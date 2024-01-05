Boss ChickNBeer in Cuyahoga Falls Opens Next Tuesday, Jan. 9

"Cuyahoga Falls is exactly the type of tight-knit community that the Boss Chicks look for when scouting new locations."

By on Fri, Jan 5, 2024 at 11:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The famous sauceless wings at Boss ChicknBeer - Douglas Trattner
Douglas Trattner
The famous sauceless wings at Boss ChicknBeer
The wait is nearly over for Boss ChickNBeer fans residing south of the turnpike. The Cuyahoga Falls location of this five-year-old wing biz opens next Tuesday, January 9.  Situated at 1791 Front St., shop number four is located in a recently approved DORA district, which allows pedestrians to walk around with alcoholic beverages.

"We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support in our new Cuyahoga Falls community," says owner Heather Doeberling. "Expanding to our first location outside of Cuyahoga County — it’s scary and exciting for the Boss Chicks. Summit County has shown they are more than ready for a healthy dose of Boss!"

Doeberling and partner Emily Moes opened the first shop in Berea back in 2018. They have since added locations in Bay Village and Seven Hills.

"Cuyahoga Falls is exactly the type of tight-knit community that the Boss Chicks look for when scouting new locations," adds Doeberling. "Cuyahoga Falls felt like home from the very beginning and we are over joyed to be working with Testa Companies and their revitalization of the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls area."

The new restaurant is the largest of the bunch, with seating for 48 indoors and two dozen on the patio.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Douglas Trattner

For 20 years, Douglas Trattner has worked as a full-time freelance writer, editor and author. His work on Michael Symon's "Carnivore," "5 in 5" and “Fix it With Food” have earned him three New York Times Best-Selling Author honors, while his longstanding role as Scene dining editor garnered the award of “Best...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

First Look: Never Say Dive, Opening in Old Brooklyn on Friday, Jan. 5

By Douglas Trattner

Never Say Dive in Old Brooklyn opens Jan. 5

Buy/Sell/Hold: A Survey of Cleveland Dining Trends as We Enter 2024

By Douglas Trattner

Tita Flora's

The Berea Depot Has Closed

By Douglas Trattner

The Berea Depot

Collision Bend Production Facility in Euclid to Open Taproom Friday, Jan. 5

By Douglas Trattner

Collision Bend to open production brewery in Euclid.

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us