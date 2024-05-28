click to enlarge
Google Maps
Bistro on the Falls in Olmsted Falls has closed.
Marcelo Fadul has closed Bistro on the Falls, which opened in September 2021 in Olmsted Falls (8134 Columbia Rd.). He says that health issues have forced his hand.
“I closed the restaurant last month, but I intended to reopen it,” he told Scene.
Fadul has owned restaurants in the greater Cleveland area for decades, including the city’s first Brazilian steakhouse, Brasa Grill, which he opened in 2004. He took over ownership of Crop Bistro in Ohio City, briefly ran Cello’s Grill, and then purchased the former Le Bistro Du Beaujolais property in Olmsted Falls.
Fadul says that he sold the property to a new owner who wishes to remain anonymous for now. That person intends to open a restaurant.
“I love this place, I love Olmsted Falls,” adds Fadul. “Everybody has made me feel so at home over there.”
The restaurant and its owner have been the subject of non-food-related headlines in recent years, including an investigation by Olmsted Falls police and the Ohio Department of Commerce into allegations of unpaid wages and a lawsuit on the same subject, as reported by News5Cleveland.
