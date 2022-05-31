Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Battiste and Dupree Cajun Grill in South Euclid Has Closed

By on Tue, May 31, 2022 at 10:32 am

Shrimp ettoufee. - SCENE ARCHIVES
Scene Archives
Shrimp ettoufee.

With the permanent closure of Battiste & Dupree Cajun Grill, the Cleveland culinary scene has suffered a devastating blow. For fans of genuine New Orleans-style Creole and Cajun food, there was no better place to go in Northeast Ohio. The restaurant closed this month with little warning.

Since 2003, Junior Battiste held court from a small café in a plain strip mall in South Euclid. Diners came to the shop to visit with Junior just as much as they did to tuck into matchless plates of gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya, and red beans and rice. Most days, Battiste & Dupree was a one-man operation that required the patience of a saint on the part of the customer, but the inevitable delays were a small price to pay for the food.

Back when I reviewed the restaurant for the first time, some 15 years ago, Battiste described his early years in Louisiana. “My father was from New Orleans, my grandfather was from New Orleans, and my great grandfather was from Lafayette,” Battiste told me. “This is the food I was raised on.”

Junior Battiste. - WALTER NOVAK
Walter Novak
Junior Battiste.
Battiste went on to attend the Culinary Institute of New Orleans before moving north and opening the restaurant. With just a dozen seats, most customers opted for carry-out, but those people were missing out on half the fun. At dusk, Battiste would dim the lights, set out the tabletop candles and turn up the jazz. Early on, he built out a small bar where customers waiting for take-out could enjoy a leisurely Hurricane or two.

Battiste’s gumbo is dark and intense, spiked with chicken, shrimp, crawfish tails and spicy sausage. When presenting his jambalaya, a house favorite, Battiste would set a covered plate down in front of the diner before lifting the top with a flourish, releasing the heavenly aroma. But it was the crawfish etouffee that called to me over the years because it was the best version I had ever tasted – up north or down south. The sweet tail meat wades in a spicy roux-thickened gravy. An island of paprika-dusted white rice sits in the middle of the plate.

Personally, I’m crushed that I didn’t have a chance to enjoy that dish – or Junior’s company – one last time before the untimely end. Here's hoping there will be a revival down the road.

Attempts to reach Junior Battiste prior to publishing this story have been unsuccessful.

click to enlarge SCENE ARCHIVES
Scene Archives

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Immigrant Son Brewing 18210 Sloane Ave., Lakewood If you land in the camp of critics who believe, without much empirical evidence, that Cleveland has too many breweries, know this: Immigrant Son is not your typical brewery (nor is it in Cleveland). Equal attention has been paid to the four main elements of the operation – beer, food, service and setting – so that even if you don’t happen to fancy a frosty pint of crisp, clean, straw-colored Kölsch, you needn’t sit there and squawk. Lakewood’s super popular first and only brewery is a full-on brewery and brewpub, with equal emphasis placed on both the food and beer.

22 of the Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now
Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

All the Best Free and Super Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Mahall’s 20 Lanes 1114 Center St., Lakewood Coming up on their 100th anniversary in a few years, this bowling alley, music venue, bar and restaurant was established by the Mahall family in 1924. It’s still one of the more happening spots in town.

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022
Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Food & Drink Slideshows

Immigrant Son Brewing 18210 Sloane Ave., Lakewood If you land in the camp of critics who believe, without much empirical evidence, that Cleveland has too many breweries, know this: Immigrant Son is not your typical brewery (nor is it in Cleveland). Equal attention has been paid to the four main elements of the operation – beer, food, service and setting – so that even if you don’t happen to fancy a frosty pint of crisp, clean, straw-colored Kölsch, you needn’t sit there and squawk. Lakewood’s super popular first and only brewery is a full-on brewery and brewpub, with equal emphasis placed on both the food and beer.

22 of the Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now
Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

All the Best Free and Super Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Mahall’s 20 Lanes 1114 Center St., Lakewood Coming up on their 100th anniversary in a few years, this bowling alley, music venue, bar and restaurant was established by the Mahall family in 1924. It’s still one of the more happening spots in town.

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022
Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Food & Drink Slideshows

Immigrant Son Brewing 18210 Sloane Ave., Lakewood If you land in the camp of critics who believe, without much empirical evidence, that Cleveland has too many breweries, know this: Immigrant Son is not your typical brewery (nor is it in Cleveland). Equal attention has been paid to the four main elements of the operation – beer, food, service and setting – so that even if you don’t happen to fancy a frosty pint of crisp, clean, straw-colored Kölsch, you needn’t sit there and squawk. Lakewood’s super popular first and only brewery is a full-on brewery and brewpub, with equal emphasis placed on both the food and beer.

22 of the Hottest Restaurants In Cleveland Right Now
Swim at a Public Pool For those of us not lucky enough to have a friend with a pool, the region’s public swimming offerings are the next best thing. There are, of course, Cleveland’s public pools, but with erratic openings based on temperatures and staffing, they are hardly worth counting on. Luckily, you can snag a guest day pass in many suburbs where the water is warm and the beach chairs bountiful: Dragga Pool in Mayfield Heights will run you $10 as a non-resident, Walter’s Grove in Parma will cost you just $6, Parma Heights’ primo pool awaits for $8, Foster and Becks Pools in Lakewood will let you in for $5.50, and Beachwood’s absolutely stunning outdoor aquatic center will refresh and entertain you for $10.

All the Best Free and Super Cheap Things to Do in Cleveland This Summer
Mahall’s 20 Lanes 1114 Center St., Lakewood Coming up on their 100th anniversary in a few years, this bowling alley, music venue, bar and restaurant was established by the Mahall family in 1924. It’s still one of the more happening spots in town.

The 40 Essential Lakewood Restaurants in 2022
Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Photos From DonutFest 2022 at Red Space

Trending

Dante Boccuzzi to Open Country-Themed Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Willoughby

By Douglas Trattner

Coming soon: Dukes ‘n Boots country bar in Willoughby.

Original Steaks & Hoagies Now Open in Parma

By Douglas Trattner

Original Steaks & Hoagies Now Open in Parma

Downtown Cleveland to Get Five Iron Golf Simulator, Restaurant and Bar

By Douglas Trattner

Five Iron Golf, a simulator, restaurant and bar, heading to downtown.

Luis Roman of Campus Grille Fame to Open East-Side Sandwich Shop

By Douglas Trattner

Luis Roman of Campus Grille Fame to Open East-Side Sandwich Shop

Also in Food & Drink

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

By Cincinnati CityBeat Staff

Come July, There Will Be 400 Breweries in Ohio

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us