Buildings and Food's ‘Party within a Party’ Brings Food, Booze and Live Tunes to Taste of Tremont

Taste of Tremont, one of Cleveland’s most beloved street festivals, returns to the neighborhood on Sunday, July 21. The popular event takes place from noon to 8 p.m.
Will Hollingsworth, founder of Buildings and Food
– the parent company of Prosperity Social Club, Good Company, Old 86, La Cave du Vin and Peristyle Coffee – is using the event as a launching pad for a new mission-driven objective. His “party within a party” featuring food, drinks, bands and DJs will provide a much-appreciated boost for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
“Buildings and Food has three big goals for 2024, and one of them is to develop a big annual fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank,” Hollingsworth explains. “We’re honored to be a stakeholder in this neighborhood for as long as we have, we’re honored to be taken seriously by an organization as vital to our city and community as Greater Cleveland Food Bank is, and we’re especially honored to get Wesley and the Honeytones back onstage after so long!”
Hollingsworth, who lived in the neighborhood for a decade, says that the departure of Rocco Whalen and his enduring restaurant leaves a gap in the annual festival that he is eager to fill.
“Since he and Fahrenheit have left the neighborhood, it’s important that Jefferson Avenue doesn’t become a ‘dead zone’ during Taste of Tremont, which is such an important event to the neighborhood.”
So, in addition to the usual lineup of food, art and entertainment that Taste of Tremont brings, Buildings and Food’s “Food Bank Block Party” will showcase food and alcoholic beverages from all of its bars, restaurants and coffee roaster. Wesley Bright and the Honeytones – featuring an expanded horn section – will perform after a long hiatus, as will neo-funk band Nathan-Paul & The Admirables, TK’s Soul Collective, and DJs Nicc Nac and Erie Street Vinyl.
The fun takes place on Jefferson Avenue between West 7th Street and Thurman Avenue. The concert stage will be situated at the bottom of Jefferson Ave.
“The gradual downward slope of the street will create an amphitheater-type atmosphere,” says a rep.
Attendees can purchase wristbands for the Block Party on the day of the event or in advance through this link
. VIP wristbands grant buyers access to La Cave du Vin’s courtyard, exclusive food and wine, and a private view of the stage.
Proceeds will benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, with a fundraising goal of $30,000.
“The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is excited to be the beneficiary of this inaugural event,” says Jessica Morgan, the food bank’s Chief Programs Officer. “The need for food continues to remain high especially during the summer months when children are out of school and not receiving the free and reduced-priced lunches. We are fortunate to work with Building and Foods and with this money raised, provide thousands of meals to those in need right here in our community."
