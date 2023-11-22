Brassica Sets Grand Opening for Westlake Shop for Dec. 15

This is the sixth Brassica overall and the second in Greater Cleveland

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 12:51 pm

Fresh-made food at Brassica
Brassica
Fresh-made food at Brassica
The wait is nearly over for west-side fans of Brassica, the red-hot Middle Eastern concept that brothers Kevin and Darren Malhame launched in Columbus eight years ago. The company's newest location, West Bay Plaza (30070 Detroit Rd.) in Westlake, will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, December 15.

Since opening in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus in 2015, Brassica added Central Ohio shops in Bexley, Upper Arlington and Easton. In 2019, the Malhames ventured for the first time outside their hometown to open at the then-new Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. Northstar Cafe, which opened last year at Van Aken, is run by the same restaurant group.

Building on their Lebanese heritage, the siblings developed a fast-casual, build-your-own Middle Eastern concept.

"The restaurant was inspired by great falafel shops around the world," Malhame told Scene.

Diners select between a base of hummus, greens or a fresh-baked pita. Those are topped or filled with a choice falafel, braised Niman Ranch brisket or roasted chicken and a large selection of vegetables and sauces. To drink, there’s a short but high-quality list of wines by the glass and bottle, regional craft beers, cold-pressed juices and cold-brewed coffee.

“The restaurant will be very similar,” Malhame adds. “The experience should be very much the same as the Brassica at Van Aken.”

