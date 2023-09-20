Agave & Rye Announces Second Greater Cleveland Location Coming to Eton Chagrin

click to enlarge
The former Paladar space at Eton Chagrin will soon be home to Agave & Rye.
opened its first Cleveland restaurant last summer in the former Bar Louie (1352 W. 6th St.) space in the Warehouse District. The Covington, Kentucky-based company is experiencing tremendous growth, with more than 15 restaurants scattered throughout five states. Today the company revealed its plans to open a second Northeast Ohio location, this one in the former Paladar space at Eton Chagrin Blvd. The new restaurant is projected to open next spring.
"We are thrilled to bring the Agave & Rye experience to Eton Chagrin Blvd," founder Yavonne Sarber says. “Cleveland has been incredibly welcoming to us, and we are eager to expand our footprint in this vibrant, hardworking city. Our team is dedicated to providing our guests with an epic dining adventure that combines bold flavors and innovative cocktails. We’re creating something that causes guests to want to leave their homes to experience something amazing and one-of-a-kind.”
Agave & Rye is billed as a modern tequila and bourbon hall that serves “epic tacos.” The restaurant is known for its double-shelled tacos, which feature crunchy corn and soft flour shells sandwiched together by beans, queso, pimento or guacamole. Fillings and combinations range from the Plain Jane, stuffed with ground beef, shredded lettuce, white cheddar and diced tomato on up to the Crown Jewel starring butter-and-garlic lobster, shiitake mushrooms and truffle mac and cheese. Others feature kangaroo meat, Nathan’s hot dogs, carne asada and tater tots.
The bar stocks one of the largest bourbon and tequila selections around, which wind up in punches, slushies and margaritas that can be purchased by the glass, mug or pitcher.
Like the other locations, Eton will feature the brand's characteristic “urban grunge” decor that straddles the line between street art and fine art.
