Abundance Culinary to Expand at Diner Car on Lee After Departure of Rising Star Coffee

Courtesy Photo Abundance Culinary

Rising Star's residency at the diner car on Lee Road was always meant to be a temporary one.With news this week that the local coffee chain has landed a permanent home in Cleveland Heights at the corner of South Taylor (2184 S. Taylor Rd.), it also means that Abundance Culinary, the year-old modern Chinese outfit from Chef Liu Fang and Carl Setzer, can expand into the former coffeeshop space.And the pair aim to serve the same customers that had been stopping in for a jolt of caffeine and a snack in the morning.The plan, after a slight renovation of the area helmed by Kelley Shaffer, who has designed Doug Katz's restaurants, is to open a breakfast/all-day service featuring a slimmed-down roster of coffees alongside sweet and savory Chinese pastries and other breakfast goodies."A real simple caffeine service, Chinese baked goods, Asian-style handhelds, something for the morning with a diner aesthetic," Fang told Scene about what to expect. "It's a lot of the same influence with which we built our menu -- things people are already familiar with, like Moon Cakes or pineapple buns, but we want to incorporate a modern interpretation of it. Stuffed flatbreads, stuffed sandwiches, probably using our house-cured meats. We've been doing R&D to make sure we have a solid product."Setzer said they want those currently visiting in the morning and early afternoon to still experience it as a cafe, just not in the same way they did with Rising Star.The pair hope to open sometime this winter, but currently have no hard timelines.