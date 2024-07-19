Angie's Soul Cafe to Open in University Heights

the impending closure of Sauce the City in University Heights. That restaurant will be closing its doors following this Saturday's business hours.
But today we have learned that the space (14480 Cedar Rd.) already has been claimed by Akin Affrica, owner of Soul Republic United Restaurants. That restaurant group includes Angie's Soul Cafe, Zanzibar Soul Fusion, Cleveland Breakfast Club and the Vegan Club.
Within the next 30 days or so, Affrica will open an Angie's Soul Cafe in the former Sauce the City space, he says.
"It might not be the full-blown Angie’s that we do at the bigger locations, it might be a more condensed menu – more like an Angie’s Express," he explains.
The new carry-out only shop will be following closely on the heels of another Angie's Soul Cafe opening, this one at Superior and East 123rd. Affrica says that his latest shop at 12310 Superior Ave. will be opening as soon as next week.
When the University Heights store opens next month, it will be location number five for the Cleveland-based restaurant group.
"I have a great team and I have to make sure they’re making money, and the only way to do that is to keep growing," says Affrica.
