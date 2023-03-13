Battr to Bring Bubble Waffles, Sweet Korean Crepes, Gelato to Tremont

click to enlarge Google Maps Future home of Battr.

click to enlarge Courtesy Issa Elkhatib

Issa Elkhatib and his partners have signed a lease for 910 Literary Rd. in Tremont, the next-door neighbor to the Lola/Lolita building that is now in the hands of Buildings and Food. Elkhatib’s plans for the 750-square-foot storefront call for bringing some interesting sweets into the neighborhood.“From a customer perspective, you really can’t find a good dessert place in Ohio City and Tremont, outside of Mitchell’s Ice Cream, so we think this is a good fit,” says Elkhatib.Battr, as the business is called, will offer bubble waffles, Korean-style crepes, gelato and organic teas.“Obviously, there’s a fad going on with bubble waffles and crepes but we want to make it cool,” adds Elkhatib. “We’ve seen some things in Los Angeles that seem to work and we want to bring it to Cleveland.”The waffles will be topped with all matter of toppings, sauces and treats. The Korean-style crepes will be rolled into cones and given similar treatment. The proprietary batter is “decadent and very sweet” on its own, says Elkhatib.The long-vacant space has been spruced up recently, giving the new tenants a fresh box to work with. They intend to keep the light industrial look that comes via the wood floors and exposed brick walls.“It’s going to be really hip, modern and industrial.”Look for a summer opening.