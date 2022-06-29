Chef Ben Bebenroth to Open Boom’s Pizza in Lakewood Later this Year

click to enlarge
Customers who shopped at Keep The Change Kitchen Collective, the now-closed virtual food hall from Spice Hospitality Group
, often looked forward to “doughball Fridays.” That’s when chefs Ben Bebenroth and culinary partner Jonathan Bennett would add Boom’s Pizza to the roster of menus. More than just fun pizza pop-ups, these Friday bake sessions were an important opportunity to test, tweak and perfect everything that would wind up at the eventual brick-and-mortar version of Boom’s Pizza.
Today, Spice Hospitality has revealed for the first time the location for Boom’s Pizza
, which is expected to open later this year. Situated in the heart of Lakewood, the shop has claimed the former home of Campbell’s Popcorn (14730 Detroit Ave.) at the corner of Warren and Detroit.
Named after Bebenroth’s grandfather, Boom’s Pizza is described as a hybrid between New York and Neapolitan style pie. Slightly larger than a traditional Neapolitan pizza, these pies are perfect for one or two diners.
“Pizza is often tied to powerful memories and traditions – it’s simple and communal,” says Bebenroth. “Comfort food and party food. We’re excited to create something a little less complicated than what we’ve done so far. We’re looking forward to being a neighborhood pizza place.”
Much of the pizza research has fallen onto Bennett, who joined Spice Hospitality Group as Chief Culinary Officer in October 2020. His nearly 20 years in the restaurant industry paired with his boundless passion has yielded truly stellar crusts and inspired topping combos.
“Pizza is simple, but it’s not easy, and as with most things simple there’s not much to hide behind,” notes Bennett. “So, we source the best we can find and try not to screw it up. At the end of the day, that’s what makes a great pizza: quality ingredients, treat them well and let them shine.”
Designed by Richardson Design, the 44-seat restaurant will feature counter service and self-serve beverage coolers stocked with a variety of local and regional craft beers, wines, and non-alcoholic options. Guests can expect a menu of 10-12 pies that range from the classics to unique combinations. The chefs will also offer a couple salads and snacks along with a signature dessert.
Boom’s Pizza is expected to open in late 2022 and will offer dine-in, pick-up and delivery.
