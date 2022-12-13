Banter Will Offer Classic Dishes at Holiday Pop-Up at Gordon Green Dec. 19-20

It's been two years since Banter
closed its west-side shop — and it will be another couple months until the team opens the doors to their new home in the Gordon Square Arts District. In the meantime, fans can always patronize Banter's stand in the Van Aken District
Market Hall in Shaker Heights.
They can also attend the upcoming Banter Holiday Pop-up at Gordon Green
, the event space at 5400 Detroit Ave. From 5 to 10 p.m. on December 19th and 20th, Banter will be preparing a selection of their delicious sausage and poutine dishes.
"With this pop-up we want to bring back a bunch of our Banter classics as a way to reintroduce our friends on the west side to all their favorite Banter items," explains owner Matthew Stipe. "We are going to do items like our classic Chicken Paprikash Poutine, award-winning Polish Boy, and the indulgent Chicken Bacon Ranch Poutine."
Banter will be joining the Tinsel’s Holiday House, a holiday-themed pop-up bar that runs daily December 16-22.
Meanwhile, here's a sneak peek of Banter's new home in the former Minh Anh restaurant building.
