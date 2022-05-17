After Ohio City, Choolaah Indian BBQ Has Its Sights Set on Westlake

While we wait for Choolaah
to open its newest shop in Ohio City
, westsiders can take some pleasure in the news that the fast-casual Indian BBQ has its sights set on the far western suburbs of Cleveland.
Ground recently was broken on the Crocker Commons development, a 16-acre mixed-use development across Crocker Road from Crocker Park. Among the mix of food tenants there are Shake Shack and Choolaah. The planned date of arrival is fall of this year.
Choolaah opened its doors in Orange Village (27100 Chagrin Blvd., 216-350-3136) in 2014. They have gone on to open stores in Pittsburgh and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Sterling, Virginia and Boardman, Ohio.