Angie's Soul Cafe to Open in University Heights

This will be location number five for comfort-food restaurant group

By on Fri, Jul 19, 2024 at 11:32 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Angie's Soul Cafe - Photo by BurkleHagen
Photo by BurkleHagen
Angie's Soul Cafe
Yesterday, we reported on the impending closure of Sauce the City in University Heights. That restaurant will be closing its doors following this Saturday's business hours.

But today we have learned that the space (14480 Cedar Rd.) already has been claimed by Akin Affrica, owner of Soul Republic United Restaurants. That restaurant group includes Angie's Soul Cafe, Zanzibar Soul Fusion, Cleveland Breakfast Club and the Vegan Club.

Within the next 30 days or so, Affrica will open an Angie's Soul Cafe in the former Sauce the City space, he says.

"It might not be the full-blown Angie’s that we do at the bigger locations, it might be a more condensed menu – more like an Angie’s Express," he explains.

The new carry-out only shop will be following closely on the heels of another Angie's Soul Cafe opening, this one at Superior and East 123rd. Affrica says that his latest shop at 12310 Superior Ave. will be opening as soon as next week.

When the University Heights store opens next month, it will be location number five for the Cleveland-based restaurant group.

"I have a great team and I have to make sure they’re making money, and the only way to do that is to keep growing," says Affrica.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Sauce the City to Close This Weekend in University Heights

By Douglas Trattner

Sauce the City to Close This Weekend in University Heights

Tripi in Ohio City is a Streamlined Italian Deli Doing Things Right

By Douglas Trattner

The Papa Tony

At Affettati in Little Italy, Simplicity is the Name of the Game for Dynamite Sandwiches

By Douglas Trattner

At Affettati in Little Italy, Simplicity is the Name of the Game for Dynamite Sandwiches

Ohio’s First Kyuramen Ramen Shop to Open at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville

By Douglas Trattner

Kyuramen to open later this year at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville.

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us