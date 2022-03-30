Cleveland Mac N' Cheese Week | April 11-17, 2022

Anna Harouvis to Open Anna in the Raw Cafe in its New Downtown Home Friday, April 1

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 2:11 pm

click to enlarge Anna in the Raw opens in its new home April 1. - DOUGLAS TRATTNER
Douglas Trattner
Anna in the Raw opens in its new home April 1.

It's been six long months since Anna Harouvis shuttered her 20-year-old Good to Go Café at the IMG building downtown — and as she likes to say, she hasn't been lying on a beach in Greece all winter. Instead, she been putting her heart and soul into her new café, which is located in the lobby of the AECOM building (1300 East 9th St.) across the street.

At 2,000 square feet, the new Anna in the Raw location is more than twice the size of the original café. Thanks to wrap-around glass, the shop is bright, open and inviting to the people who work in the building above, to guests staying at the Westin Hotel next door, and to downtown residents and workers as well. There is a limited amount of dine-in seating.

Like the original café, this new shop will be a boon for “clean food” lovers thanks to the chef’s roster of raw, vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and wholesome foods. In addition to Harouvis' signature line of cold-pressed juices, there will be soups, salads, sandwiches and heartier dishes. Coolers will be stocked with fresh juices and grab-and-go items.

The shop officially opens its doors on Friday, April 1. 

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author.
Food & Drink Slideshows

Mason's Creamery Then Bridge Ave. and West 44th St.

These Before And After Photos Show How Cleveland's Bar and Restaurant Scene Has Changed In The Last 15 Years
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Beerfest
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Winter Warmer
Toast 1365 W. 65th., Cleveland Gordon Square's Toast is one of the most fun and unique dining experiences in town.

30 Essential Women-Owned Cleveland Eateries

