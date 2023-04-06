Bar Mleczny's, a Pop-Up From Chef Brandon Chrostowski, to Take Flight at Polish American Cultural Center in Slavic Village

With the aim of shoring up support for the Polish American Cultural Center
in Slavic Village, an organization dedicated to the promotion of Polish culture, the center will team up with chef Brandon Chrostowski on a creative pop-up project. Together, they will operate Bar Mleczny’s, which will dish up inspired Polish fare on a weekly basis at the center.
“We are desperate to revive our center with new life, traditions and the next generation,” says member Agata Wojno. “The Polish community is a huge part of Cleveland’s history, and we are doing everything we can to ensure its future.”
When told of their plight, Chrostowski eagerly volunteered for the task. The EDWINS founder and recent James Beard finalist created the name, menu and even the logo. The name - Bar Mleczny’s – comes from the milk bars that opened following the war, which subsisted on government subsidized milk and egg products. The restaurant will be situated in a "small, charming old Polish bar with a super eastern European vibe."
“I absolutely love cooking Polish food, it’s in my blood!" says Chrostowski. "And if there’s any community out there that will come together and help support this institution, it’s Cleveland. After seeing Sokolowski's close, then Seven Roses, you start to think about your responsibility to preserve the cuisine. This isn’t work, this is pleasure."
Visitors to Bar Mleczny’s can enjoy dishes like pickled herring with potato salad, duck rillette-filled pierogi, Polish-style sour rye soup, dill and cucumber salad, pork schnitzel, potato pancakes with ghoulash, hunter's stew and stuffed cabbage. For dessert, there will be sweet crepes and Napoleon-style cream pie.
The pop-up restaurant will be located at the center (6501 Lansing Ave., 216-218-8030) and will be open for service from 5- 8:30 p.m. Thursdays starting April 20. Reservations are encouraged. A one-time membership fee of $5 will be added to the tab. Bar Mleczny’s will continue as long as the demand remains.
“The opening of Bar Mleczny is not only a boon for our Center but also for Cleveland and the revitalization of the historic Slavic Village," adds president Andy Bajda. "All are welcome and encouraged to visit our Heritage Museum and cultural garden while soaking in the friendly ethnic hospitality of our center."
