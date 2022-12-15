Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

A Cookie and a Cupcake to Close After 15 Years in the Sweets Business

Owners SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson have decided to retire

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 10:15 am

It's the end of the road for A Cookie and a Cupcake, which has been making our collective lives a little sweeter for 15 years. SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson opened their award-winning cupcake and wedding cake bakery in Tremont in 2009, snagging Best Cupcake honors too many times to count. Along the way they upgraded shops, launched an ice cream component called Churned, and added an outpost in South Euclid.

After Christmas, the Ohio City shop at 1836 W. 25th Street will close its doors for good. Bergen and Thompson announced their decision to retire a little over a month ago, giving fans a few more opportunities to order cupcakes and cookies. Those sales stop on December 24th.

