Antica Italian to Open Next Door to Hecks in Beachwood

The sister to the Avon original is expected to open in late February or early March.

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 10:07 am

Antica Italian is adding a second location in Beachwood
Courtesy photo
Antica Italian is adding a second location in Beachwood
When Fadi Daoud took over the former Blu (and Moxie) space in Beachwood to open Hecks, he also got the keys to the adjoining property that previously housed Cut 151 (and Red). The plan all along was to import his Italian concept, Antica, which has been cruising along in Avon since the summer of 2021. Come late-February/early-March, that plan will have come to fruition.

“I think the space kind of lends itself perfectly to cozy Italian, casual-fine dining,” Daoud explains. “We just kind of tied them together.”

The largely turnkey space seats about 100 guests, with roughly 30 of those in the bar and lounge area. Since opening two and half years ago, Antica has built a loyal following for its classic Italian cuisine dished up in a contemporary restaurant.

“We’ve made really good progress at Antica in Avon,” the owner adds. “It’s everybody’s favorite now; it’s the place to be on that side of town.”

Diners on the opposite side of town can look forward to a similar playbook in terms of food and service, but with a few tweaks and additions. Antica in Beachwood will offer a couple more steaks, such as a porterhouse and bistecca alla Fiorentina, plus more seafood options and a beefed-up house-made pasta program.

“I think Beachwood is pretty excited about it,” Daoud reports. “We started letting people know at Hecks and everyone shared the same statement, that we need a good Italian option in the area.”

