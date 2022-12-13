Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Banter Will Offer Classic Dishes at Holiday Pop-Up at Gordon Green Dec. 19-20

Latest ETA for new west-side home is now first quarter 2023

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 11:10 am

click to enlarge Banter Will Offer Classic Dishes at Holiday Pop-Up at Gordon Green Dec. 19-20
BurkleHagen Photography

It's been two years since Banter closed its west-side shop — and it will be another couple months until the team opens the doors to their new home in the Gordon Square Arts District. In the meantime, fans can always patronize Banter's stand in the Van Aken District Market Hall in Shaker Heights.

They can also attend the upcoming Banter Holiday Pop-up at Gordon Green, the event space at 5400 Detroit Ave. From 5 to 10 p.m. on December 19th and 20th, Banter will be preparing a selection of their delicious sausage and poutine dishes.

"With this pop-up we want to bring back a bunch of our Banter classics as a way to reintroduce our friends on the west side to all their favorite Banter items," explains owner Matthew Stipe. "We are going to do items like our classic Chicken Paprikash Poutine, award-winning Polish Boy, and the indulgent Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine."

Banter will be joining the Tinsel’s Holiday House, a holiday-themed pop-up bar that runs daily December 16-22.

Meanwhile, here's a sneak peek of Banter's new home in the former Minh Anh restaurant building.

click to enlarge Banter Will Offer Classic Dishes at Holiday Pop-Up at Gordon Green Dec. 19-20
Horton Harper Architects
click to enlarge Banter Will Offer Classic Dishes at Holiday Pop-Up at Gordon Green Dec. 19-20
Horton Harper Architects
click to enlarge Banter Will Offer Classic Dishes at Holiday Pop-Up at Gordon Green Dec. 19-20
Horton Harper Architects
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Read More about Douglas Trattner
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Barrio Expands to Florida, Condado Plans on Opening 100 Nationwide Locations by 2026

By Vince Grzegorek

Barrio Expands to Florida, Condado Plans on Opening 100 Nationwide Locations by 2026

Chef Andrew Mansour to Open Artis Restaurant in Former SideQuest Space in Lakewood

By Douglas Trattner

Former SideQuest space to become Artis

Lizardville in Bedford Heights to Temporarily Close For Renovations and Reformatting on Dec. 23rd

By Douglas Trattner

Lizardville in Bedford Heights to Temporarily Close For Renovations and Reformatting on Dec. 23rd

Sushi En Opens in Former Sung's House Space in Playhouse Square

By Douglas Trattner

Sushi En Opens in Former Sung's House Space in Playhouse Square

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us