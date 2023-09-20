Agave & Rye Announces Second Greater Cleveland Location Coming to Eton Chagrin

The quickly expanding brand will open next spring in the former Paladar space

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 2:03 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The former Paladar space at Eton Chagrin will soon be home to Agave & Rye. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The former Paladar space at Eton Chagrin will soon be home to Agave & Rye.

Agave & Rye opened its first Cleveland restaurant last summer in the former Bar Louie (1352 W. 6th St.) space in the Warehouse District. The Covington, Kentucky-based company is experiencing tremendous growth, with more than 15 restaurants scattered throughout five states. Today the company revealed its plans to open a second Northeast Ohio location, this one in the former Paladar space at Eton Chagrin Blvd. The new restaurant is projected to open next spring.

"We are thrilled to bring the Agave & Rye experience to Eton Chagrin Blvd," founder Yavonne Sarber says. “Cleveland has been incredibly welcoming to us, and we are eager to expand our footprint in this vibrant, hardworking city. Our team is dedicated to providing our guests with an epic dining adventure that combines bold flavors and innovative cocktails. We’re creating something that causes guests to want to leave their homes to experience something amazing and one-of-a-kind.”

Agave & Rye is billed as a modern tequila and bourbon hall that serves “epic tacos.” The restaurant is known for its double-shelled tacos, which feature crunchy corn and soft flour shells sandwiched together by beans, queso, pimento or guacamole. Fillings and combinations range from the Plain Jane, stuffed with ground beef, shredded lettuce, white cheddar and diced tomato on up to the Crown Jewel starring butter-and-garlic lobster, shiitake mushrooms and truffle mac and cheese. Others feature kangaroo meat, Nathan’s hot dogs, carne asada and tater tots.

The bar stocks one of the largest bourbon and tequila selections around, which wind up in punches, slushies and margaritas that can be purchased by the glass, mug or pitcher.

Like the other locations, Eton will feature the brand's characteristic “urban grunge” decor that straddles the line between street art and fine art.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Taco Bell Cantina in Downtown Cleveland Has Closed

By Vince Grzegorek

The cantina is no more

First Look: Solstice, Opening Friday in Former Deagan's Kitchen Space

By Douglas Trattner

Solstice opens in Lakewood on Sept. 22nd.

This Week in Cleveland Food News: A String of Closures to Report

By Vince Grzegorek

Cioppino entree at Rockfish Land and Seafood

Now Open: Sushi 86 at the North Coast Harbor

By Douglas Trattner

Sushi 86 now open at North Coast Harbor

Also in Food & Drink

Market Garden Launches Heart Cider This Friday

By Vince Grzegorek

Landing this weekend

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us