalleyfarmersmarket.org
Farmers Market of Medina County
Main Street Medina’s more than 200-year-old downtown square is the perfect place for a pop-up shopping experience. Every Saturday, May 4 through Oct. 26, at 9 a.m., the city shuts down Granger Road to host more than 25 vendors, including Hola Island Provisions, Ohio City Pasta, Gray House Pies and more. Live music from artists such as acoustic balladeer Tom Quinn and plenty of childrens events and activities keep the party going all morning long. 3939 Granger Road, Medina, farmersmarketofmedina.com
Frostville Museum Farmers Market
In its 14th year on the beautiful grounds of the Frostville Museum, a living history of 19th century Ohio in the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation, the market runs Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May through October. “Fees from our vendors go towards preservation and restoration of the museum’s historic buildings and grounds,” says market manager and bakery vendor Angie Obbish. 24101 Cedar Point Road, North Olmsted, frostvillefarmersmarket.com
Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market
Find a bustling market in its 18th season at the iconic neighborhood on the western border of Cleveland on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 16 to Oct. 13. “We are a producers-only market, which means all of the produce that you see in the market was grown locally by the farmers who are running the stands,” says Rebekah Ferro, market manager. This season, the market brings back live cooking demonstrations by local chefs and vendors, with live music most weeks. Partnering with Produce Perks Midwest, shoppers can use EBT/Snap to purchase produce at the market. Up to $25 is matched. W. 168th & Albers Ave., Cleveland, westparkkamms.org/market
Lakewood Farmers Market
The LEAF Community Garden is a collection of 160 resident gardeners who maintain crops and other plants. Each Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from June 20 through late October, these local growers, as well as other regional producers, artisans and crafters, sell their wares and harvests in front of Lakewood Public Library, where live music adds to a lively downtown. The market also offers CSA pickup programs during City Fresh, a seasonal weekly pickup of farm-fresh foods. Lakewood Library, 15425 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, leafcommunity.org/farmersmarket
Legacy Village Market
This lux shopping center gets a little crunchy and a lot more local Sundays at 9 a.m. to noon from June 9 through Sept. 22. Enjoy tunes from Brazilian jazz guitarist Moises Borges while shopping fresh produce, meats, dairy, baked goods and more outside of L.L. Bean. “Not only do we certify the farms, but we sample the food products,” says Emma Visnic, director of communications & marketing. “We really do stand behind our promise of quality. There’s a high chance when you buy a product that you’re talking to the maker who made the product or the farmer who grew it.” 25389 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst, northunionfarmersmarket.org
Old Brooklyn Farmers Market
In its 11th year, the market has moved to Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., shutting down a stretch of Stanford Avenue. Now, this street market keeps the party going with mic nights, a natural dye making class from Rust Belt Fibershed and the Schnitz Ale Brewery beer garden. Still, three of four vendors provide fresh produce grown within five miles. “Our tagline is food to sustain, art to inspire and community to share it with,” says manager Andrew Holmes. 4274 Pearl Road, Cleveland, oldbrooklyn.com/market
Shaker Square Market
Local producers gather in the historic brick-ladened downtown Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, April 6 through Dec. 21. “Shaker Square is one of the oldest farmers markets in our area. It will be 30 next year,” says Emma Visnic, director of communications & marketing. Running east and west along Shaker Boulevard, this East Side institution’s 100 vendors include Jeff’s Candy Bars, Shaker Heights-based Lizzie’s Bakery and Tyler’s Farm. 13209 Shaker Square, Cleveland, northunionfarmersmarket.org
Tremont Farmers Market
Tremont might be known for its great bar and restaurant scene, but every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. from May 21 to Oct. 8, Lincoln Park is the place to dine, shop and find great live music options. Hosted by the Tremont West Development Corp., the market features about 25-30 booths, including Fuego Fermentations, Wild Ohio Gardens, Henry’s Creamery, psychedelic artist Guice Mann and K-9 Kreations. Zen out with classes from Bliss For EveryBody Yoga Studio. 2609 West 14th St., Cleveland, experiencetremont.com
University Hospitals Market
A world-class medicine and educational campus deserves great food options. Luckily, Thursdays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from June 6 through Oct. 18, North Union Farmers Market offers caretakers, patients and community members grub from Cleveland-based food trucks, regional farms and locally sourced provisions. Take home some Eastern European dumplings from the Pierogi Market or cat grass from Great Lakes Sprouts for your kitty. 2074 Adelbert Road, Cleveland, northunionfarmersmarket.org
