Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Battr to Bring Bubble Waffles, Sweet Korean Crepes, Gelato to Tremont

“We’ve seen some things in Los Angeles that seem to work and we want to bring it to Cleveland.”

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 12:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Future home of Battr. - Google Maps
Google Maps
Future home of Battr.
Issa Elkhatib and his partners have signed a lease for 910 Literary Rd. in Tremont, the next-door neighbor to the Lola/Lolita building that is now in the hands of Buildings and Food. Elkhatib’s plans for the 750-square-foot storefront call for bringing some interesting sweets into the neighborhood.

“From a customer perspective, you really can’t find a good dessert place in Ohio City and Tremont, outside of Mitchell’s Ice Cream, so we think this is a good fit,” says Elkhatib.

Battr, as the business is called, will offer bubble waffles, Korean-style crepes, gelato and organic teas.

“Obviously, there’s a fad going on with bubble waffles and crepes but we want to make it cool,” adds Elkhatib. “We’ve seen some things in Los Angeles that seem to work and we want to bring it to Cleveland.”

The waffles will be topped with all matter of toppings, sauces and treats. The Korean-style crepes will be rolled into cones and given similar treatment. The proprietary batter is “decadent and very sweet” on its own, says Elkhatib.

The long-vacant space has been spruced up recently, giving the new tenants a fresh box to work with. They intend to keep the light industrial look that comes via the wood floors and exposed brick walls.

“It’s going to be really hip, modern and industrial.”

Look for a summer opening.

click to enlarge Battr to Bring Bubble Waffles, Sweet Korean Crepes, Gelato to Tremont (2)
Courtesy Issa Elkhatib

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fiyah Korean BBQ & Hot Pot to Open Saturday, March 18

By Douglas Trattner

Fiyah Korean BBQ to open March 18

Quinn's Kitchen and Bar Now Open in Former Greenisland Restaurant Space in Bay Village

By Douglas Trattner

Quinn's Kitchen now open in former Greenisland Restaurant space in Bay.

Blue Point Grille Celebrates 25 Years of Stellar Seafood, Service and Setting in the Warehouse District

By Douglas Trattner

Blue Point Grille Celebrates 25 Years of Stellar Seafood, Service and Setting in the Warehouse District

First Look: Poppy, Opening on Larchmere This Weekend

By Douglas Trattner

Poppy opens to the public this weekend.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us