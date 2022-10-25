Central Kitchen in Midtown to Add Three New Retail Food Options

Three new retail food tenants are heading to the Central Kitchen
in Midtown, which is a huge relief to chief executive officer Eric Diamond.
“We had the spaces all leased before the pandemic and then everyone backed out,” he says. “Then we had them all leased again during the pandemic, but everyone backed out.”
Home to popular brands like Cleveland Kraut, Cleveland Bagel and Souper Market, the 138,000-square-foot warehouse in Midtown is a multi-purpose property with rentable kitchens for the specialty food businesses, a co-packing facility to get those products to market, and incubator programs to help get the next big thig off the ground.
Mulberry’s Pizza will open its third location, joining spots in the Flats and Avon Lake. The spin-off will sell pizza by the slice, salads and wings. Cleveland Sandwich Co., which also has a spot downtown, will offer an array of chef-driven sandwiches. Vegan Vybez, offering vegan meals inspired by Panamanian flavors, will also join the mix.
The three 1,000-square-foot storefronts all front Carnegie. All of these new concepts will be grab-and-go and there will be synergies with existing businesses like Cleveland Bagel, Cleveland Kraut and Souper Market.
"It will be nice to have more local options here in Midtown," says Diamond.
All three business are expected to open in two to three months.