Boss ChickNBeer in Cuyahoga Falls Opens Next Tuesday, Jan. 9

Boss ChickNBeer fans residing south of the turnpike. The Cuyahoga Falls location of this five-year-old wing biz opens next Tuesday, January 9. Situated at 1791 Front St., shop number four is located in a recently approved DORA district, which allows pedestrians to walk around with alcoholic beverages.
"We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support in our new Cuyahoga Falls community," says owner Heather Doeberling. "Expanding to our first location outside of Cuyahoga County — it’s scary and exciting for the Boss Chicks. Summit County has shown they are more than ready for a healthy dose of Boss!"
Doeberling and partner Emily Moes opened the first shop in Berea back in 2018. They have since added locations in Bay Village and Seven Hills.
"Cuyahoga Falls is exactly the type of tight-knit community that the Boss Chicks look for when scouting new locations," adds Doeberling. "Cuyahoga Falls felt like home from the very beginning and we are over joyed to be working with Testa Companies and their revitalization of the Downtown Cuyahoga Falls area."
The new restaurant is the largest of the bunch, with seating for 48 indoors and two dozen on the patio.
